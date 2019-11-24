More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Giovinco, Gomes lead Al-Hilal to Asian Champions League title

By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2019, 9:36 AM EST
Familiar names Bafetimbi Gomis and Sebastian Giovinco are now Asian Champions League winners after Al-Hilal outlasted Urawa Red Diamonds 2-0 Sunday, giving the Saudi Arabia club its third ACL title with a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Gomis (goal) and Giovinco (assist) were involved in the scoring, with the latter setting up Saudi Arabia international Salem Al-Dawsari for the opener.

It’s Al-Hilal’s first crown since 2000, the Saudi side re-joining Pohang Steelers as the most successful club in the competition.

Japanese side Urawa was bidding to win its third title and second in three years.

Former Watford man Andre Carrillo scored in the 1-0 first leg.

As Everton discusses Silva’s fate, how has it gone so poorly?

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2019, 8:32 AM EST
Patience is thin with Marco Silva at Everton.

The Portuguese manager saw his record as Toffees boss just two matches above .500 after a 2-0 loss to promoted Norwich City on Sunday, with home fans singing “You’re getting sacked in the morning” to Silva after the match.

The BBC reports that “major shareholder Farhad Moshiri held talks with fellow directors, including chairman Bill Kenwright and director of football Marcel Brands, after the game to discuss the growing crisis.”

The Toffees are 4W-2D-7L this season despite not a crazy relaxed early season fixture list which has yet to see their first meetings of the season versus Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester City, and derby rivals Liverpool.

Those matches are all coming in the next five weeks. So in some ways it doesn’t feel like the meetings are abroad whether to let him go, rather when to let him go. Do you make a new or interim manager sort this out inside the fire, hoping for a point or three, or let Silva try to swim through a swift current?

There are myriad reasons for their struggles. The biggest issue seems to be a bizarre ongoing reality in which the Toffees barely concede any shots — their 8.5 shots conceded per game is less than any team not named Man City — but almost all of them are deadly ones.

Complicating things is Fortune not going their way, as the Expected Goals Table says Everton has scored 5.5 less goals than expected, while conceding 5 more! Considering the chances created and conceded, Understat says Everton should’ve won five games they lost or drew (It also says they were fortunate to get all the points from Watford and Bournemouth).

Silva finished 8th in his first season in charge, with 15 wins, 11 draws, and 14 losses in league play. He finished the season on a bright run, with wins over Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United dotting a 5W-2D-1L finish, and the Toffees would’ve finished with two draws in the Merseyside Derby if not for Divock Origi‘s shocking winner last December.

This season saw the Toffees strengthen their roster and handed that terrific early run of fixtures. What Silva’s done with it is go 4-2-7 while losing to all three promoted sides. That’s not a slight to those sides, two of whom look particularly decent, but this is not what was supposed to happen at this Everton.

Going back to these next five matches, a run which also adds a home League Cup quarterfinal against Leicester City, the Toffees can get something done and maybe a new manager bounce could play a role. Silva leaving will risk upsetting one of Everton’s only effective players in Richarlison, but how many Toffees might be buoyed by something new?

Hard to say. Even one win over Sheffield United, Norwich City, or Aston Villa would have the Toffees two points back of fifth. Now, they are legitimately staring down a 15-point menu which could reasonably yield zero points (though you’d reckon the inconsistent but talented Toffees will find a win or couple of draws in there, as one of their best performances this year came against Man City).

Complicating matters is the hierarchy’s very public and long pursuit of Silva. Surely they don’t want to have all the drama with Watford, which played a huge role in Silva’s firing from Vicarage Road, to look like a fruitless pursuit.

And can Toffees fans be sure that their leadership will find a promising figure, and not just a familiar retread like Sam Allardyce or David Moyes who will find a result or two and inevitable improvement to forsake the club’s future as a walking shepard’s tone in the short-term?

Ultimately, there may be reason enough via statistics to say that the club’s problems has been its gaffes, and that Silva might be able to right the ship. But in these managerial times, it’s more likely they find a new man to take the wheel. And, mark our words, be careful not to assume the new man has “fixed things” unless things go remarkably better. Still, given the schedule ahead and the weight of one of the world’s most charged derbies, it seems a change is due.

Serie A Roundup: Higuain brace powers Ronaldo-less Juventus past Atalanta (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaNov 23, 2019, 11:03 PM EST
Gonzalo Higuain’s brace in Juventus’ win to stay atop of the league highlights Saturday’s Serie A action.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Atalanta 1-3 Juventus

With Inter Milan at their heels and without Cristiano Ronaldo to rely on, Juventus was in dire for someone to commender the team and guide them to victory.

Scoring two, crucial goals towards the final stages of the Saturday’s game, it became clear that “someone” was Gonzalo Higuain.

Having not scored a league goal in nearly two months, the proven 31-year-old erupted for a brace in eight minutes. Following a series of missed clearances (and a missed attempt to strike the ball) inside the box, the Argentine’s turnaround left-footed strike opened the scoring for the visitors. Minutes later, following a run inside the box from Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado‘s pinpoint service into the heart of the box was gently tapped into the back of the net by Higuain.

