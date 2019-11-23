La Liga Roundup: Modric, Benzema guide Real Madrid past Real Sociedad (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Real Madrid’s comeback victory over in-form Real Sociedad highlights La Liga’s Saturday action.

Real Madrid 3-1 Real Sociedad

With Barcelona edging Leganes, Real Madrid manages to remain level in points with the league’s leaders following a win of their own over visiting Real Sociedad.

Federico Valverde and Luka Modric scored in the second half scored in the second half for Los Blancos, extend their winning streak to two games. Throughout 13 games, only a goal separates Zinedine Zidane and company from arch rivals Barcelona, with both teams sitting at 28 points apiece.

Two minutes in, the game had a completely different feeling.

A faulty back pass from captian Sergio Ramos to Thibaut Courtois was intercepted by Brazilian forward William Jose, who made no mistake in taking advantage of the gift placed in front of him by

In the 28th minute, following some mesmerizingly quick faints inside the penalty box, Correa laid it off to Saul, who spun around the Belgian goalkeeper, and, subsequently, finished with poise in front of goal. The team that has surprised many this season was off to a fitting, yet dreamy start at the Bernabeu.

If there has been a player that has bailed Madrid out of undesired situations this season, it’s been Karim Benzema.

As La Liga’s top scorer that he is, the Frenchman’s high-yielding goal scoring capabilities gave the home side reasons to believe that not all wast lost. Crashing into the box, the 31-year-old chested Modric’s whipping cross into the goal’s lower corner, leveling the score and influencing the goals that were to come for Real Madrid in the second half.

A quick turnaround for Real Madrid as they host PSG in Champions League midweek, while Real Sociedad look to get back into the shape that has guided them into the top five when they host Alaves.

Leganes 1-2 Barcelona

Real Betis 2-1 Valencia

Granada 1-1 Atletico Madrid

