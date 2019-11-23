More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Rejuvenated Mourinho delivers on Tottenham debut

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 23, 2019, 1:22 PM EST
LONDON — The circus which follows Jose Mourinho rolled into the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Special One is back.

Everyone has an opinion on Mourinho and on the way to the game all of chatter in the pubs and on tube in London was about what formation and players Mourinho would use. There were laughs about his first press conference, as this kind of analysis for an unveiling is reserved only for Jose.

His shock return to the Premier League, replacing Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham, divided opinion among Spurs’ fanbase as they didn’t sing his name until after the game, once their 3-2 victory had been secured. There is still some trepidation around Mourinho’s arrival at Tottenham, and he knows it.

The game itself was a resounding success for the legendary Portuguese coach as he guided Spurs to their first Premier League away win since January.

The 3-2 scoreline flattered West Ham as Spurs were lively in attack with Harry Kane holding the ball up as Heung-Min Son, Lucas Moura and Dele Alli causing havoc behind him. Mourinho’s celebrations were wild on the sidelines as he sunk to his knees when they went 2-0 up but the knee slid didn’t work out. Still, he was feeling it.

Eric Dier and Harry Winks brought a pragmatic approach to the midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation and Spurs should have won by a more comfortable margin. At the final whistle he waited on the pitch to congratulated all of his players one at a time.

He then reserved special praise for Dele Alli as the Amazon documentary cameras circled around his press conference.

“I think it was the old Dele Alli, the one from a couple of years ago who impressed not just England but the world,” Mourinho said. “He did exactly what I wanted him to do, with two days of work. Important selection of information, tried to make clear to him the spaces where we wanted him to play offensively and defensively. Very important for the team. Intelligent football player to understand what we wanted and really, really important for the team. He can be pleased with his performance.”

But this was mostly about Mourinho.

Photographers flanked his position in the dugout before the game. West Ham fans posed for selfies with the now manager of their bitter rivals. Cameras followed his walk into the stadium as he greeted the ball kids in the tunnel area with a high five and a smile, and a fist bump for some.

“The thing for me that was the most weird where I was going to football stadiums and I felt to myself ‘what am I doing here?’ In a box or in the TV studio, what am I doing here?,” Mourinho said when asked about his 11 months without a managerial job. “I belong there, that is where I belong. Today the feeling was I was where I belong. It is my natural habitat. Was I extra emotional? No. Was I nervous before the game? No. I just love it. Especially when things go in your direction. Of course, it is the best thing in football to win matches.”

Tottenham’s fans still have a mixed feeling about Mourinho arriving and Pochettino in a wild 12-hour period on Tuesday to Wednesday. There is a sense that things will unravel spectacularly under Mourinho with Chairman Daniel Levy a tough operator. Will Mourinho blow his lid during the upcoming transfer windows? Over the summer during preseason? Lose it with players who are trying to run down their contracts?

All of that fun will have to wait for another day because if anybody watched Spurs pummel a poor West Ham on Saturday, you could see there was more structure and direction to their play.

This win will help Spurs’ fans take to Mourinho, and if they beat Olympiakos on Tuesday to reach the UEFA Champions League last 16, he will be rocking and rolling. At Spurs he is in a more familiar territory, managing a team which is seen as an underdog and simply wants to win a trophy.

Mourinho is the right man for that, as his incredible success proves.

He played the humble card when referencing the fact that in his first game in charge he had led Spurs to their first away win since January.

“I’m not worried about my Tottenham career. I am worried about Tottenham and the players,” Mourinho said. “It was very, very important. 11 months without music in the away dressing room, without a smile, without happiness, they did it. I’m very happy with them, I’m very happy for them.”

Mourinho and Tottenham aren’t in love with one another yet, but there are signs that the Special One is just happy to get another opportunity in the Premier League and is eager to make the most of it. The way he celebrated and the fire in his eyes late on as he helped his team get over the line proved it.

And, whether people like him or not, the soccer world is happy to have him back.

