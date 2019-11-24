More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Serie A Roundup: Roma pummel Brescia, move top four; Lazio edge Sassuolo (video)

By Joel SoriaNov 24, 2019, 6:44 PM EST
Inspired by Chris Smalling‘s career night, AS Roma’s dominant, 3-0 win over Brescia highlights Sunday’s Serie A action.

Roma 3-0 Brescia

A two-time Premier League league winner, Smalling, 30, must have a long list of “memorable” games to choose from. But after scoring once and assisting twice against bottom-dwellers Brescia on Sunday, it can be said that the Englishmen might have topped the list.

Smalling becomes only the third English player to score two or more goals in a Serie A season, joining David Beckham and Jay Bothroyd.

 

The Manchester United loanee opened the floodgates in the 49th minute, heading Lorenzo Pellegrini’s lofting corner into the back of the net. Just eight minutes later, Roma scored a second from a corner-kick. 

This time, Smalling – keeping tabs on the last Brescia defender – headed the ball downwards, rebounding and finding defender Gianluca Mancini’s right foot, which set up for a simple volley strike past Jesse Joronen

In the 66th minute, the defender’s header found a well-positioned Edin Dzeko for Roma’s third and final of the night.

Now fourth in the Italian top flight, Roma prepare for Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday, while Brescia look for their league win in eight consecutive games against Atalanta.

Sassuolo 1-2 Lazio

With the game two minutes away from the final whistle, Lazio needed a miracle to comfortably remain in Serie A’s third spot.

Substitute Felipe Caicedo was just that, scoring I Biancocelesti’s game-winning goal in the first minute of stoppage time.

 

With the frustration of not getting a penalty call go their way minutes earlier, Luis Alberto and Caicedo paced past Sassuolo’s midfield and backline, combining with a set of back-and-forth passes. Inside the box, with position to shoot at goal, the Ecuadorian’s strike bounced over two, full-stretch defender and into the back of the net.

In the first half, Serie A top scorer, Ciro Immobile, added his 15th of the season, while the home side finished the first 45 minutes with a lot of hope, following captain’s Francesco Caputo’s tap-in.

Red-hot Lazio host CFR Cluj on Thursday in Europe League play, while Sassuolo prepare for their big game against Juventus on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Bologna 2-2 Parma

Verona 1-0 Fiorentina

Sampdoria 2-1 Udinese

Flamengo Copa victory celebration in Rio ends in clashes

By Joel SoriaNov 24, 2019, 5:02 PM EST
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Celebrations of Flamengo’s victory in South America’s top soccer club competition came to an abrupt end in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, when clashes erupted between a group of supporters and police.

Tens of thousands of ecstatic soccer fans wearing their team’s black-and-red jerseys poured into the streets of the city’s historic center in the morning to welcome Flamengo players.

For hours, the flood of supporters, including many families and children, celebrated peacefully, waving flags and setting off fireworks as the Copa Libertadores winners rode through the streets in an open-topped bus.

But around 4.30 p.m. local time, in the final stretch of the festivities, TV images showed thick white smoke coming out of the parade, which quickly dispersed the nearby crowd.

Clashes followed, with a group of supporters throwing rocks, beer bottles and other objects at police. The disturbances later eased.

The team’s victory Saturday over Argentine side River Plate has lifted the spirits of Brazilians after a period of economic stagnation and political infighting.

That’s especially true in Rio, home of the country’s largest club. It hadn’t won the Copa in 38 years, while its Brazilian rivals had won five of the previous 10 competitions.

Mexicans Abroad: Jimenez scores in Wolves win; Lozano earns Napoli draw

By Joel SoriaNov 24, 2019, 4:57 PM EST
Raul Jimenez’s spectacular and fine run of form with Wolverhampton Wanderers was in full steam on Saturday, as the forward recorded his sixth of goal in league play, powering Wolves to the fifth spot on the table.

A couple hundred miles away, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, too, contributed a goal for his team. Napoli, however, were unable to walk away from San Siro with three points, drawing instead and dropping out of the qualification zone.

