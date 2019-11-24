More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Americans Abroad: Dest assists in Ajax win; Boyd scores

By Joel SoriaNov 24, 2019, 11:03 PM EST
It was mostly a quiet first weekend back for Americans abroad following the international break, with only two U.S. men’s national team affiliates contributing on the scoresheet.

One of the two was Sergino Dest, who contributed an assist in Ajax’s 4-01win over Heracles on Saturday, despite coming off the bench in the 67th minute.

Over in Germany, Terrence Boyd continues to shine in the country’s third division, scoring his eighth goal of the season for Hallescher FC.

Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — After a fine run of form, Pulisic went mute in Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City. The 21-year-old started and played 90 minutes, but failed to record any shots and contributed only a single key pass.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — Yedlin and the Magpies take on Aston Villa on Monday.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic —  The young left back started and played the full 90 minutes as Wigan dropped to Stoke City 2-1 on Saturday.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old started and played all 90 minutes in Reading’s 1-0 loss to Brentford.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The captain played the full 90 minutes for the Tigers in their 2-2 draw against Middlesborough.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender didn’t dress for QPR.

Tim Ream, Fulham — Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win over QPR on Friday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stoke City (loan Tottenham Hotspur) — Carter-Vickers didn’t dress for Stoke City, who are on a surprising two-game winning streak.

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 1-0 win over Preston North End on Saturday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch, Sunderland – Gooch remains out with an injury. There is no timeline on his return.

Bundesliga

John Brooks, Wolfsburg – The 26-year-old defender started and played 90 in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Weston McKennie, Schalke —  McKennie came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Schalke’s 2-0 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Steffen played all 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday. Morales also started and played 90 minutes on Saturday. A tough night for both Americans against the defending champions.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen  Sargent was left on the bench in Werder Bremen’s loss.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams didn’t dress in RB Leipzig’s 4-0 thumping of Koln on Saturday. Nursing an injury the majority of the season, the midfielder opened up about his frustrations this season.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Mönchengladbach — Johnson watched Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 2-0 loss to Union berlin from the bench this weekend.

Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Chandler was on the 18 but didn’t play for Frankfurt on Saturday.

Khiry Shelton, Paderborn – The 26-year-old winger dressed but didn’t play in Paderborn’s entertaining 3-3 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Greuther Furth – The 24-year-old midfielder, who is having a positive season in the German second division, is out with a knee injury until December.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest, Ajax — Dest came off the bench and recorded an assist in Ajax’s 4-1 win.

Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — The 21-year-old striker started and played 90 minutes in VVV’s 2-1 victory over FC Twente on Sunday.

Desevio Payne, FC Emmen — Payne didn’t dress for FC Emmen over the weekend.

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Weah remains sidelined with a muscular injury. There’s no timeline on his return.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Jordan-Siebatcheu came off the bench and played four minutes in Rennes’ 2-1 loss to Dijon on Saturday.

Honorable Mentions:

Terrence Boyd, Hallescher FC The 28-year-old striker played a mere four minutes on Friday, but he managed to score his eighth goal of the season in stoppage time. With the 3-0 win, Hallescher move third in the 3. Liga table. 

La Liga Roundup: Sevilla squeeze past Valladolid, go third (video)

By Joel SoriaNov 24, 2019, 9:48 PM EST
Sevilla’s thin victory at Jose Zorilla Stadium highlights La Liga’s Sunday action.

[ FOLLOW: PST's La Liga coverage ]

Real Valladolid 0-1 Sevilla

If it wasn’t for video assistant referee (VAR), there’s a good chance that Julen Lopetegui and company would have walked away from Valladolid with a point, not three. 

 

Following a heavy challenge from Valladolid captain Javi Moyano on Nolito, VAR’s intervention concluded that the visitor’s were to be awarded a penalty. Ever Banega’s strike from the spot was stopped by Jordi Masip, only for VAR to overturn the sequence due to encroachment from Masip.

A second time around, Banega rifled the ball into the top right corner of the goal, scoring the first and lone goal of the match.

With the win, Sevilla moved ahead of Atletico Madrid and remain one point away from leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“There is a long way to go and I think my team has a big margin for improvement,” Sevilla manager Lopetegui said following the game. “We are competing well and are happy we got the three points.”

After receiving his second yellow card of the night, Lucas Ocampos was sent off in stoppage time for the visitor’s. The Argentine has accumulated five goals in 12 appearances this season, leading the team.

Sevilla’s win brings and end to Valladolid’s – owned by Brazilian legend Ronaldo – unbeaten streak at home this season.

Unbeaten in eight straight games across all competitions, Sevilla travel back to Seville to host Qarabag in Europa League competition, while Real Valladolid –  now in the 14th spot – travel to Celta to try and overturn their two-game losing streak.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Espanyol 1-1 Getafe

Osasuna 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Eibar 0-2 Alaves

Villarreal 1-3 Celta Vigo

MLS club Atlanta United partners with Scotland’s Aberdeen FC

Associated PressNov 24, 2019, 8:42 PM EST
ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta United has announced a strategic partnership with Scottish club Aberdeen FC.

