VIDEO: Dele Alli’s incredible flick sets up goal

Dele Alli is back to his best. It only took Jose Mourinho 45 minutes to find the Dele Alli which ripped up the Premier League in 2015.

With Spurs 1-0 up thanks to an assist from Dele and a finish from Son, he then flicked a ball to Son while he was flat on his back on the floor.

That led to Son crossing for Lucas Moura to make it 2-0.

Mourinho applauded Dele Alli for his incredible moment of improvization as the Spurs and England playmaker is well and truly back to his best.

Somewhere Mauricio Pochettino is wondering why Dele couldn’t play like this over the last 12 months