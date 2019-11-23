More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

‘Gabigol’ scores two goals at the death to lift Flamengo over River in Copa Libertadores final

By Joel SoriaNov 23, 2019, 6:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

In the stretch of three minutes, Gabriel “Gabigol” Barbosa Almeida became an immortal Flamengo legend.

The 23-year-old forward scored twice in the dying minutes against River Plate in Lima, Peru, earning Flamengo their first Copa Libertadores title in 38 years, and their second ever in 124 years of existence.

Just three minutes prior to the historic goal, Gabigol – as effective as ever before for the Rubro-Negro – leveled the game following an emphatic recovery and counter-attack from the Brazilian side. With a strong, sliding tackle, Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta won the ball from an attack-minded River. With newfound possession, the 25-year-old paced forward, connecting a pass before receiving it back inside the box, where he would find the Inter Milan loanee for the leveling goal.

Back-to-back champions River Plate struck first on Saturday after Rafael Santos Borre struck Ignacio Fernandez’s cutback cross after 14 minutes into the first half. Despite seeing less of the ball throughout the 90 minutes, River’s dominance would remain intact for the remainder of the first half and throughout the early stages of the final 45 minutes.

As the clocked ticked and the second half started coming to a close, Marcelo Gallardo and Co. were pinned further and further back into their own half. Flamengo, powered by two, second half substitutions, pushed and eventually broke through the Argentine’s defense.

The Brazilian side are the new champions South America, and Gabigol – with the name living up to the expectations – will never be forgotten.

Lampard: Chelsea went ‘toe-to-toe’ with Manchester City in loss

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaNov 23, 2019, 4:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea are making great strides towards becoming the team they want to be – regardless of their latest 2-1 loss to defending champions Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Saturday – according to Frank Lampard.

With a tone of disappointed in every word, the 41-year-old manager admitted that throughout this season, his team has done enough on the field against powerhouses Liverpool and Manchester City to prove that they are closing the gap.

He’s not wrong.

It’s been minor details that have separated the league’s best from Chelsea: A heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Jurgen Klopp and company in Istanbul to start the season; the nail-bitting, one-goal loss to a red-hot Liverpool in late September; and the fresh loss to Manchester City, which Lampard feels they could have won. To the BBC:

We were controlling the game, we were playing some great stuff and we felt in control but you can’t be absolutely in control against Manchester City.

“It was bad luck for their first goal, and absolute quality from Riyad Mahrez for the second and that changed the game.

“Maybe we were a bit slow with our movement at the back, I know we were giving them a good game but I am disappointed with the small details.”

Like Man City, the Blues had their chances inside the opponent’s box on Saturday, but the finishing that earned them six consecutive league victories coming in was nowhere to be found following Riyad Mahrez’s magic.

Now nine points behind leaders Liverpool and three behind Leicester City, the urgency to learn from the loss, get back up and rediscover the old form is front and center for Lampard and his players. Even though they’re getting better and closing the gap, there is still loads of work to be done at Stamford Bridge.

“We went toe-to-toe,” Lampard added. “The amount of time we got in their final third we didn’t have that little bit of quality. Games like that can be lost in the boxes.

“It feels like a long time since we lost a game. We know there is a transitional feel, but I know if we keep working we will be coming.”

Bundesliga wrap: Tight at the top (again) as Gladbach loses

Photo by Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 23, 2019, 3:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Borussia Monchengladbach arrived to the 12th match day of the Bundesliga season with a 4-point table lead and a witty little PR Song about being back on top.

It promptly lost to a newly-promoted team and saw its lead shrink to one.

This is what the Bundesliga does to its top teams this season.

[ MORE: Grading Pulisic’s day at the Etihad ]

Union Berlin 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

Anthony Ujah and Sven Andersson delivered the goods, as the hosts rode Ujah’s 15th minute opener deep into stoppage time before his Swedish teammate put the result to bed.