Pulisic watch: A quieter day versus the 2-time champs

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 23, 2019, 2:36 PM EST
Saturday’s day at Manchester City wasn’t anything to write home about given Christian Pulisic‘s lofty recent standards, but the Chelsea man still had his moments in a 90-minute run at the Etihad Stadium.

Pulisic failed to register a shot attempt, but was tidy in possession with 84 percent passing and 50 touches. He was 2 of 3 in dribble attempts, and was credited with a key pass (likely either the 71st or 80th minute below).

Overall, his day was about doing the little things rather than the flashy stuff, though he could’ve easily had an assist on the day.

Here are the standout moments for the USMNT star during his stay at the Etihad Stadium, which went the distance as Frank Lampard continues to grow in trust of his American winger.

10th minute: Dribbles to the end line to cut a cross to the back post that City left back Benjamin Mendy flicks away.

 (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

11th minute: Slips in N’Golo Kante with an incisive pass, but the Frenchman’s pass to Tammy Abraham is sliced just wide of the goal.

45+3: Again drives the right to offer a hard left-footed pass into the mix, but it’s cut out by City.

52nd minute: Zips from the left wing into space and starts a move that ends with a Willian blocked shot.

62nd minute: Helps shuttle a move from the center to the left, then involved in interplay before a cross to Willian was sprayed too far by Jorginho.

71st minute: Pulisic dribbles in a phone booth before slipping Abraham between Mendy and Fernandinho, but the striker betrays his chance.

80th minute: Takes a feed from Mount and takes a long dribble toward the 18 before firing a pass that Willian rips on goal for a flying Ederson tip over the bar (somehow given for a goal kick).

89th minute: Traded passes in a sea of City defenders before his run to a through ball was defied by a sliding Ederson.

Man City rises above Chelsea challenge

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 23, 2019, 2:28 PM EST
Manchester City came back from the break with vigor, overcoming an early Chelsea goal to beat its Top Four rivals 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored for the two-time reigning PL champs, with Rodri getting an assist before heading off with an injury.

Sergio Aguero also limped off the pitch late for the City, who remains nine points back of leaders Liverpool.

N’Golo Kante scored for Chelsea, whose 26 points are good for fourth place and an 11-point gulf below Liverpool.

Three things we learned

1. City’s not dead: The reigning champs City went behind early and inspired some worries that the shine might’ve left the big game hunters, but De Bruyne and Co. were composed in building City back into the lead. Guardiola’s three-man midfield of Rodri, David Silva, and De Bruyne dealt well with the ball and in the more than 50 percent of the game that Chelsea had it, while Riyad Mahrez was pretty great in addition to his wonderful, decisive goal. City boosted its goal differential to a joint league-best 23 (Leicester City).

2. Two more significant injury worries for City: Rodri left the match after 52 minutes and Aguero was carrying a heavy limp when he left the match for Gabriel Jesus. The Argentine then had a talk with Guardiola on the touch line to seemingly let him know the limps weren’t for show. Rodri is a bigger concern, but neither player can miss too much time as City’s title margins are oh-so-slim.

3. Chelsea’s trophy odds change camps: A lot can happen in 25 match days and it would be stunning if a team of the Blues quality dropped out of the Top Four, but the idea that the Blues can erase 11 points of Liverpool lead and have that happen without Man City taking similar advantage of a Reds collapse is a bit wild. Frank Lampard wouldn’t be wrong to think about prioritizing the UCL on occasion when sorting his lineups. We’ll be happy to eat our words and crowd Lampard “King of World Football” if today didn’t sound Chelsea’s PL title hopes death knell.

Man of the Match: Mahrez — His goal was a reminder of his status as one of the Premier League players of the decade, the one-time Leicester City hero. Next-up status for Kovacic and De Bruyne.

What a goal.

Fernandinho hit a scintillating early through ball to help Aguero set up De Bruyne for a hard shot that dragged just wide of the goal.

Willian missed a similar chance at the other end in the same fashion, off the far post by inches.

Kante claimed a lead for Chelsea raced between Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho to collect a wonderful Mateo Kovacic pass and beat a screened, charging Ederson.

