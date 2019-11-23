More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Mourinho off to perfect start; Tottenham beat West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2019, 9:25 AM EST
LONDON — Jose Mourinho got off to the perfect start as Tottenham’s manager, as his side won 3-2 at West Ham United to secure their first Premier League away win since January.

After a tough week for Spurs’ players after Mauricio Pochettino was fired and then Mourinho hired, they delivered a dominant display as they outclassed bitter rivals West Ham from start to finish.

First half goals from Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura set Spurs on their way and Harry Kane added a goal in the second half as Mourinho celebrated wildly on the sidelines. Michail Antonio scored a late consolation for the Hammers.

With the win Spurs momentarily moved up to sixth place in the table, while West Ham are now without a win in seven as Manuel Pellegrini‘s continue their alarming slump towards the bottom.

3 things we learned

1. Mourinho off to perfect start: It doesn’t get much better than this for Mourinho. His Spurs side were solid, albeit it against a lackluster West Ham, and were lethal in attack. There was a clear plan to get the ball wide to Moura and Son as quick as possible and it worked. Spurs looked more like a counter-attacking team than one that pressed high as that was the biggest change from Poch to Mou. It worked a treat and Mourinho has settled in very well at Spurs.

2. Dele Alli delivers: During the week Mourinho revealed what he said to Dele Alli. “I asked him if he was Dele or Dele’s brother. He told me he was Dele. ‘OK,’ I said. ‘Play like Dele.’” And boy did he prove he was the real Dele Alli. An assist for Son’s goal and a big hand in Moura’s with a majestic flick while he was on the ground showcased his undoubted quality. Dele now needs to deliver on a more regular basis.

3. Hammers need Haller to regain his mojo: This was poor from West Ham as Pellegrini could well lose his job in the coming days and weeks. There was no bite, no grit and no real plan in their derby game against their biggest rivals. Sebastian Haller looked lost up top as the Frenchman wasn’t bothered about holding the ball up and his first touch was abysmal. He scored three goals in his first three games for the Hammers but has scored just once since August and he is low on confidence and support. Haller needs to regain his mojo and West Ham need to give him support. The 3-2 scoreline didn’t tell the story of just how bad Spurs were.

Man of the Match: Dele Alli – His flicks and tricks set up this win for Spurs and he looked back to his best. He tired in the second half but Mourinho has shown he will but his faith in the English playmaker. Dele repaid that faith.

Mourinho thought he’d got off to the perfect start as Dele Alli played in Kane who slammed home, but the offside flag chalked off the goal as Spurs didn’t get the goal their bright start deserved.

At the other end Ryan Fredericks cross found Haller at the back post but Paulo Gazzaniga saved thanks to a deflection from Serge Aurier. Spurs then sat back and struggled to get in the game but Roberto pushed Heung-min Son’s effort from distance away and Lucas Moura then headed wide.

Felipe Anderson was then set free and as he raced towards goal he lost his composure as his pass was behind Sebastian Haller. Toby Alderweireld went close from two set pieces and Son and Kane were then denied by Declan Rice after two lovely flowing moves.

But Son wasn’t to be denied as Alli found him in the box and he made space for himself before smashing a shot on goal which Roberto should have saved but the ball went in. Mourinho punched the air with delight and moments later Son was clattered by Fredericks who should have been sent off.

Before half time Dele Alli delivered a majestic flick while he was on the floor to set free Son and his cross was finished by Moura as Mourinho slid on his knees in celebration.

Spurs should have been 3-0 up at the start of the second half as Moura was played in and raced clear but instead of shooting or picking out Dele Alli, he did neither.

Soon they were 3-0 up as Kane headed home Serge Aurier’s cross to leave Spurs’ fans, players and manager in dreamland.

Kane was almost in again soon after as Spurs were lethal on the counter and Mourinho stood on and watched calmly on the sidelines as his side eased to their first Premier League away victory since January.

West Ham were poor throughout but substitute Michail Antonio did grab a fine goal but that did little to ease their woes, as they also had a late goal correctly chalked out by VAR due to offside and Ogbonna finished in stoppage time to make it 3-2.

Aside from conceding the two late goals, this was the perfect start for Tottenham’s new manager as Jose Mourinho celebrated with the Spurs fans at the final whistle.

Premier League AT HALF: VAR saves Liverpool from halftime deficit

By Nicholas MendolaNov 23, 2019, 10:57 AM EST
Liverpool’s yet to find its stride in its first match since an emotional win over Manchester City.

In fact, the Reds were nearly trailing at half time, while Arsenal has battled back to equalize versus Saints, and Wolves are up two goals and a man at Bournemouth.

Everything else is zeroes. Hit the stream links below for all the decisive moments.

Everton 0-0 Norwich City  [STREAM]

Jordan Pickford made an outstanding save on Norwich City’s Onel Hernandez, the red-clad visitors not laying down for the Toffees.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool [STREAM]

James Tomkins had the ball in the goal before halftime, but VAR caught a push in the box and deemed it enough to cancel out an Eagles opener. The crowd got its look at the ruling via video, as VAR continues its stadium evolution.

Arsenal 1-1 Southampton [STREAM]

Danny Ings (above) gave the visitors a surprise lead, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette teamed up to put the Gunners level and settle the Emirates Stadium (at least a bit).

