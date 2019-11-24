More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Flamengo Copa victory celebration in Rio ends in clashes

By Joel SoriaNov 24, 2019, 5:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Celebrations of Flamengo’s victory in South America’s top soccer club competition came to an abrupt end in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, when clashes erupted between a group of supporters and police.

Tens of thousands of ecstatic soccer fans wearing their team’s black-and-red jerseys poured into the streets of the city’s historic center in the morning to welcome Flamengo players.

For hours, the flood of supporters, including many families and children, celebrated peacefully, waving flags and setting off fireworks as the Copa Libertadores winners rode through the streets in an open-topped bus.

But around 4.30 p.m. local time, in the final stretch of the festivities, TV images showed thick white smoke coming out of the parade, which quickly dispersed the nearby crowd.

Clashes followed, with a group of supporters throwing rocks, beer bottles and other objects at police. The disturbances later eased.

The team’s victory Saturday over Argentine side River Plate has lifted the spirits of Brazilians after a period of economic stagnation and political infighting.

That’s especially true in Rio, home of the country’s largest club. It hadn’t won the Copa in 38 years, while its Brazilian rivals had won five of the previous 10 competitions.

Mexicans Abroad: Jimenez scores in Wolves win; Lozano earns Napoli draw

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaNov 24, 2019, 4:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

Raul Jimenez’s spectacular and fine run of form with Wolverhampton Wanderers was in full steam on Saturday, as the forward recorded his sixth of goal in league play, powering Wolves to the fifth spot on the table.

A couple hundred miles away, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, too, contributed a goal for his team. Napoli, however, were unable to walk away from San Siro with three points, drawing instead and dropping out of the qualification zone.

In Portugal, Jesus “Tecatito” Corona continues to prove that he works best in silence, far away from the reflectors and attention that his aforementioned countrymen garner, recording an assist over the weekend.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

La Liga

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid —  During the early stages of the season, there was enough speculation to go around on wether Herrera was ever going to become a staple in Diego Simeone’s scheme. After a second consecutive start and an assist in Atletico’s 1-1 draw against Granada, it’s safe to say that the 29-year-old is enough to prove that he can contribute to an elite-caliber European side.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Sevilla — Chicharito stayed on the bench in Sevilla’s 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis —  The 33-year-old started and all played all 90 minutes for Betis, who defeated Valencia 2-1 at the Benito Villamarin. Guardado completed 88 percent of his passes, contributed one key pass, and recorded a total of 65 touches.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old remained on the bench during Saturday’s match.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo was fundamental in Celta’s 3-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday, recording seven clearances, one blocked shot, and four tackles in 90 minutes of play. With only 12 points after 14 matches played, Celta still remain in the drop zone.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — Lozano has been Napoli’s lone saving grace over their last three matches, contributing all the goals throughout the aforementioned stretch of time. On Saturday, the winger rose in the air and headed home Lorenzo Insigne’s shot off the crossbar, salvaging Napoli a point against AC Milan.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Jimenez continues to prove a point many back: He’s Wolves’ most influential, productive, and valuable player. The 28-year-old scored his team’s game-winning goal against Bournemouth.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Gutierrez was left on the bench in PSV’s 2-1 over Heerenveen. He did, however, pull off this kind gesture to a Chivas fan that was present at Philips Stadium:

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Alvarez, too, remained on the bench in Eredivisie this weekend. The 22-year-old had front-row seats to Ajax’s 4-1 win over Heracles. 

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Corona played 68 minutes and added an assist in Porto’s 4-0 win over Vitoria in cup play on Sunday.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea started and played 90 minutes in Zulte’s 2-0 win over KV Mechelen.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Hector Moreno, Al Gharafa   Moreno didn’t dress for Al Gharafa in their 3-1 loss on Friday.

Pedro Arce, Panionios – Arce started and played all 90 minutes in Panionios 1-1 draw with Olympiacos.

Solskjaer about what went wrong, and right, in Man United draw

By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2019, 2:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t know what to make of Manchester United’s 3-3 draw with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The Red Devils boss saw his left-for-dead side rally from a 2-0 deficit with three quick second half goals only to concede a sloppy stoppage time equalizer.

[ MORE: Wilder reacts to 3-3 draw ]

That’s not good, and it’s not like this game was a one-off. For thrills? Sure, but this club is supposed to take care of the business at a newly-promoted club coming off an international break.

“It’s mixed emotions,” Solskjaer said, via Sky Sports. “You can’t be happy, we’ve not performed for the majority of the game but the attitude and the way they’ve turned things round, we’ve shown what we’re capable of and we’ve shown ourselves what we’re capable of.

“We should win games like this but you’ve got to learn from that disappointment of the first 70 minutes.”

So why was his team so flat out of the gate, dominated by the Blades?

The answer might be that Solskjaer opted for a 3-man back line including overmatched Phil Jones, but here’s what the boss said about the opening malaise.