De Bruyne leveled the score in the 29th, cutting to make room atop the 18 and slapping a shot that took a hard turn off Kurt Zouma to make it 1-1.

Mahrez made it 2-1 when he took a Rodri pass and scythed between Emerson and Kovacic to lash past Arrizabalaga.

And Aguero was in prime position to score after Arrizabalaga passed the ball right to him, but the City man smashed off the cross bar.

The second half saw life for both teams, but City was again at the wheel for most of it.  Sterling didn’t have a day to remember, but his clinical side-footed finish of a stoppage time flick was delightful. Unfortunately, it was chalked off by the slimmest of margins.

Burnley rebounds from ugly half to smash Watford

Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 23, 2019, 1:20 PM EST
Chris Wood, James Tarkowski, and Ashley Barnes all scored second half goals as Burnley rebounded from a rough first half to beat Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Burnley are now sixth with 18 points. Watford’s dead last with eight.

3 things we learned

1. Burnley is a zombie movie where the zombies win: I literally have no idea how the Clarets keep manufacturing incredible results. The stats and eyes say they are getting bossed all over the park, but Sean Dyche‘s men believe they can find an opening in any game. And a lot of times, they do. The Clarets are unable to be killed, and every time a losing streak sees them dip toward the drop zone, you need only wait 28 days later (movie reference, achieved) to see them flirting with the upper reaches of the table.

2. Watford a team of poor Fortune: The Hornets really have been much better of late, with their dominant first half featuring six of the match’s seven shot attempts. Obviously they did not find a goal there, and it’s what cost them a trip outside the Bottom Three.

3. Tarkowski with another monstrous day… at both ends: Burnley’s steady center back was credited with seven aerial wins and three shots, then closing out the scoring. He’s one of those players like Harry Maguire when he was at Hull City; A big club ought to take a look.

Man of the Match: Tarkowski.

Arsenal booed off pitch despite Lacazette heroics

Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaNov 23, 2019, 12:50 PM EST
Arsenal and Southampton will both be disappointed after wasting chances in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, the home side booed off the pitch despite a stoppage time equalizer.

Danny Ings scored a goal and won a penalty that led to a James Ward-Prowse goal, as Arsenal twice had to rally for equalizers against their relegation-threatened foes.

Alexandre Lacazette scored both Gunners goals, as Arsenal sits 7th with 18 points. Southampton is 19th with nine points, two back of safety.

3 things we learned

1. Under the radar Lacazette keeps firing: Perhaps its the fact that he’s the fourth-biggest name in his team’s attack, maybe it’s injury history, or maybe it’s just down to Arsenal being a mess, but Lacazette’s two-goal day wasn’t an aberration. The Man of the Match managed seven dribbles, 49 touches, a key pass, four crosses, an interception, and a tackle.

2. Saints lack of finish is stunning: Southampton could’ve put this thing to bed three, four, maybe five times, with Moussa Djenepo particularly wasteful down the stretch. It’s a microcosm of Southampton’s struggles, and their two goals today accounted for 15 percent of their season output.

3. Ings and things: You’d be forgiven for thinking Southampton’s star striker is 10 years older than his 27 marker given how long it feels since he burst onto the scene with Burnley and suffered through injury-marred years at Liverpool. Since returning home to Saints, he’s shown a knack for scoring in big spots, and he was Hasenhuttl’s weapon on Saturday. Ings now has 16 goals and four assists in 39 matches with Saints, close to what he did in his breakout season with the Clarets in 2014/15.

Ings ran onto Ryan Bertrand‘s free kick and pushed a shot off the post and into the goal for an 8th minute lead.

Lacazette found the answer via interplay with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 18th minute, though the Gabonese striker was anything but at his best on the day.

Kieran Tierney then gave away a penalty to Ings, and Ward-Prowse deposited the rebound of his Bernd Leno-saved effort to give the visitors another lead.

But Lacazette was back post and clinical deep in stoppage time after Saints wasted several chances to put the match to bed.