Serie A Roundup: Higuain brace powers Ronaldo-less Juventus past Atalanta (video)

By Joel SoriaNov 23, 2019, 11:03 PM EST
Gonzalo Higuain’s brace in Juventus’ win to stay atop of the league highlights Saturday’s Serie A action.

Atalanta 1-3 Juventus

With Inter Milan at their heels and without Cristiano Ronaldo to rely on, Juventus was in dire for someone to commender the team and guide them to victory.

Scoring two, crucial goals towards the final stages of the Saturday’s game, it became clear that “someone” was Gonzalo Higuain.

Having not scored a league goal in nearly two months, the proven 31-year-old erupted for a brace in eight minutes. Following a series of missed clearances (and a missed attempt to strike the ball) inside the box, the Argentine’s turnaround left-footed strike opened the scoring for the visitors. Minutes later, following a run inside the box from Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado‘s pinpoint service into the heart of the box was gently tapped into the back of the net by Higuain.

Robin Gosens opened the scoring for the home side in the 56th minute, connecting Musa Barrow’s lofting cross with a powerful header. In the first half, Barrow’s strike from the penalty spot rattled off the crossbar.

Late in stoppage time, Dybala sealed all three points for Juventus with a left-footed goal. The 26-year-old has scored in consecutive league games for the Old Lady.

Juventus hopes to have Ronaldo back for their Champions League showdown against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, while Atalanta look for their first win in the same tournament as they host Dinamo Zagreb.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Torino 0-3 Inter Milan

AC Milan 1-1 Napoli

La Liga Roundup: Modric, Benzema guide Real Madrid past Real Sociedad (video)

By Joel SoriaNov 23, 2019, 10:09 PM EST
Real Madrid’s comeback victory over in-form Real Sociedad highlights La Liga’s Saturday action.

Real Madrid 3-1 Real Sociedad

With Barcelona edging Leganes, Real Madrid manages to remain level in points with the league’s leaders following a win of their own over visiting Real Sociedad.

Federico Valverde and Luka Modric scored in the second half scored in the second half for Los Blancos, extend their winning streak to two games. Throughout 13 games, only a goal separates Zinedine Zidane and company from arch rivals Barcelona, with both teams sitting at 28 points apiece.

Two minutes in, the game had a completely different feeling.

A faulty back pass from captian Sergio Ramos to Thibaut Courtois was intercepted by Brazilian forward William Jose, who made no mistake in taking advantage of the gift placed in front of him by

In the 28th minute, following some mesmerizingly quick faints inside the penalty box, Correa laid it off to Saul, who spun around the Belgian goalkeeper, and, subsequently, finished with poise in front of goal. The team that has surprised many this season was off to a fitting, yet dreamy start at the Bernabeu.

If there has been a player that has bailed Madrid out of undesired situations this season, it’s been Karim Benzema.

As La Liga’s top scorer that he is, the Frenchman’s high-yielding goal scoring capabilities gave the home side reasons to believe that not all wast lost. Crashing into the box, the 31-year-old chested Modric’s whipping cross into the goal’s lower corner, leveling the score and influencing the goals that were to come for Real Madrid in the second half.

A quick turnaround for Real Madrid as they host PSG in Champions League midweek, while Real Sociedad look to get back into the shape that has guided them into the top five when they host Alaves.

Leganes 1-2 Barcelona

Real Betis 2-1 Valencia

Granada 1-1 Atletico Madrid

PL Sunday Preview: Sheffield United v. Manchester United

By Joel SoriaNov 23, 2019, 9:11 PM EST
Highlighting Chris Wilder‘s successful season thus far (or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s underwhelming work at Old Trafford), Sheffield United head into Sunday’s game above  Manchester United in the standings (Watch Live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Since their soul-crushing 1-0 loss to Liverpool, Blades are unbeaten in their last five, making them the most consistent team outside of the top five. Throughout that span of games, the newly-promoted side have picked up wins against Arsenal and Burnley.

Despite being only a win outside of the tope five, United have kept their distance from the concept of consistency. In 12, league games this season, the Red Devils have failed to pick up consecutive wins, meaning that a win at Bramall Lane would bring an end to such negative run.

