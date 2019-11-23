Watch Live: West Ham v. Tottenham

West Ham United host Tottenham Hotspur (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) on Saturday at the London Stadium as Jose Mourinho takes charge of his first game at Spurs.
Manuel Pellegrini and West Ham have been struggling in recent months and their home fans will create an intimidating atmosphere for their arrival of their bitter rivals. Mourinho is no stranger to being the enemy and it will be intriguing to see how Harry Kane and Co. respond to his hiring.
In team news West Ham have Mark Noble fit enough to start in midfield, while Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko replace Fabian Balbuena and Pablo Fornals.
Spurs start Eric Dier in midfield with Ben Davies at left back and Son, Alli and Moura in support of Harry Kane up top.
LINEUPS
Dele Alli is back to his best. It only took Jose Mourinho 45 minutes to find the Dele Alli which ripped up the Premier League in 2015.
With Spurs 1-0 up thanks to an assist from Dele and a finish from Son, he then flicked a ball to Son while he was flat on his back on the floor.
That led to Son crossing for Lucas Moura to make it 2-0.
Mourinho applauded Dele Alli for his incredible moment of improvization as the Spurs and England playmaker is well and truly back to his best.
Somewhere Mauricio Pochettino is wondering why Dele couldn’t play like this over the last 12 months
Well, the first 45 minutes of Jose Mourinho’s reign at Tottenham Hotspur couldn’t have gone much better.
Goals from Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura put Spurs 2-0 up at West Ham as Jose Mourinho celebrated wildly on the sidelines when both goals went in.
Watch videos of both the goals below, as Dele Alli is pulling the strings and Tottenham were ruthless against a ragged West Ham outfit.
TURIN, Italy (AP) English forward Eniola Aluko has announced she is leaving Juventus after 18 months at the Italian soccer club.
Aluko helped Juventus win the Italian league and cup double last season and the Italian Super Cup last month.
She says: “After winning the Supercoppa recently, I felt a sense of great completion with my time at Juventus, after also winning the Coppa Italia and Scudetto.”
Aluko scored 15 goals in Serie A. Her last match will be against Juve’s main rival, Fiorentina, on Nov. 30.
The 32-year-old adds on Twitter: “I will leave Italy with good memories and special achievements for new opportunities, ambitions and further happiness back in the UK.”
Aluko most recently played for Chelsea in England.
VAR overruled four correct on-field decisions in the past two match days of Premier League play, says referees chief Mike Riley.
All four decisions were massively controversial when they happened, including a baffling pull back of an Arsenal would-be winner against Crystal Palace.
“Part of the balance of understanding ‘clear and obvious’ [the terminology used to determine when an on-field error should be overturned] is that there will be times when we don’t intervene and everyone thinks we should,” said Riley. “But that is a better place to be than intervening and everyone saying ‘you shouldn’t have done that’.”
The four instances are:
- Michael Keane‘s “foul” on Aaron Connolly to give Brighton an equalizer from the penalty spot in what eventually became a 3-2 loss for Everton.
- Manchester United were awarded a penalty when VAR saw Ben Godfrey‘s challenge of Daniel James as a penalty against Norwich City.
- Arsenal’s Calum Chambers was said to have fouled Luka Milivojevic of Crystal Palace while winning a ball for Sokratis Papastathopoulos‘ would-be third Gunners goal in a 2-2 draw.
- Watford’s Gerard Deulofeu was awarded a penalty after minimal contact from Jorginho in a 2-1 Chelsea win.
Two of those calls were relatively inconsequential to the result, as Chelsea and Manchester United had comfortable wins in instances 2 and 4, but Arsenal and Everton will feel they should have two and three more points, respectively.
That would have Arsenal six points back of the Top Four, not eight, while the Toffees would be seventh instead of 15th.