Premier League AT HALF: VAR saves Liverpool from halftime deficit

Liverpool’s yet to find its stride in its first match since an emotional win over Manchester City.

In fact, the Reds were nearly trailing at half time, while Arsenal has battled back to equalize versus Saints, and Wolves are up two goals and a man at Bournemouth.

Everything else is zeroes. Hit the stream links below for all the decisive moments.

Everton 0-0 Norwich City [STREAM]

Jordan Pickford made an outstanding save on Norwich City’s Onel Hernandez, the red-clad visitors not laying down for the Toffees.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool [STREAM]

James Tomkins had the ball in the goal before halftime, but VAR caught a push in the box and deemed it enough to cancel out an Eagles opener. The crowd got its look at the ruling via video, as VAR continues its stadium evolution.

Crystal Palace score but it's ruled out due to a push in the back. pic.twitter.com/4oD0GQkwxz — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 23, 2019

Arsenal 1-1 Southampton [STREAM]

Danny Ings (above) gave the visitors a surprise lead, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette teamed up to put the Gunners level and settle the Emirates Stadium (at least a bit).

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Leicester City [STREAM]

The Foxes have yet to find the goal despite 11 first half attempts (to Brighton’s one).

Watford 0-0 Burnley [STREAM]

Craig Dawson took not one but two cuts to the head, which is very Watford-Burnley, isn’t it? He’s left the game, and the Hornets are out-attempting their guests 6-1.

Bournemouth 0-2 Wolves [STREAM]

Simon Francis saw his second yellow card after Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez built a 2-0 lead for the visitors. Moutinho also has an assist, but the goal, well… wow:

João Moutinho did that 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jh4XQXazb3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 23, 2019

