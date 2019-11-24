More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Sheffield United’s Wilder on 6-goal thriller wih Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2019, 2:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

“Won it, lost it, got a result.”

That’s the Sunday of Sheffield United in a nutshell, as Chris Wilder‘s Blades built a 2-0 lead but needed a stoppage time equalizer from Oli McBurnie to get a point at Bramall Lane.

[ RECAP: Sheff Utd 3-3 Man Utd ]

The Blades controlled United for the better part of an hour, but a formation shift and 8-minute blitz put the Red Devils in front with 11 minutes to play.

From Sky Sports:

“Man Utd have opened us up for 10 minutes, their first goal was a bit disappointing, we lost a little bit of energy and gave the ball away. We said to the players you’re not in League One now, if you lose the ball with those four up there you’ll be punished and they did that.”

Wilder said he’ll be happier with the day once he’s wound down in a local pub (We want to be friends with him).

“Ole can take great credit to get them into a winning position, we’re a little bit disappointed but I’d say a couple of hours on, with a couple of beers inside we can look back at a really good game of football.”

Can we come with?

Blades, Red Devils engage in thrilling 3-3 draw

By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2019, 1:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

A match with almost everything saw Sheffield United throw aside a 2-0 lead but rally for a 3-3 draw with Manchester United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Oli McBurnie’s stoppage time goal withstood VAR review, joining a great performance from Lys Mousset in helping the Blades to another memorable result in their return to the Premier League.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the changes that mattered at halftime, as his Red Devils rallied for the point.

The feckless first half Red Devils turned into a force through three second half goals from 19-year-old Brandon Williams, 18-year-old Mason Greenwood, and relatively ancient 22-year-old Marcus Rashford, who also recorded an assist.

Sheffield United moves into sixth place with 18 points, a point and three places above their visitors.

Three things we learned

1. Three kids give hope after Ole fixes formation: Brandon Williams scored his first senior goal for United with a quivering rocket in the 73rd minute. Daniel James was industrious all day if a bit sloppy, and helped set up the goal with a move down the right before Williams pounced on a ball at the back post. The behind the goal angle was sensational, showing a ball with only one destination.

Then Greenwood got on the end of a Rashford cross, one that Phil Jagiela was too slow to poke, as the Red Devils claimed an equalizer with 13 minutes to play. Greenwood turned 18 on Oct. 1, and Williams 19 on Sept. 3.

The subs fit in nicely, but the victory also came about after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had the humility to change his miserable, porous first half game plan. Phil Jones was removed as the side went from something of a 3-4-2-1 to a 4-2-3-1. The payoff took 20 minutes to really arrived, but then it just kept coming until the Red Devils were in front.

2. Mousset, Blades cut through United’s miserable back line: David De Gea was standing on his head from moment one, as the Red Devils continuously got worked. And after the Red Devils took the lead, the back line gave it away.

Lys Mousset’s new lease on life continued to work wonders, as he destroyed Phil Jones en route to setting up the first goal and then cut into a danger area to slot a 22-yard shot past De Gea early in the second half.

I mean, this is staggering stuff.

3. David De Gea keeps gauze on a deep wound: While United was getting run off the pitch — really this could’ve been 3 or 4-0 at halftime — its Spanish keeper was his best self, making a number of phenomenal saves and commanding his area. Without him, the second half outcome isn’t remotely possible.

Man of the Match: Marcus Rashford might just be coming into his own. The English striker has shown himself quite the passer of late, and there are plenty of reasons to think he’s starting to fulfill his potential. Rashford has 10 goals and 4 assists in 18 matches across all competitions.

David De Gea made two incredible saves in the 11th minute, the second an acrobatic palming of David McGoldrick‘s header.

The Blades also had a pair of penalty shouts in the first quarter hour, both unheard.

Lys Mousset was lively, and bodied Phil Jones to set up John Lundstram for a chance well-saved by De Gea only to see another John, Fleck, pop the rebound inside the far post.

McGoldrick kept coming in a bid for the second, drilling a ball to De Gea.

Manchester United had some moments in counter attack, but overall everyone short of Fred an De Gea were extremely sloppy.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The Red Devils snapped to life at halftime, with Rashford using a couple deft moves to create space for a swirling shot over the frame in the 48th.

Mousset made it 2-0 when a run dragged Harry Maguire away from the Frenchman’s dribble, allowing the players to tear into a shot from 22 yards.

Manchester United got one back in the 73rd through Williams’ vicious finish, and the wall was broken down. Greenwood got to Rashford’s cross to make it 2-2, and Rashford reaped the rewards of Anthony Martial and James’ playmaking to make it 3-2.

McBurnie then settled a cross calmly, somehow avoiding a handball before smashing home for a stoppage time equalizer.

