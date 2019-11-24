More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Mike Egerton/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images

Watch Live: Sheffield United v. Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2019, 10:34 AM EST
Sheffield United and Manchester United duke it out for fifth place status in the Premier League on Sunday at Bramall Lane (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The host Blades are unbeaten in five-straight since losing to Liverpool, and count a win over Arsenal and draw with Spurs amongst their streak.

In-form Anthony Martial hopes to help the Red Devils move into fifth with a win, while a draw will obviously leave both sides short of their goals.

Andreas Pereira, Brendan Williams, and Fred will be the midfield to tangle with the Blades’ feisty combination of Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, and John Lundstram.

LINEUPS

Sheffield United

Manchester United

Premier League Preview: Aston Villa v. Newcastle United

Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2019, 10:39 AM EST
Watch Live: Sheffield United v. Manchester United

Two teams having very different seasons meet Monday when Newcastle United heads to Villa Park to face Aston Villa (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Steve Bruce will lead his fortuitous Newcastle side against his former side, one he nearly led to Premier League promotion. The Villans have been a fun watch this season, but have not seen performances turn into points.

Villa has lost three-straight league matches, albeit against strong sides Liverpool, Man City, and Wolves, and after this face Manchester United, Arsenal, and Leicester City.

Newcastle is unbeaten in three, turning a Wolves draw into wins over Bournemouth and West Ham.

The Magpies are up to 14th and sit closer to fifth than the drop zone, while Villa is just a point clear of the Bottom Three despite some impressive performances this season.

Injuries/suspensions

Aston Villa: OUT — Jed Steer. QUESTIONABLE — Jack Grealish,

Newcastle United: OUT — Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Matt Ritchie. QUESTIONABLE — Florian Lejeune, Ciaran Clark

Probable lineups

Aston Villa: Heaton, Targett, Mings, Konsa, Guilbert, Nakamba, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, El Ghazi, Wesley.

Newcastle United: Dubravka; Willems, Fernandez, Schar, Dummett, Yedlin; Hayden, Shelvey; Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.

What they’re saying

Villa boss Dean Smith on playmaker Jack Grealish: “The fact he hasn’t got called up, we’ve spoken at length about that. He can’t control that but what he can control is he can keep performing, making sure he keeps the pressure on the people who have to make them decisions. He’s ready. He’s one of the fittest lads there, always doing extras after training as well. He’s fit and ready.”

Newcastle’s Steve Bruce on electric, eccentric Allan Saint-Maximin“He’s only 22 and he’s got more outfits than I’ve seen. He’s different and I’m sure at times he’s going to cause me a few problems. But in all of that, deep down, he’s a decent kid. He’s okay, a bit different, but we all have to manage these different individuals, and he’s certainly one. He likes an ear-ring. He gives me £100 every other day when he forgets to take it out! In that respect, I’ve got a few quid off him already. But he’s a good kid, he’s all right. The players like him. He’s daft, he’s off the wall and he’s likeable.”

Prediction

A Villa win could seem like a decent bet, but so do goals. And the way Newcastle has defended is feast or famine this season. We’re gonna go for goals, with Grealish, Saint-Maximin, Wesley, and maybe even Miguel Almiron on the score sheet. 2-2.

Giovinco, Gomes lead Al-Hilal to Asian Champions League title

Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2019, 9:36 AM EST
Familiar names Bafetimbi Gomis and Sebastian Giovinco are now Asian Champions League winners after Al-Hilal outlasted Urawa Red Diamonds 2-0 Sunday, giving the Saudi Arabia club its third ACL title with a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Gomis (goal) and Giovinco (assist) were involved in the scoring, with the latter setting up Saudi Arabia international Salem Al-Dawsari for the opener.

It’s Al-Hilal’s first crown since 2000, the Saudi side re-joining Pohang Steelers as the most successful club in the competition.

Japanese side Urawa was bidding to win its third title and second in three years.

Former Watford man Andre Carrillo scored in the 1-0 first leg.

As Everton discusses Silva’s fate, how has it gone so poorly?

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 24, 2019, 8:32 AM EST
Patience is thin with Marco Silva at Everton.

Patience is thin with Marco Silva at Everton.