Gladbach had a slim edge in shot attempts and a 63-37 edge in possession, but Union was the more dangerous side and deserved the three points. Freiburg is next for Gladbach before a visit from Bayern on Dec. 7.

Union is now seven points clear of the relegation picture, and five ahead of city rivals Hertha.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-4 Bayern Munich

USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen was under siege at home, with four different Bayern goal scorers dotting the score sheet. Robert Lewandowski had an assist but saw his insane 11-match league scoring streak snapped in Dusseldorf.

Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry, Corentin Tolisso, and Benjamin Pavard scored, with Gnabry also getting an assist for Bayern, who joins RB Leipzig one point back of first.

Steffen did have a possession error (below), which won’t be enjoyed by loan boss Pep Guardiola, but the other goals were not on him.

Werder Bremen 1-2 Schalke

Benito Raman had a goal and an assist, with Amine Harit also scoring as Schalke moved to within three points of the top of the table. USMNT forward Josh Sargent was an unused sub for Bremen, while Weston McKennie came off the bench for an effective and disruptive 17 minutes for Schalke.

Elsewhere
Borussia Dortmund 3-3 Paderborn — Friday | RECAP
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Wolfsburg
Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Freiburg
RB Leipzig 4-1 Koln
Augsburg v. Hertha Berlin — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hoffenheim v. Mainz — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Mönchengladbach 12 8 1 3 24 13 11 4-1-1 4-0-2 25
 RB Leipzig 12 7 3 2 33 13 20 3-2-1 4-1-1 24
 Bayern Munich 12 7 3 2 33 16 17 4-1-1 3-2-1 24
 SC Freiburg 12 6 4 2 21 13 8 3-2-1 3-2-1 22
 FC Schalke 04 12 6 4 2 22 15 7 2-3-1 4-1-1 22
 Borussia Dortmund 12 5 5 2 26 18 8 4-2-0 1-3-2 20
 VfL Wolfsburg 12 5 5 2 13 10 3 2-3-1 3-2-1 20
 1899 Hoffenheim 11 6 2 3 16 14 2 3-0-2 3-2-1 20
 Bayer Leverkusen 12 5 4 3 18 16 2 2-4-1 3-0-2 19
 Eintracht Frankfurt 12 5 2 5 21 18 3 4-2-1 1-0-4 17
 1. FC Union Berlin 12 5 1 6 15 17 -2 4-0-3 1-1-3 16
 Hertha BSC Berlin 11 3 2 6 17 21 -4 2-0-3 1-2-3 11
 Werder Bremen 12 2 5 5 19 26 -7 1-2-3 1-3-2 11
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 12 3 2 7 15 23 -8 2-1-3 1-1-4 11
 FC Augsburg 11 2 4 5 13 24 -11 1-2-2 1-2-3 10
 FSV Mainz 05 11 3 0 8 12 30 -18 2-0-3 1-0-5 9
 1. FC Köln 12 2 1 9 11 27 -16 1-0-4 1-1-5 7
 SC Paderborn 12 1 2 9 14 29 -15 1-0-5 0-2-4 5

Pulisic watch: A quieter day versus the 2-time champs

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 23, 2019, 2:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

Saturday’s day at Manchester City wasn’t anything to write home about given Christian Pulisic‘s lofty recent standards, but the Chelsea man still had his moments in a 90-minute run at the Etihad Stadium.

Pulisic failed to register a shot attempt, but was tidy in possession with 84 percent passing and 50 touches. He was 2 of 3 in dribble attempts, and was credited with a key pass (likely either the 71st or 80th minute below).

[ RECAP: Man City 2-1 Chelsea ]

Overall, his day was about doing the little things rather than the flashy stuff, though he could’ve easily had an assist on the day.

Here are the standout moments for the USMNT star during his stay at the Etihad Stadium, which went the distance as Frank Lampard continues to grow in trust of his American winger.

10th minute: Dribbles to the end line to cut a cross to the back post that City left back Benjamin Mendy flicks away.