Bruce explains why ex-MLS star Almiron will get out of drought

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

From the outside of Newcastle United, it would appear odd that former Atlanta United superstar Miguel Almiron keeps getting starts.

He hasn’t scored. He hasn’t gotten assists. He’s produced plenty of chances but finished poorly.

[ PL PREVIEW: Villa v. Newcastle ]

Magpies boss Steve Bruce sees more than that, though, as the club brings a three-match unbeaten run to Villa Park on Monday.

Bruce had said in recent weeks that the Paraguayan just needs a goal to go in off his backside in order to break the dam. Now, the Newcastle manager is detailing what he loves about the winger.

From The Chronicle:

“He’s got two in three on international duty. Look, it will happen as I’ve said many, many times. I thought his last performance, in particular, he was sensational against Bournemouth.”

“His running statistics, I’ve never seen anybody in 20 years cover the distance, playing with the intensity, the sprint distance…. I’ve never seen it. It’s high as I’ve ever seen. It will come because he’s a multi-talented player. He just has to score once and I think it will open up.”

Almiron’s unfortunate season has been well-covered in our Newcastle match recaps, but the key lies in the adjectives. Like David McGoldrick at Sheffield United (without the VAR era), Almiron is just going through a snake bit stretch.

Almiron looks a bit more shook than McGoldrick, but we’d back the Paraguayan to find something closer to what Newcastle fans have seen from Ayoze Perez in recent years.

Premier League Preview: Aston Villa v. Newcastle United

Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2019, 10:39 AM EST
Leave a comment

MORE: Premier League

Blades, Red Devils engage in thrilling 3-3 draw Bruce explains why ex-MLS star Almiron will get out of drought Watch Live: Sheffield United v. Manchester United

Two teams having very different seasons meet Monday when Newcastle United heads to Villa Park to face Aston Villa (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Steve Bruce will lead his fortuitous Newcastle side against his former side, one he nearly led to Premier League promotion. The Villans have been a fun watch this season, but have not seen performances turn into points.

Villa has lost three-straight league matches, albeit against strong sides Liverpool, Man City, and Wolves, and after this face Manchester United, Arsenal, and Leicester City.

Newcastle is unbeaten in three, turning a Wolves draw into wins over Bournemouth and West Ham.

The Magpies are up to 14th and sit closer to fifth than the drop zone, while Villa is just a point clear of the Bottom Three despite some impressive performances this season.

Injuries/suspensions

Aston Villa: OUT — Jed Steer. QUESTIONABLE — Jack Grealish,

Newcastle United: OUT — Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Matt Ritchie. QUESTIONABLE — Florian Lejeune, Ciaran Clark

Probable lineups

Aston Villa: Heaton, Targett, Mings, Konsa, Guilbert, Nakamba, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, El Ghazi, Wesley.

Newcastle United: Dubravka; Willems, Fernandez, Schar, Dummett, Yedlin; Hayden, Shelvey; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.

What they’re saying

Villa boss Dean Smith on playmaker Jack Grealish: “The fact he hasn’t got called up, we’ve spoken at length about that. He can’t control that but what he can control is he can keep performing, making sure he keeps the pressure on the people who have to make them decisions. He’s ready. He’s one of the fittest lads there, always doing extras after training as well. He’s fit and ready.”

Newcastle’s Steve Bruce on electric, eccentric Allan Saint-Maximin“He’s only 22 and he’s got more outfits than I’ve seen. He’s different and I’m sure at times he’s going to cause me a few problems. But in all of that, deep down, he’s a decent kid. He’s okay, a bit different, but we all have to manage these different individuals, and he’s certainly one. He likes an ear-ring. He gives me £100 every other day when he forgets to take it out! In that respect, I’ve got a few quid off him already. But he’s a good kid, he’s all right. The players like him. He’s daft, he’s off the wall and he’s likeable.”

Prediction

A Villa win could seem like a decent bet, but so do goals. And the way Newcastle has defended is feast or famine this season. We’re gonna go for goals, with Grealish, Saint-Maximin, Wesley, and maybe even Miguel Almiron on the score sheet. 2-2.

Watch Live: Sheffield United v. Manchester United

Photo by Mike Egerton/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2019, 10:34 AM EST
Leave a comment

Sheffield United and Manchester United duke it out for fifth place status in the Premier League on Sunday at Bramall Lane (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The host Blades are unbeaten in five-straight since losing to Liverpool, and count a win over Arsenal and draw with Spurs amongst their streak.

STREAM LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

In-form Anthony Martial hopes to help the Red Devils move into fifth with a win, while a draw will obviously leave both sides short of their goals.

Andreas Pereira, Brendan Williams, and Fred will be the midfield to tangle with the Blades’ feisty combination of Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, and John Lundstram.

LINEUPS

Sheffield United

Manchester United