“It’s football, sometimes it’s beyond tactics, the passion, the drive, the supporters first half, the energy of their team was so much different to ours, and then our energy and belief come back in.”

Sheffield United’s Wilder on 6-goal thriller wih Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2019, 2:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

“Won it, lost it, got a result.”

That’s the Sunday of Sheffield United in a nutshell, as Chris Wilder‘s Blades built a 2-0 lead but needed a stoppage time equalizer from Oli McBurnie to get a point at Bramall Lane.

[ RECAP: Sheff Utd 3-3 Man Utd ]

The Blades controlled United for the better part of an hour, but a formation shift and 8-minute blitz put the Red Devils in front with 11 minutes to play.

From Sky Sports:

“Man Utd have opened us up for 10 minutes, their first goal was a bit disappointing, we lost a little bit of energy and gave the ball away. We said to the players you’re not in League One now, if you lose the ball with those four up there you’ll be punished and they did that.”

Wilder said he’ll be happier with the day once he’s wound down in a local pub (We want to be friends with him).

“Ole can take great credit to get them into a winning position, we’re a little bit disappointed but I’d say a couple of hours on, with a couple of beers inside we can look back at a really good game of football.”

Can we come with?

Blades, Red Devils engage in thrilling 3-3 draw

By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2019, 1:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

A match with almost everything saw Sheffield United throw aside a 2-0 lead but rally for a 3-3 draw with Manchester United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Oli McBurnie’s stoppage time goal withstood VAR review, joining a great performance from Lys Mousset in helping the Blades to another memorable result in their return to the Premier League.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the changes that mattered at halftime, as his Red Devils rallied for the point.

The feckless first half Red Devils turned into a force through three second half goals from 19-year-old Brandon Williams, 18-year-old Mason Greenwood, and relatively ancient 22-year-old Marcus Rashford, who also recorded an assist.

Sheffield United moves into sixth place with 18 points, a point and three places above their visitors.

Three things we learned

1. Three kids give hope after Ole fixes formation: Brandon Williams scored his first senior goal for United with a quivering rocket in the 73rd minute. Daniel James was industrious all day if a bit sloppy, and helped set up the goal with a move down the right before Williams pounced on a ball at the back post. The behind the goal angle was sensational, showing a ball with only one destination.

Then Greenwood got on the end of a Rashford cross, one that Phil Jagiela was too slow to poke, as the Red Devils claimed an equalizer with 13 minutes to play. Greenwood turned 18 on Oct. 1, and Williams 19 on Sept. 3.

The subs fit in nicely, but the victory also came about after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had the humility to change his miserable, porous first half game plan. Phil Jones was removed as the side went from something of a 3-4-2-1 to a 4-2-3-1. The payoff took 20 minutes to really arrived, but then it just kept coming until the Red Devils were in front.

2. Mousset, Blades cut through United’s miserable back line: David De Gea was standing on his head from moment one, as the Red Devils continuously got worked. And after the Red Devils took the lead, the back line gave it away.

Lys Mousset’s new lease on life continued to work wonders, as he destroyed Phil Jones en route to setting up the first goal and then cut into a danger area to slot a 22-yard shot past De Gea early in the second half.

I mean, this is staggering stuff.

3. David De Gea keeps gauze on a deep wound: While United was getting run off the pitch — really this could’ve been 3 or 4-0 at halftime — its Spanish keeper was his best self, making a number of phenomenal saves and commanding his area. Without him, the second half outcome isn’t remotely possible.

Man of the Match: Marcus Rashford might just be coming into his own. The English striker has shown himself quite the passer of late, and there are plenty of reasons to think he’s starting to fulfill his potential. Rashford has 10 goals and 4 assists in 18 matches across all competitions.

David De Gea made two incredible saves in the 11th minute, the second an acrobatic palming of David McGoldrick‘s header.

The Blades also had a pair of penalty shouts in the first quarter hour, both unheard.

Lys Mousset was lively, and bodied Phil Jones to set up John Lundstram for a chance well-saved by De Gea only to see another John, Fleck, pop the rebound inside the far post.

McGoldrick kept coming in a bid for the second, drilling a ball to De Gea.

Manchester United had some moments in counter attack, but overall everyone short of Fred an De Gea were extremely sloppy.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The Red Devils snapped to life at halftime, with Rashford using a couple deft moves to create space for a swirling shot over the frame in the 48th.

Mousset made it 2-0 when a run dragged Harry Maguire away from the Frenchman’s dribble, allowing the players to tear into a shot from 22 yards.

Manchester United got one back in the 73rd through Williams’ vicious finish, and the wall was broken down. Greenwood got to Rashford’s cross to make it 2-2, and Rashford reaped the rewards of Anthony Martial and James’ playmaking to make it 3-2.

McBurnie then settled a cross calmly, somehow avoiding a handball before smashing home for a stoppage time equalizer.