In Portugal, Jesus “Tecatito” Corona continues to prove that he works best in silence, far away from the reflectors and attention that his aforementioned countrymen garner, recording an assist over the weekend.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

La Liga

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid —  During the early stages of the season, there was enough speculation to go around on wether Herrera was ever going to become a staple in Diego Simeone’s scheme. After a second consecutive start and an assist in Atletico’s 1-1 draw against Granada, it’s safe to say that the 29-year-old is enough to prove that he can contribute to an elite-caliber European side.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Sevilla — Chicharito stayed on the bench in Sevilla’s 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis —  The 33-year-old started and all played all 90 minutes for Betis, who defeated Valencia 2-1 at the Benito Villamarin. Guardado completed 88 percent of his passes, contributed one key pass, and recorded a total of 65 touches.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old remained on the bench during Saturday’s match.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo was fundamental in Celta’s 3-1 win over Villarreal on Sunday, recording seven clearances, one blocked shot, and four tackles in 90 minutes of play. With only 12 points after 14 matches played, Celta still remain in the drop zone.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — Lozano has been Napoli’s lone saving grace over their last three matches, contributing all the goals throughout the aforementioned stretch of time. On Saturday, the winger rose in the air and headed home Lorenzo Insigne’s shot off the crossbar, salvaging Napoli a point against AC Milan.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Jimenez continues to prove a point many back: He’s Wolves’ most influential, productive, and valuable player. The 28-year-old scored his team’s game-winning goal against Bournemouth.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Gutierrez was left on the bench in PSV’s 2-1 over Heerenveen. He did, however, pull off this kind gesture to a Chivas fan that was present at Philips Stadium:

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Alvarez, too, remained on the bench in Eredivisie this weekend. The 22-year-old had front-row seats to Ajax’s 4-1 win over Heracles. 

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Corona played 68 minutes and added an assist in Porto’s 4-0 win over Vitoria in cup play on Sunday.

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea started and played 90 minutes in Zulte’s 2-0 win over KV Mechelen.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Hector Moreno, Al Gharafa   Moreno didn’t dress for Al Gharafa in their 3-1 loss on Friday.

Pedro Arce, Panionios – Arce started and played all 90 minutes in Panionios 1-1 draw with Olympiacos.

Solskjaer about what went wrong, and right, in Man United draw

By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2019, 2:31 PM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t know what to make of Manchester United’s 3-3 draw with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The Red Devils boss saw his left-for-dead side rally from a 2-0 deficit with three quick second half goals only to concede a sloppy stoppage time equalizer.

That’s not good, and it’s not like this game was a one-off. For thrills? Sure, but this club is supposed to take care of the business at a newly-promoted club coming off an international break.

“It’s mixed emotions,” Solskjaer said, via Sky Sports. “You can’t be happy, we’ve not performed for the majority of the game but the attitude and the way they’ve turned things round, we’ve shown what we’re capable of and we’ve shown ourselves what we’re capable of.

“We should win games like this but you’ve got to learn from that disappointment of the first 70 minutes.”

So why was his team so flat out of the gate, dominated by the Blades?

The answer might be that Solskjaer opted for a 3-man back line including overmatched Phil Jones, but here’s what the boss said about the opening malaise.

“It’s football, sometimes it’s beyond tactics, the passion, the drive, the supporters first half, the energy of their team was so much different to ours, and then our energy and belief come back in.”

Sheffield United’s Wilder on 6-goal thriller wih Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2019, 2:03 PM EST
1 Comment

“Won it, lost it, got a result.”

That’s the Sunday of Sheffield United in a nutshell, as Chris Wilder‘s Blades built a 2-0 lead but needed a stoppage time equalizer from Oli McBurnie to get a point at Bramall Lane.

The Blades controlled United for the better part of an hour, but a formation shift and 8-minute blitz put the Red Devils in front with 11 minutes to play.

From Sky Sports:

“Man Utd have opened us up for 10 minutes, their first goal was a bit disappointing, we lost a little bit of energy and gave the ball away. We said to the players you’re not in League One now, if you lose the ball with those four up there you’ll be punished and they did that.”

Wilder said he’ll be happier with the day once he’s wound down in a local pub (We want to be friends with him).

“Ole can take great credit to get them into a winning position, we’re a little bit disappointed but I’d say a couple of hours on, with a couple of beers inside we can look back at a really good game of football.”

