Serie A Roundup: Higuain brace powers Ronaldo-less Juventus past Atalanta (video)

Gonzalo Higuain’s brace in Juventus’ win to stay atop of the league highlights Saturday’s Serie A action.
Atalanta 1-3 Juventus
With Inter Milan at their heels and without Cristiano Ronaldo to rely on, Juventus was in dire for someone to commender the team and guide them to victory.
Scoring two, crucial goals towards the final stages of the Saturday’s game, it became clear that “someone” was Gonzalo Higuain.
Having not scored a league goal in nearly two months, the proven 31-year-old erupted for a brace in eight minutes. Following a series of missed clearances (and a missed attempt to strike the ball) inside the box, the Argentine’s turnaround left-footed strike opened the scoring for the visitors. Minutes later, following a run inside the box from Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado‘s pinpoint service into the heart of the box was gently tapped into the back of the net by Higuain.
Robin Gosens opened the scoring for the home side in the 56th minute, connecting Musa Barrow’s lofting cross with a powerful header. In the first half, Barrow’s strike from the penalty spot rattled off the crossbar.
Late in stoppage time, Dybala sealed all three points for Juventus with a left-footed goal. The 26-year-old has scored in consecutive league games for the Old Lady.
Juventus hopes to have Ronaldo back for their Champions League showdown against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, while Atalanta look for their first win in the same tournament as they host Dinamo Zagreb.
Elsewhere in Serie A
Torino 0-3 Inter Milan
AC Milan 1-1 Napoli