Leicester battle past Brighton

Leicester City beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, as Brendan Rodgers‘ side march on.

Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy scored in the second half amid VAR and penalty kick drama in the rain at the Amex.

With the win Leicester are on 29 points and sit second in the table, while Brighton have 15 points.

3 things we learned

1. Vardy leads Foxes on the counter: Leicester came to life in the second half and Vardy’s pace on the counter led the way. When the Foxes needed him most, Vardy delivered. He was unselfish as he set up Perez and Maddison and then scored the penalty kick himself, at the second time of ask, as he remains the top goalscorer in the PL. What a season the veteran is having.

2. Leicester’s energy too much to handle: Perez hit the post in the first half, Vardy went close and in the second half they kicked on. Brighton tried their best to press Leicester but the energy the Foxes have was too much to handle. Brendan Rodgers’ side are well in this title race, eight points off Liverpool, and with no European action to worry about, they have a huge advantage over their rivals. They can rest and recover and are in sensational form.

3. Brighton will not go down: Graham Potter‘s side were unlucky. They created chances, Neal Maupay should have been awarded a penalty kick and they took the game to Leicester. They gave the Foxes a scare and when they play against other Premier League teams they will score plenty of goals and gain plenty of points.

Man of the Match: Jamie Vardy – Alongside Ayoze Perez he ripped Brighton apart on the counter time and time again. Vardy, 32, is in the form of his life, even better than the 2015-16 season. That is saying something. He is relentless and was just too good for Brighton’s defense.

Ayoze Perez hit the post with a header at the back post after Harvey Barnes whipped in a great cross.

Vardy then went close as his header from a wide free kick was pushed over by Ryan. Leicester kept coming forward as Perez set up Barnes who was denied by Ryan.

But Brighton improved as the first half wore on as Shane Duffy flicked his header over the bar.

Maddison then played it to Vardy but couldn’t finish right on half time.

In the second half Brighton tried to take the game to Leicester with Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly seeing plenty of the ball but they were then hit on the break.

Perez didn’t make the most of the first one but the Foxes broke moments later and Vardy played in the Spaniard to give them the lead.

Ben Chilwell then surged down the left and set up Vardy but Ryan came up with a big save.

At the other end Ricardo Pereira then looked to bring down Maupay in the box as VAR was used but no penalty kick was awarded and Duffy then went close twice.

Vardy then raced free and set up James Maddison but he couldn’t finish, but Leicester were then awarded a penalty kick as Adam Webster pushed Demarai Gray down in the box. VAR checked the penalty but it stood and Vardy’s penalty was saved then Maddison headed home, but the goal was chalked off as he was in the box when he scored.

The penalty kick was retaken and Vardy scored to seal the win as the Foxes stay second in the Premier League.

