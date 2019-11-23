Watch Live: West Ham v. Tottenham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham United host Tottenham Hotspur (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) on Saturday at the London Stadium as Jose Mourinho takes charge of his first game at Spurs.

Manuel Pellegrini and West Ham have been struggling in recent months and their home fans will create an intimidating atmosphere for their arrival of their bitter rivals. Mourinho is no stranger to being the enemy and it will be intriguing to see how Harry Kane and Co. respond to his hiring.

In team news West Ham have Mark Noble fit enough to start in midfield, while Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko replace Fabian Balbuena and Pablo Fornals.

Spurs start Eric Dier in midfield with Ben Davies at left back and Son, Alli and Moura in support of Harry Kane up top.

LINEUPS

Our team to take on Spurs ⚒ pic.twitter.com/YHOoVg9VI1 — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 23, 2019

