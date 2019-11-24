Flamengo Copa victory celebration in Rio ends in clashes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Raul Jimenez’s spectacular and fine run of form with Wolverhampton Wanderers was in full steam on Saturday, as the forward recorded his sixth of goal in league play, powering Wolves to the fifth spot on the table.

A couple hundred miles away, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, too, contributed a goal for his team. Napoli, however, were unable to walk away from San Siro with three points, drawing instead and dropping out of the qualification zone.

In Portugal, Jesus “Tecatito” Corona continues to prove that he works best in silence, far away from the reflectors and attention that his aforementioned countrymen garner, recording an assist over the weekend.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

La Liga

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — During the early stages of the season, there was enough speculation to go around on wether Herrera was ever going to become a staple in Diego Simeone’s scheme. After a second consecutive start and an assist in Atletico’s 1-1 draw against Granada, it’s safe to say that the 29-year-old is enough to prove that he can contribute to an elite-caliber European side.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Sevilla — Chicharito stayed on the bench in Sevilla’s 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis — The 33-year-old started and all played all 90 minutes for Betis, who defeated Valencia 2-1 at the Benito Villamarin. Guardado completed 88 percent of his passes, contributed one key pass, and recorded a total of 65 touches.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old remained on the bench during Saturday’s match.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo was fundamental in Celta’s 3-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday, recording seven clearances, one blocked shot, and four tackles in 90 minutes of play. With only 12 points after 14 matches played, Celta still remain in the drop zone.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — Lozano has been Napoli’s lone saving grace over their last three matches, contributing all the goals throughout the aforementioned stretch of time. On Saturday, the winger rose in the air and headed home Lorenzo Insigne’s shot off the crossbar, salvaging Napoli a point against AC Milan.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Jimenez continues to prove a point many back: He’s Wolves’ most influential, productive, and valuable player. The 28-year-old scored his team’s game-winning goal against Bournemouth.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Gutierrez was left on the bench in PSV’s 2-1 over Heerenveen. He did, however, pull off this kind gesture to a Chivas fan that was present at Philips Stadium:

Grande Erick Gutiérrez 👏🏽 Atendió a los aficionados y al final le regaló su playera a un hermano mexicano. 👏🏽#Hagala! pic.twitter.com/6ShBi3uzKG — Pedro Antonio Flores 🥾💪🏽 (@hagala_) November 24, 2019

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Alvarez, too, remained on the bench in Eredivisie this weekend. The 22-year-old had front-row seats to Ajax’s 4-1 win over Heracles.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Corona played 68 minutes and added an assist in Porto’s 4-0 win over Vitoria in cup play on Sunday.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea started and played 90 minutes in Zulte’s 2-0 win over KV Mechelen.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Hector Moreno, Al Gharafa — Moreno didn’t dress for Al Gharafa in their 3-1 loss on Friday.

Pedro Arce, Panionios – Arce started and played all 90 minutes in Panionios 1-1 draw with Olympiacos.

