MLS club Atlanta United partners with Scotland’s Aberdeen FC

Associated PressNov 24, 2019, 8:42 PM EST
ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta United has announced a strategic partnership with Scottish club Aberdeen FC.

The Major League Soccer team will be investing $2.57 million to gain a minority ownership stake of less than 10% in the four-time Scottish Premiership champions.

United President Darren Eales will join Aberdeen’s board of directors, but Atlanta will not be involved in day-to-day operations of the Dons.

Eales says the deal is a chance for United to expand its global reach, while advising Aberdeen FC on ways to improve its game-day experience as it pushes for a new stadium.

Atlanta United has set numerous MLS attendance records and won the league championship in 2018. The team has averaged more than 50,000 fans per game the last two seasons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Aberdeen FC is pushing for a new facility to replace 120-year-old Pittodrie Stadium.

United’s partnership with Aberdeen is part of a $6.42 million investment led by software entrepreneur Dave Cormack, a native of Aberdeen who now lives in Atlanta.

Cormack, a United season ticket holder, is set to take over as Aberdeen FC chairman.

Eden Hazard on 2019 Ballon d’Or: ‘Mane, Salah or Van Dijk deserve it’

By Joel SoriaNov 24, 2019, 8:19 PM EST
The 2019 Ballon d’Or should not be awarded to five-time winners Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but to either Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah or Virgil Van Dijk, according to Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard.

The former Chelsea star – and shortlist candidate for the award itself – stressed that each Reds player did enough last season to win the prestigious award. The trio have been nominated for the award following Liverpool’s Champions League title and second place Premier League league finish last season.

To the Le Parisien: 

I would give it to a Liverpool player. Mane, Salah or Van Djik deserve it. If Sadio had won AFCON with Senegal, there would have been no debate. It would be beautiful if he won it. Or Momo [Salah], who is one of my friends. It would be a good thing for both African and English football.

To the same tune, Jurgen Klopp weighed in on which nominee from a 30-man shortlist deserves the award the most. And to no surprise, the 52-year-old manager is set on the notion that it is his undoubtable starting defender who deserves the golden ball, following a spectacular 2018/2019 campaign.

If you give the Ballon d’Or to the best player of this generation then you should give it always to Lionel Messi. That’s how it is. But if you give it to the best player of last season, then it was Virgil van Dijk.

I don’t know exactly how it will work but that is how I see it. The best player of all? That’s Lionel. Best player of last season? That’s Virgil. We will see.

The aforementioned trio aren’t the only Liverpool players on the ballot, however. Alisson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino also made the list, which features defending champions Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva.

A winner will be announced in Paris on December 2.

Serie A Roundup: Roma pummel Brescia, move top four; Lazio edge Sassuolo (video)

By Joel SoriaNov 24, 2019, 6:44 PM EST
Inspired by Chris Smalling‘s career night, AS Roma’s dominant, 3-0 win over Brescia highlights Sunday’s Serie A action.

Roma 3-0 Brescia

A two-time Premier League league winner, Smalling, 30, must have a long list of “memorable” games to choose from. But after scoring once and assisting twice against bottom-dwellers Brescia on Sunday, it can be said that the Englishmen might have topped the list.

On Sunday, the defender became the first English player to score at least two goals in a single Serie A season since David Beckham.

The Manchester United loanee opened the floodgates in the 49th minute, heading Lorenzo Pellegrini’s lofting corner into the back of the net. Just eight minutes later, Roma scored a second from a corner-kick. 

This time, Smalling – keeping tabs on the last Brescia defender – headed the ball downwards, rebounding and finding defender Gianluca Mancini’s right foot, which set up for a simple volley strike past Jesse Joronen

In the 66th minute, the defender’s header found a well-positioned Edin Dzeko for Roma’s third and final of the night.

Now fourth in the Italian top flight, Roma prepare for Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday, while Brescia look for their league win in eight consecutive games against Atalanta.

Sassuolo 1-2 Lazio

With the game two minutes away from the final whistle, Lazio needed a miracle to comfortably remain in Serie A’s third spot.

Substitute Felipe Caicedo was just that, scoring I Biancocelesti’s game-winning goal in the first minute of stoppage time.

 

With the frustration of not getting a penalty call go their way minutes earlier, Luis Alberto and Caicedo paced past Sassuolo’s midfield and backline, combining with a set of back-and-forth passes. Inside the box, with position to shoot at goal, the Ecuadorian’s strike bounced over two, full-stretch defender and into the back of the net.