Injuries/suspensions

Sheffield United: OUT — None QUESTIONABLE — John Egan (calf)

Manchester United: Scott McTominay (ankle), Marcos Rojo (calf, 7 Dec), Paul Pogba (ankle) QUESTIONABLE — Eric Bailly (knee), Diogo Dalot (groin), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh), Axel Tuanzebe (hip)

Probable lineups

Sheffield United: Moore; Stevens, O’Connell, Egan, Basham, Baldock; Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck; McGoldrick, Mousset

Manchester United: DeGea; Williams, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Martial, Fred, Matic, Pereira, James; Rashford

What they’re saying

Chris Wilder on Manchester United’s greatness, despite current state: “Manchester United are one of the most iconic teams in the world, and there will always be an aura surrounding them. No matter how their fortunes on the pitch may fluctuate, it’s still one of football’s true powerhouses that we are talking about whenever we mention their name. They are an incredible football club who are just going through a spell right now where they are not having it all their own way. That happens in football. But fortunes can fluctuate very quickly in this game and they will find their way back to the top, that’s for certain.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the gap between Manchester United and the top four: “It’s a clear gap in the league between top four and I don’t know how many teams within a range of three or four points. It’s about consistency now. We turned a corner, we felt, performance-wise and with results after the last international break but it’s so tight I’m just looking forward to this game. We need to have a good performance and result.”

Prediction

The Blades have been decent at home this season, picking up wins against Burnley, Arsenal and Crystal Palace. With positive inertia powering them, it feels that Wilder and company may spoil Harry Maguire‘s return to Bramall Lane. That said, with both Wolves and Burnley picking up wins, United are more than obliged to go for the jugular, especially if they want to go into the most taxing part of the season with some hope and positivity. Manchester United, 3-1.

Guardiola fears Sergio Aguero’s muscular injury is ‘not good’

By Joel SoriaNov 23, 2019, 7:17 PM EST
Manchester City may be without their top scorer for weeks to come.

Sergio Aguero limped off the field in the 77th minute, following a challenge from Reece James in Manchester City’s 2-1 win over a visiting Chelsea, and Pep Guardiola is worried that the striker may be out of action during a crucial point of the season.

“Hopefully we’ll know tomorrow [Sunday], but the first indication is not good,” Pep Guardiola admitted following his team’s win on Saturday. “I think it’s a muscular injury. [We could be without] him for some days of the toughest part of our season.“

“The doctor says tomorrow we are going to see but he thought it was a kick but I think he stretched a little bit,” he added.

The striker, who has scored 13 goals this season, is now a doubt for Man City’s midweek Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk, and depending on the results of the scan he is scheduled for on Sunday, may miss games against Newcastle, Burnley and Manchester United.

In league play, the 31-year-old has featured 12 times (nine starts) for City, scoring on nine occasions. With a goal-per-game ratio of 0.8 this season, Aguero is on pace to tie his best his best mark. Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus – who replaced an injured Aguero in the 77th minute at the Etihad – has scored only three goals in 10 appearances this season.

Aguero was not the only City player to come off on Saturday due to health reasons.

Following the game, Guardiola also admitted that captain David Silva and Rodri had to pulled out of the field due to the “tiredness” and “cramps” that both Spaniards were experiencing.

“For Rodri and Silva it is more tiredness and cramps,” he said. “Rodri was out for a month and games like today are so demanding, but with determination and suffering in certain moments, we did it.”

Following a deflection, Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring, while Riyad Mahrez, with a bit of bit of brilliance, sealed the three points late in the first half, as City managed to eek out a vital victory over a red-hot Chelsea.

“We beat an incredible top side, Frank is a brave manager – courageous to play,” Guardiola said. “Chelsea are an incredible team, we knew it but we beat them. It was a typical high-level game. Our back four played so good today. In the most difficult period of the game we scored on the counter.

“We created enough chances to score more goals. We score a goal [equaliser] when they were better. Before the goal from them, the game was tight. Then we suffered, but the second half we were much better.”

‘Gabigol’ scores two goals at the death to lift Flamengo over River in Copa Libertadores final

By Joel SoriaNov 23, 2019, 6:12 PM EST
In the stretch of three minutes, Gabriel “Gabigol” Barbosa Almeida became an immortal Flamengo legend.

The 23-year-old forward scored twice in the dying minutes against River Plate in Lima, Peru, earning Flamengo their first Copa Libertadores title in 38 years, and their second ever in 124 years of existence.

Just three minutes prior to the historic goal, Gabigol – as effective as ever before for the Rubro-Negro – leveled the game following an emphatic recovery and counter-attack from the Brazilian side. With a strong, sliding tackle, Uruguayan midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta won the ball from an attack-minded River. With newfound possession, the 25-year-old paced forward, connecting a pass before receiving it back inside the box, where he would find the Inter Milan loanee for the leveling goal.

Back-to-back champions River Plate struck first on Saturday after Rafael Santos Borre struck Ignacio Fernandez’s cutback cross after 14 minutes into the first half. Despite seeing less of the ball throughout the 90 minutes, River’s dominance would remain intact for the remainder of the first half and throughout the early stages of the final 45 minutes.

As the clocked ticked and the second half started coming to a close, Marcelo Gallardo and Co. were pinned further and further back into their own half. Flamengo, powered by two, second half substitutions, pushed and eventually broke through the Argentine’s defense.

The Brazilian side are the new champions South America, and Gabigol – with the name living up to the expectations – will never be forgotten.