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Leicester City [STREAM]

The Foxes have yet to find the goal despite 11 first half attempts (to Brighton’s one).

Watford 0-0 Burnley  [STREAM]

Craig Dawson took not one but two cuts to the head, which is very Watford-Burnley, isn’t it? He’s left the game, and the Hornets are out-attempting their guests 6-1.

Bournemouth 0-2 Wolves [STREAM]

Simon Francis saw his second yellow card after Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez built a 2-0 lead for the visitors. Moutinho also has an assist, but the goal, well… wow:

Dele on 1st match post-Pochettino: “We were very sad but we had a job to do”

By Nicholas MendolaNov 23, 2019, 10:35 AM EST
Dele Alli and Tottenham Hotspur’s whirlwind week ended with a win.

The club put three points in the bag with a 3-2 win at West Ham for new coach Jose Mourinho, who was hired over the international break following the firing of celebrated Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

“It’s been a very tough week for us emotionally,” Dele said. “We’ve spent a long time with Pochettino and we were very sad but we had a job to do. We had to go out for the fans and try and stay as positive as we can.”

Dele had an assist, four tackles, and two shots on the day. He entered the day with just two goals and an assist from 10 matches across all competitions, but says it hasn’t been all bad.

“I think I have been performing well so far this season but I need to get better than my old form and get to my best.”

Mourinho focused on Dele for a time during his introductory press conference, citing his return to form as one of the things that will put Spurs back in the Top Four discussion.

The players’ first performance for his manager went over well.

“I’m happy with him, I spent a few minutes with him in training and outside the pitch, nd we were saying that the best Dele Alli has to be back,” Mourinho said. “He’s too good to not be one of the best players in the world and not playing with the national team.”

Dele needs some loving up from a boss, as his form has not been very good at all this season (relative to his best self). Mourinho providing it publicly is a nice sign.

Jose Mourinho speaks after first Spurs match, win

By Nicholas MendolaNov 23, 2019, 10:21 AM EST
Jose Mourinho’s first hour in charge of Tottenham Hotspur showed him how good his club can be, but the final half hour showed there’s plenty of work to be done.

Spurs built a 3-0 lead at the London Stadium before holding on to beat West Ham 3-2 on Saturday.

“I was really happy before we conceded the two goals, we were playing well, bringing to the game things we had tried in training and we had the ball to make it 4-0 and kill the game,” Mourinho said. “We are lucky I have so many years in the Premier League so I told the players at half-time ‘even if we are 3-0 in the 85th minute the game will still be open’.”

Mourinho said the West Ham goals in the 73rd minute and stoppage time couldn’t be nailed down to one particular issue.

“The emotions of losing the previous manager, people coming back from national teams and fatigue in the last 20 minutes,” he said. “The most important thing was to win, no matter how. The boys are happy and that’s what I really wanted.”

Spurs host Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday before hosting Bournemouth on Nov. 30.

Dortmund captain Marco Reus blasts ‘shameful’ performance

Associated PressNov 23, 2019, 10:20 AM EST
BERLIN (AP) Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus apologized to angry fans and blasted what he called a “shameful” first-half performance from his side on Friday.

Reus scored in injury time to salvage a 3-3 draw against last-placed Paderborn, but it wasn’t enough to stop irate supporters raging against the players.

Dortmund was three goals down and heading for a second consecutive defeat following its 4-0 loss at Bayern Munich before the international break, before Jadon Sancho scored one and set up Reus’ equalizer after Axel Witsel scored.

“I have no explanation for the first half. No idea what we did there. It was shameful. We must never, ever play like that again,” Reus told broadcaster DAZN.

Dortmund, which started the season with Bundesliga title ambitions, looked far from capable of sustaining a challenge after dropping points for the seventh time in 12 games.

Coach Lucien Favre is coming under increasing pressure, but Reus defended the Swiss tactician and laid all the blame on his teammates.

“We have to speak about it, there’s no other way,” Reus said. “We didn’t just escape with a blue eye – we were really socked. The coach sets us up super. We’re the ones responsible for delivering our performance.”

Streli Mamba stunned the home supporters with Paderborn’s opener in the fifth minute, finishing off a counterattack that began with a Dortmund corner. Kai Pröger outpaced Germany defender Nico Schulz on the right and crossed for Mamba’s simple finish.

Mamba grabbed his second goal on another counterattack in the 37th, prompting a chorus of whistles from the home fans, and it got even worse from a Dortmund point of view when Gerrit Holtmann fired through Roman Bürki’s legs to make it 3-0 in the 43rd.

Paco Alcácer hobbled off before halftime, adding to Dortmund’s woes. Lucien Favre, who already sent on Julian Brandt for the injured Alcácer, reacted with two changes at the break, sending on Thorgan Hazard and Achraf Hakimi for the off-color Schulz and Mahmoud Dahoud.

Sancho pulled one back in the 47th, with Hakimi and Brandt both involved in the buildup.

But Dortmund was looking increasingly desperate and Mamba came close to completing a hat trick before Witsel finally scored the next goal in the 84th.

Sancho profited from a poor clearance to set up Reus in the 92nd.

