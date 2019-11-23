More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Dortmund captain Marco Reus blasts ‘shameful’ performance

Associated PressNov 23, 2019, 10:20 AM EST
BERLIN (AP) Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus apologized to angry fans and blasted what he called a “shameful” first-half performance from his side on Friday.

Reus scored in injury time to salvage a 3-3 draw against last-placed Paderborn, but it wasn’t enough to stop irate supporters raging against the players.

Dortmund was three goals down and heading for a second consecutive defeat following its 4-0 loss at Bayern Munich before the international break, before Jadon Sancho scored one and set up Reus’ equalizer after Axel Witsel scored.

“I have no explanation for the first half. No idea what we did there. It was shameful. We must never, ever play like that again,” Reus told broadcaster DAZN.

Dortmund, which started the season with Bundesliga title ambitions, looked far from capable of sustaining a challenge after dropping points for the seventh time in 12 games.

Coach Lucien Favre is coming under increasing pressure, but Reus defended the Swiss tactician and laid all the blame on his teammates.

“We have to speak about it, there’s no other way,” Reus said. “We didn’t just escape with a blue eye – we were really socked. The coach sets us up super. We’re the ones responsible for delivering our performance.”

Streli Mamba stunned the home supporters with Paderborn’s opener in the fifth minute, finishing off a counterattack that began with a Dortmund corner. Kai Pröger outpaced Germany defender Nico Schulz on the right and crossed for Mamba’s simple finish.

Mamba grabbed his second goal on another counterattack in the 37th, prompting a chorus of whistles from the home fans, and it got even worse from a Dortmund point of view when Gerrit Holtmann fired through Roman Bürki’s legs to make it 3-0 in the 43rd.

Paco Alcácer hobbled off before halftime, adding to Dortmund’s woes. Lucien Favre, who already sent on Julian Brandt for the injured Alcácer, reacted with two changes at the break, sending on Thorgan Hazard and Achraf Hakimi for the off-color Schulz and Mahmoud Dahoud.

Sancho pulled one back in the 47th, with Hakimi and Brandt both involved in the buildup.

But Dortmund was looking increasingly desperate and Mamba came close to completing a hat trick before Witsel finally scored the next goal in the 84th.

Sancho profited from a poor clearance to set up Reus in the 92nd.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Premier League AT HALF: VAR saves Liverpool from halftime deficit

By Nicholas MendolaNov 23, 2019, 10:57 AM EST
Liverpool’s yet to find its stride in its first match since an emotional win over Manchester City.

In fact, the Reds were nearly trailing at half time, while Arsenal has battled back to equalize versus Saints, and Wolves are up two goals and a man at Bournemouth.

Everything else is zeroes. Hit the stream links below for all the decisive moments.

Everton 0-0 Norwich City  [STREAM]

Jordan Pickford made an outstanding save on Norwich City’s Onel Hernandez, the red-clad visitors not laying down for the Toffees.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool [STREAM]

James Tomkins had the ball in the goal before halftime, but VAR caught a push in the box and deemed it enough to cancel out an Eagles opener. The crowd got its look at the ruling via video, as VAR continues its stadium evolution.

Arsenal 1-1 Southampton [STREAM]

Danny Ings (above) gave the visitors a surprise lead, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette teamed up to put the Gunners level and settle the Emirates Stadium (at least a bit).

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Leicester City [STREAM]

The Foxes have yet to find the goal despite 11 first half attempts (to Brighton’s one).

Watford 0-0 Burnley  [STREAM]

Craig Dawson took not one but two cuts to the head, which is very Watford-Burnley, isn’t it? He’s left the game, and the Hornets are out-attempting their guests 6-1.

Bournemouth 0-2 Wolves [STREAM]

Simon Francis saw his second yellow card after Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez built a 2-0 lead for the visitors. Moutinho also has an assist, but the goal, well… wow:

Dele on 1st match post-Pochettino: “We were very sad but we had a job to do”

By Nicholas MendolaNov 23, 2019, 10:35 AM EST
Dele Alli and Tottenham Hotspur’s whirlwind week ended with a win.

The club put three points in the bag with a 3-2 win at West Ham for new coach Jose Mourinho, who was hired over the international break following the firing of celebrated Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

“It’s been a very tough week for us emotionally,” Dele said. “We’ve spent a long time with Pochettino and we were very sad but we had a job to do. We had to go out for the fans and try and stay as positive as we can.”

Dele had an assist, four tackles, and two shots on the day. He entered the day with just two goals and an assist from 10 matches across all competitions, but says it hasn’t been all bad.

“I think I have been performing well so far this season but I need to get better than my old form and get to my best.”

Mourinho focused on Dele for a time during his introductory press conference, citing his return to form as one of the things that will put Spurs back in the Top Four discussion.

The players’ first performance for his manager went over well.

“I’m happy with him, I spent a few minutes with him in training and outside the pitch, nd we were saying that the best Dele Alli has to be back,” Mourinho said. “He’s too good to not be one of the best players in the world and not playing with the national team.”

Dele needs some loving up from a boss, as his form has not been very good at all this season (relative to his best self). Mourinho providing it publicly is a nice sign.

Jose Mourinho speaks after first Spurs match, win

By Nicholas MendolaNov 23, 2019, 10:21 AM EST
Jose Mourinho’s first hour in charge of Tottenham Hotspur showed him how good his club can be, but the final half hour showed there’s plenty of work to be done.

Spurs built a 3-0 lead at the London Stadium before holding on to beat West Ham 3-2 on Saturday.

[ RECAP: JPW from the London Stadium ]

“I was really happy before we conceded the two goals, we were playing well, bringing to the game things we had tried in training and we had the ball to make it 4-0 and kill the game,” Mourinho said. “We are lucky I have so many years in the Premier League so I told the players at half-time ‘even if we are 3-0 in the 85th minute the game will still be open’.”

Mourinho said the West Ham goals in the 73rd minute and stoppage time couldn’t be nailed down to one particular issue.

“The emotions of losing the previous manager, people coming back from national teams and fatigue in the last 20 minutes,” he said. “The most important thing was to win, no matter how. The boys are happy and that’s what I really wanted.”

Spurs host Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday before hosting Bournemouth on Nov. 30.

Watch Live: Palace v. Liverpool, Arsenal v. Saints headline 10am ET games

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2019, 9:42 AM EST
Six Premier League games take place at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Crystal Palace host Liverpool, Southampton head to Arsenal, Everton host Norwich, Burnley travel to Watford, Brighton and Leicester clash at the Amex and Bournemouth host Wolves

The schedule for the six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Liverpool – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Wolves  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Leicester – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Norwich – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]