Jose Mourinho speaks after first Spurs match, win

Jose Mourinho’s first hour in charge of Tottenham Hotspur showed him how good his club can be, but the final half hour showed there’s plenty of work to be done.

Spurs built a 3-0 lead at the London Stadium before holding on to beat West Ham 3-2 on Saturday.

“I was really happy before we conceded the two goals, we were playing well, bringing to the game things we had tried in training and we had the ball to make it 4-0 and kill the game,” Mourinho said. “We are lucky I have so many years in the Premier League so I told the players at half-time ‘even if we are 3-0 in the 85th minute the game will still be open’.”

Mourinho said the West Ham goals in the 73rd minute and stoppage time couldn’t be nailed down to one particular issue.

“The emotions of losing the previous manager, people coming back from national teams and fatigue in the last 20 minutes,” he said. “The most important thing was to win, no matter how. The boys are happy and that’s what I really wanted.”

Spurs host Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday before hosting Bournemouth on Nov. 30.

