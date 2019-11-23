Guardiola fears Sergio Aguero’s muscular injury is ‘not good’

Manchester City may be without their top scorer for weeks to come.

Sergio Aguero limped off the field in the 77th minute, following a challenge from Reece James in Manchester City’s 2-1 win over a visiting Chelsea, and Pep Guardiola is worried that the striker may be out of action during a crucial point of the season.

“Hopefully we’ll know tomorrow [Sunday], but the first indication is not good,” Pep Guardiola admitted following his team’s win on Saturday. “I think it’s a muscular injury. [We could be without] him for some days of the toughest part of our season.“ “The doctor says tomorrow we are going to see but he thought it was a kick but I think he stretched a little bit,” he added.

The striker, who has scored 13 goals this season, is now a doubt for Man City’s midweek Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk, and depending on the results of the scan he is scheduled for on Sunday, may miss games against Newcastle, Burnley and Manchester United.

In league play, the 31-year-old has featured 12 times (nine starts) for City, scoring on nine occasions. With a goal-per-game ratio of 0.8 this season, Aguero is on pace to tie his best his best mark. Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus – who replaced an injured Aguero in the 77th minute at the Etihad – has scored only three goals in 10 appearances this season.

Aguero was not the only City player to come off on Saturday due to health reasons.

Following the game, Guardiola also admitted that captain David Silva and Rodri had to pulled out of the field due to the “tiredness” and “cramps” that both Spaniards were experiencing.

“For Rodri and Silva it is more tiredness and cramps,” he said. “Rodri was out for a month and games like today are so demanding, but with determination and suffering in certain moments, we did it.”

Following a deflection, Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring, while Riyad Mahrez, with a bit of bit of brilliance, sealed the three points late in the first half, as City managed to eek out a vital victory over a red-hot Chelsea.

“We beat an incredible top side, Frank is a brave manager – courageous to play,” Guardiola said. “Chelsea are an incredible team, we knew it but we beat them. It was a typical high-level game. Our back four played so good today. In the most difficult period of the game we scored on the counter. “We created enough chances to score more goals. We score a goal [equaliser] when they were better. Before the goal from them, the game was tight. Then we suffered, but the second half we were much better.”