 (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

11th minute: Slips in N’Golo Kante with an incisive pass, but the Frenchman’s pass to Tammy Abraham is sliced just wide of the goal.

45+3: Again drives the right to offer a hard left-footed pass into the mix, but it’s cut out by City.

52nd minute: Zips from the left wing into space and starts a move that ends with a Willian blocked shot.

62nd minute: Helps shuttle a move from the center to the left, then involved in interplay before a cross to Willian was sprayed too far by Jorginho.

71st minute: Pulisic dribbles in a phone booth before slipping Abraham between Mendy and Fernandinho, but the striker betrays his chance.

80th minute: Takes a feed from Mount and takes a long dribble toward the 18 before firing a pass that Willian rips on goal for a flying Ederson tip over the bar (somehow given for a goal kick).

89th minute: Traded passes in a sea of City defenders before his run to a through ball was defied by a sliding Ederson.

Man City rises above Chelsea challenge

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 23, 2019, 2:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City came back from the break with vigor, overcoming an early Chelsea goal to beat its Top Four rivals 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored for the two-time reigning PL champs, with Rodri getting an assist before heading off with an injury.

[ MORE: Grading Pulisic’s day at the Etihad ]

Sergio Aguero also limped off the pitch late for the City, who remains nine points back of leaders Liverpool.

N’Golo Kante scored for Chelsea, whose 26 points are good for fourth place and an 11-point gulf below Liverpool.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Three things we learned

1. City’s not dead: The reigning champs City went behind early and inspired some worries that the shine might’ve left the big game hunters, but De Bruyne and Co. were composed in building City back into the lead. Guardiola’s three-man midfield of Rodri, David Silva, and De Bruyne dealt well with the ball and in the more than 50 percent of the game that Chelsea had it, while Riyad Mahrez was pretty great in addition to his wonderful, decisive goal. City boosted its goal differential to a joint league-best 23 (Leicester City).

2. Two more significant injury worries for City: Rodri left the match after 52 minutes and Aguero was carrying a heavy limp when he left the match for Gabriel Jesus. The Argentine then had a talk with Guardiola on the touch line to seemingly let him know the limps weren’t for show. Rodri is a bigger concern, but neither player can miss too much time as City’s title margins are oh-so-slim.

3. Chelsea’s trophy odds change camps: A lot can happen in 25 match days and it would be stunning if a team of the Blues quality dropped out of the Top Four, but the idea that the Blues can erase 11 points of Liverpool lead and have that happen without Man City taking similar advantage of a Reds collapse is a bit wild. Frank Lampard wouldn’t be wrong to think about prioritizing the UCL on occasion when sorting his lineups. We’ll be happy to eat our words and crowd Lampard “King of World Football” if today didn’t sound Chelsea’s PL title hopes death knell.

Man of the Match: Mahrez — His goal was a reminder of his status as one of the Premier League players of the decade, the one-time Leicester City hero. Next-up status for Kovacic and De Bruyne.

What a goal.

Fernandinho hit a scintillating early through ball to help Aguero set up De Bruyne for a hard shot that dragged just wide of the goal.

Willian missed a similar chance at the other end in the same fashion, off the far post by inches.

Kante claimed a lead for Chelsea raced between Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho to collect a wonderful Mateo Kovacic pass and beat a screened, charging Ederson.

De Bruyne leveled the score in the 29th, cutting to make room atop the 18 and slapping a shot that took a hard turn off Kurt Zouma to make it 1-1.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Mahrez made it 2-1 when he took a Rodri pass and scythed between Emerson and Kovacic to lash past Arrizabalaga.

And Aguero was in prime position to score after Arrizabalaga passed the ball right to him, but the City man smashed off the cross bar.

The second half saw life for both teams, but City was again at the wheel for most of it.  Sterling didn’t have a day to remember, but his clinical side-footed finish of a stoppage time flick was delightful. Unfortunately, it was chalked off by the slimmest of margins.