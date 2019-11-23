VIDEO: Mourinho off to flying start as Tottenham boss

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, the first 45 minutes of Jose Mourinho’s reign at Tottenham Hotspur couldn’t have gone much better.

Goals from Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura put Spurs 2-0 up at West Ham as Jose Mourinho celebrated wildly on the sidelines when both goals went in.

Watch videos of both the goals below, as Dele Alli is pulling the strings and Tottenham were ruthless against a ragged West Ham outfit.

The Mourinho era has begun 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AX84yPc5CI — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 23, 2019

Tottenham are CRUISING 📈 pic.twitter.com/xLH4RfRQUE — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 23, 2019