Robin Gosens opened the scoring for the home side in the 56th minute, connecting Musa Barrow’s lofting cross with a powerful header. In the first half, Barrow’s strike from the penalty spot rattled off the crossbar.

Late in stoppage time, Dybala sealed all three points for Juventus with a left-footed goal. The 26-year-old has scored in consecutive league games for the Old Lady.

Juventus hopes to have Ronaldo back for their Champions League showdown against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, while Atalanta look for their first win in the same tournament as they host Dinamo Zagreb.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Torino 0-3 Inter Milan

AC Milan 1-1 Napoli

La Liga Roundup: Modric, Benzema guide Real Madrid past Real Sociedad (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaNov 23, 2019, 10:09 PM EST
Real Madrid’s comeback victory over in-form Real Sociedad highlights La Liga’s Saturday action.

[ FOLLOW: PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Real Madrid 3-1 Real Sociedad

With Barcelona edging Leganes, Real Madrid manages to remain level in points with the league’s leaders following a win of their own over visiting Real Sociedad.

Federico Valverde and Luka Modric scored in the second half scored in the second half for Los Blancos, extend their winning streak to two games. Throughout 13 games, only a goal separates Zinedine Zidane and company from arch rivals Barcelona, with both teams sitting at 28 points apiece.

Two minutes in, the game had a completely different feeling.

A faulty back pass from captian Sergio Ramos to Thibaut Courtois was intercepted by Brazilian forward William Jose, who made no mistake in taking advantage of the gift placed in front of him by

In the 28th minute, following some mesmerizingly quick faints inside the penalty box, Correa laid it off to Saul, who spun around the Belgian goalkeeper, and, subsequently, finished with poise in front of goal. The team that has surprised many this season was off to a fitting, yet dreamy start at the Bernabeu.

If there has been a player that has bailed Madrid out of undesired situations this season, it’s been Karim Benzema.

As La Liga’s top scorer that he is, the Frenchman’s high-yielding goal scoring capabilities gave the home side reasons to believe that not all wast lost. Crashing into the box, the 31-year-old chested Modric’s whipping cross into the goal’s lower corner, leveling the score and influencing the goals that were to come for Real Madrid in the second half.

A quick turnaround for Real Madrid as they host PSG in Champions League midweek, while Real Sociedad look to get back into the shape that has guided them into the top five when they host Alaves.

Leganes 1-2 Barcelona

Real Betis 2-1 Valencia

Granada 1-1 Atletico Madrid

PL Sunday Preview: Sheffield United v. Manchester United

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaNov 23, 2019, 9:11 PM EST
Highlighting Chris Wilder‘s successful season thus far (or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s underwhelming work at Old Trafford), Sheffield United head into Sunday’s game above  Manchester United in the standings (Watch Live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Since their soul-crushing 1-0 loss to Liverpool, Blades are unbeaten in their last five, making them the most consistent team outside of the top five. Throughout that span of games, the newly-promoted side have picked up wins against Arsenal and Burnley.

Despite being only a win outside of the tope five, United have kept their distance from the concept of consistency. In 12, league games this season, the Red Devils have failed to pick up consecutive wins, meaning that a win at Bramall Lane would bring an end to such negative run.

Injuries/suspensions

Sheffield United: OUT — None QUESTIONABLE — John Egan (calf)

Manchester United: Scott McTominay (ankle), Marcos Rojo (calf, 7 Dec), Paul Pogba (ankle) QUESTIONABLE — Eric Bailly (knee), Diogo Dalot (groin), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh), Axel Tuanzebe (hip)

Probable lineups

Sheffield United: Moore; Stevens, O’Connell, Egan, Basham, Baldock; Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck; McGoldrick, Mousset

Manchester United: DeGea; Williams, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Martial, Fred, Matic, Pereira, James; Rashford

What they’re saying

Chris Wilder on Manchester United’s greatness, despite current state: “Manchester United are one of the most iconic teams in the world, and there will always be an aura surrounding them. No matter how their fortunes on the pitch may fluctuate, it’s still one of football’s true powerhouses that we are talking about whenever we mention their name. They are an incredible football club who are just going through a spell right now where they are not having it all their own way. That happens in football. But fortunes can fluctuate very quickly in this game and they will find their way back to the top, that’s for certain.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the gap between Manchester United and the top four: “It’s a clear gap in the league between top four and I don’t know how many teams within a range of three or four points. It’s about consistency now. We turned a corner, we felt, performance-wise and with results after the last international break but it’s so tight I’m just looking forward to this game. We need to have a good performance and result.”

Prediction

The Blades have been decent at home this season, picking up wins against Burnley, Arsenal and Crystal Palace. With positive inertia powering them, it feels that Wilder and company may spoil Harry Maguire‘s return to Bramall Lane. That said, with both Wolves and Burnley picking up wins, United are more than obliged to go for the jugular, especially if they want to go into the most taxing part of the season with some hope and positivity. Manchester United, 3-1.