The Major League Soccer team will be investing $2.57 million to gain a minority ownership stake of less than 10% in the four-time Scottish Premiership champions.

United President Darren Eales will join Aberdeen’s board of directors, but Atlanta will not be involved in day-to-day operations of the Dons.

Eales says the deal is a chance for United to expand its global reach, while advising Aberdeen FC on ways to improve its game-day experience as it pushes for a new stadium.

Atlanta United has set numerous MLS attendance records and won the league championship in 2018. The team has averaged more than 50,000 fans per game the last two seasons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Aberdeen FC is pushing for a new facility to replace 120-year-old Pittodrie Stadium.

United’s partnership with Aberdeen is part of a $6.42 million investment led by software entrepreneur Dave Cormack, a native of Aberdeen who now lives in Atlanta.

Cormack, a United season ticket holder, is set to take over as Aberdeen FC chairman.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Eden Hazard on 2019 Ballon d’Or: ‘Mane, Salah or Van Dijk deserve it’

By Joel SoriaNov 24, 2019, 8:19 PM EST
The 2019 Ballon d’Or should not be awarded to five-time winners Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but to either Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah or Virgil Van Dijk, according to Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard.

The former Chelsea star – and shortlist candidate for the award itself – stressed that each Reds player did enough last season to win the prestigious award. The trio have been nominated for the award following Liverpool’s Champions League title and second place Premier League league finish last season.

To the Le Parisien: 

I would give it to a Liverpool player. Mane, Salah or Van Djik deserve it. If Sadio had won AFCON with Senegal, there would have been no debate. It would be beautiful if he won it. Or Momo [Salah], who is one of my friends. It would be a good thing for both African and English football.

To the same tune, Jurgen Klopp weighed in on which nominee from a 30-man shortlist deserves the award the most. And to no surprise, the 52-year-old manager is set on the notion that it is his undoubtable starting defender who deserves the golden ball, following a spectacular 2018/2019 campaign.

If you give the Ballon d’Or to the best player of this generation then you should give it always to Lionel Messi. That’s how it is. But if you give it to the best player of last season, then it was Virgil van Dijk.

I don’t know exactly how it will work but that is how I see it. The best player of all? That’s Lionel. Best player of last season? That’s Virgil. We will see.

The aforementioned trio aren’t the only Liverpool players on the ballot, however. Alisson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino also made the list, which features defending champions Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva.

A winner will be announced in Paris on December 2.

Serie A Roundup: Roma pummel Brescia, move top four; Lazio edge Sassuolo (video)

By Joel SoriaNov 24, 2019, 6:44 PM EST
Inspired by Chris Smalling‘s career night, AS Roma’s dominant, 3-0 win over Brescia highlights Sunday’s Serie A action.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Roma 3-0 Brescia

A two-time Premier League league winner, Smalling, 30, must have a long list of “memorable” games to choose from. But after scoring once and assisting twice against bottom-dwellers Brescia on Sunday, it can be said that the Englishmen might have topped the list.

On Sunday, the defender became the first English player to score at least two goals in a single Serie A season since David Beckham.

The Manchester United loanee opened the floodgates in the 49th minute, heading Lorenzo Pellegrini’s lofting corner into the back of the net. Just eight minutes later, Roma scored a second from a corner-kick. 

This time, Smalling – keeping tabs on the last Brescia defender – headed the ball downwards, rebounding and finding defender Gianluca Mancini’s right foot, which set up for a simple volley strike past Jesse Joronen

In the 66th minute, the defender’s header found a well-positioned Edin Dzeko for Roma’s third and final of the night.

Now fourth in the Italian top flight, Roma prepare for Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday, while Brescia look for their league win in eight consecutive games against Atalanta.

Sassuolo 1-2 Lazio

With the game two minutes away from the final whistle, Lazio needed a miracle to comfortably remain in Serie A’s third spot.

Substitute Felipe Caicedo was just that, scoring I Biancocelesti’s game-winning goal in the first minute of stoppage time.

 

With the frustration of not getting a penalty call go their way minutes earlier, Luis Alberto and Caicedo paced past Sassuolo’s midfield and backline, combining with a set of back-and-forth passes. Inside the box, with position to shoot at goal, the Ecuadorian’s strike bounced over two, full-stretch defender and into the back of the net.

In the first half, Serie A top scorer, Ciro Immobile, added his 15th of the season, while the home side finished the first 45 minutes with a lot of hope, following captain’s Francesco Caputo’s tap-in.

Red-hot Lazio host CFR Cluj on Thursday in Europe League play, while Sassuolo prepare for their big game against Juventus on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Bologna 2-2 Parma

Verona 1-0 Fiorentina

Sampdoria 2-1 Udinese