In the first half, Serie A top scorer, Ciro Immobile, added his 15th of the season, while the home side finished the first 45 minutes with a lot of hope, following captain’s Francesco Caputo’s tap-in.

Red-hot Lazio host CFR Cluj on Thursday in Europe League play, while Sassuolo prepare for their big game against Juventus on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Bologna 2-2 Parma

Verona 1-0 Fiorentina

Sampdoria 2-1 Udinese

Flamengo Copa victory celebration in Rio ends in clashes

By Joel SoriaNov 24, 2019, 5:02 PM EST
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Celebrations of Flamengo’s victory in South America’s top soccer club competition came to an abrupt end in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, when clashes erupted between a group of supporters and police.

Tens of thousands of ecstatic soccer fans wearing their team’s black-and-red jerseys poured into the streets of the city’s historic center in the morning to welcome Flamengo players.

For hours, the flood of supporters, including many families and children, celebrated peacefully, waving flags and setting off fireworks as the Copa Libertadores winners rode through the streets in an open-topped bus.

But around 4.30 p.m. local time, in the final stretch of the festivities, TV images showed thick white smoke coming out of the parade, which quickly dispersed the nearby crowd.

Clashes followed, with a group of supporters throwing rocks, beer bottles and other objects at police. The disturbances later eased.

The team’s victory Saturday over Argentine side River Plate has lifted the spirits of Brazilians after a period of economic stagnation and political infighting.

That’s especially true in Rio, home of the country’s largest club. It hadn’t won the Copa in 38 years, while its Brazilian rivals had won five of the previous 10 competitions.

Mexicans Abroad: Jimenez scores in Wolves win; Lozano earns Napoli draw

By Joel SoriaNov 24, 2019, 4:57 PM EST
Raul Jimenez’s spectacular and fine run of form with Wolverhampton Wanderers was in full steam on Saturday, as the forward recorded his sixth of goal in league play, powering Wolves to the fifth spot on the table.

A couple hundred miles away, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, too, contributed a goal for his team. Napoli, however, were unable to walk away from San Siro with three points, drawing instead and dropping out of the qualification zone.

In Portugal, Jesus “Tecatito” Corona continues to prove that he works best in silence, far away from the reflectors and attention that his aforementioned countrymen garner, recording an assist over the weekend.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

La Liga

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid —  During the early stages of the season, there was enough speculation to go around on wether Herrera was ever going to become a staple in Diego Simeone’s scheme. After a second consecutive start and an assist in Atletico’s 1-1 draw against Granada, it’s safe to say that the 29-year-old is enough to prove that he can contribute to an elite-caliber European side.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Sevilla — Chicharito stayed on the bench in Sevilla’s 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis —  The 33-year-old started and all played all 90 minutes for Betis, who defeated Valencia 2-1 at the Benito Villamarin. Guardado completed 88 percent of his passes, contributed one key pass, and recorded a total of 65 touches.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old remained on the bench during Saturday’s match.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo was fundamental in Celta’s 3-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday, recording seven clearances, one blocked shot, and four tackles in 90 minutes of play. With only 12 points after 14 matches played, Celta still remain in the drop zone.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — Lozano has been Napoli’s lone saving grace over their last three matches, contributing all the goals throughout the aforementioned stretch of time. On Saturday, the winger rose in the air and headed home Lorenzo Insigne’s shot off the crossbar, salvaging Napoli a point against AC Milan.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Jimenez continues to prove a point many back: He’s Wolves’ most influential, productive, and valuable player. The 28-year-old scored his team’s game-winning goal against Bournemouth.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Gutierrez was left on the bench in PSV’s 2-1 over Heerenveen. He did, however, pull off this kind gesture to a Chivas fan that was present at Philips Stadium:

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Alvarez, too, remained on the bench in Eredivisie this weekend. The 22-year-old had front-row seats to Ajax’s 4-1 win over Heracles. 

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Corona played 68 minutes and added an assist in Porto’s 4-0 win over Vitoria in cup play on Sunday.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea started and played 90 minutes in Zulte’s 2-0 win over KV Mechelen.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Hector Moreno, Al Gharafa   Moreno didn’t dress for Al Gharafa in their 3-1 loss on Friday.

Pedro Arce, Panionios – Arce started and played all 90 minutes in Panionios 1-1 draw with Olympiacos.