Americans Abroad: Dest assists in Ajax win; Boyd scores

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was mostly a quiet first weekend back for Americans abroad following the international break, with only two U.S. men’s national team affiliates contributing on the scoresheet.

One of the two was Sergino Dest, who contributed an assist in Ajax’s 4-01win over Heracles on Saturday, despite coming off the bench in the 67th minute.

Over in Germany, Terrence Boyd continues to shine in the country’s third division, scoring his eighth goal of the season for Hallescher FC.

Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — After a fine run of form, Pulisic went mute in Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City. The 21-year-old started and played 90 minutes, but failed to record any shots and contributed only a single key pass.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — Yedlin and the Magpies take on Aston Villa on Monday.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic — The young left back started and played the full 90 minutes as Wigan dropped to Stoke City 2-1 on Saturday.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old started and played all 90 minutes in Reading’s 1-0 loss to Brentford.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The captain played the full 90 minutes for the Tigers in their 2-2 draw against Middlesborough.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender didn’t dress for QPR.

Tim Ream, Fulham — Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win over QPR on Friday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stoke City (loan Tottenham Hotspur) — Carter-Vickers didn’t dress for Stoke City, who are on a surprising two-game winning streak.

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 1-0 win over Preston North End on Saturday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch, Sunderland – Gooch remains out with an injury. There is no timeline on his return.

Bundesliga

John Brooks, Wolfsburg – The 26-year-old defender started and played 90 in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Weston McKennie, Schalke — McKennie came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Schalke’s 2-0 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Steffen played all 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday. Morales also started and played 90 minutes on Saturday. A tough night for both Americans against the defending champions.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen — Sargent was left on the bench in Werder Bremen’s loss.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams didn’t dress in RB Leipzig’s 4-0 thumping of Koln on Saturday. Nursing an injury the majority of the season, the midfielder opened up about his frustrations this season.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Mönchengladbach — Johnson watched Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 2-0 loss to Union berlin from the bench this weekend.

Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Chandler was on the 18 but didn’t play for Frankfurt on Saturday.

Khiry Shelton, Paderborn – The 26-year-old winger dressed but didn’t play in Paderborn’s entertaining 3-3 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Greuther Furth – The 24-year-old midfielder, who is having a positive season in the German second division, is out with a knee injury until December.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest, Ajax — Dest came off the bench and recorded an assist in Ajax’s 4-1 win.

Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — The 21-year-old striker started and played 90 minutes in VVV’s 2-1 victory over FC Twente on Sunday.

Desevio Payne, FC Emmen — Payne didn’t dress for FC Emmen over the weekend.

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Weah remains sidelined with a muscular injury. There’s no timeline on his return.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Jordan-Siebatcheu came off the bench and played four minutes in Rennes’ 2-1 loss to Dijon on Saturday.

Honorable Mentions:

Terrence Boyd, Hallescher FC – The 28-year-old striker played a mere four minutes on Friday, but he managed to score his eighth goal of the season in stoppage time. With the 3-0 win, Hallescher move third in the 3. Liga table.

Follow @SoriaJoelFutbol