The Portuguese manager saw his record as Toffees boss just two matches above .500 after a 2-0 loss to promoted Norwich City on Sunday, with home fans singing “You’re getting sacked in the morning” to Silva after the match.

The BBC reports that “major shareholder Farhad Moshiri held talks with fellow directors, including chairman Bill Kenwright and director of football Marcel Brands, after the game to discuss the growing crisis.”

The Toffees are 4W-2D-7L this season despite not a crazy relaxed early season fixture list which has yet to see their first meetings of the season versus Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Leicester City, and derby rivals Liverpool.

Those matches are all coming in the next five weeks. So in some ways it doesn’t feel like the meetings are abroad whether to let him go, rather when to let him go. Do you make a new or interim manager sort this out inside the fire, hoping for a point or three, or let Silva try to swim through a swift current?

There are myriad reasons for their struggles. The biggest issue seems to be a bizarre ongoing reality in which the Toffees barely concede any shots — their 8.5 shots conceded per game is less than any team not named Man City — but almost all of them are deadly ones.

Complicating things is Fortune not going their way, as the Expected Goals Table says Everton has scored 5.5 less goals than expected, while conceding 5 more! Considering the chances created and conceded, Understat says Everton should’ve won five games they lost or drew (It also says they were fortunate to get all the points from Watford and Bournemouth).

Silva finished 8th in his first season in charge, with 15 wins, 11 draws, and 14 losses in league play. He finished the season on a bright run, with wins over Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United dotting a 5W-2D-1L finish, and the Toffees would’ve finished with two draws in the Merseyside Derby if not for Divock Origi‘s shocking winner last December.

This season saw the Toffees strengthen their roster and handed that terrific early run of fixtures. What Silva’s done with it is go 4-2-7 while losing to all three promoted sides. That’s not a slight to those sides, two of whom look particularly decent, but this is not what was supposed to happen at this Everton.

Going back to these next five matches, a run which also adds a home League Cup quarterfinal against Leicester City, the Toffees can get something done and maybe a new manager bounce could play a role. Silva leaving will risk upsetting one of Everton’s only effective players in Richarlison, but how many Toffees might be buoyed by something new?

Hard to say. Even one win over Sheffield United, Norwich City, or Aston Villa would have the Toffees two points back of fifth. Now, they are legitimately staring down a 15-point menu which could reasonably yield zero points (though you’d reckon the inconsistent but talented Toffees will find a win or couple of draws in there, as one of their best performances this year came against Man City).

Complicating matters is the hierarchy’s very public and long pursuit of Silva. Surely they don’t want to have all the drama with Watford, which played a huge role in Silva’s firing from Vicarage Road, to look like a fruitless pursuit.

And can Toffees fans be sure that their leadership will find a promising figure, and not just a familiar retread like Sam Allardyce or David Moyes who will find a result or two and inevitable improvement to forsake the club’s future as a walking shepard’s tone in the short-term?

Ultimately, there may be reason enough via statistics to say that the club’s problems has been its gaffes, and that Silva might be able to right the ship. But in these managerial times, it’s more likely they find a new man to take the wheel. And, mark our words, be careful not to assume the new man has “fixed things” unless things go remarkably better. Still, given the schedule ahead and the weight of one of the world’s most charged derbies, it seems a change is due.

Serie A Roundup: Higuain brace powers Ronaldo-less Juventus past Atalanta (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaNov 23, 2019, 11:03 PM EST
Gonzalo Higuain’s brace in Juventus’ win to stay atop of the league highlights Saturday’s Serie A action.

Atalanta 1-3 Juventus

With Inter Milan at their heels and without Cristiano Ronaldo to rely on, Juventus was in dire for someone to commender the team and guide them to victory.

Scoring two, crucial goals towards the final stages of the Saturday’s game, it became clear that “someone” was Gonzalo Higuain.

Having not scored a league goal in nearly two months, the proven 31-year-old erupted for a brace in eight minutes. Following a series of missed clearances (and a missed attempt to strike the ball) inside the box, the Argentine’s turnaround left-footed strike opened the scoring for the visitors. Minutes later, following a run inside the box from Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado‘s pinpoint service into the heart of the box was gently tapped into the back of the net by Higuain.

Robin Gosens opened the scoring for the home side in the 56th minute, connecting Musa Barrow’s lofting cross with a powerful header. In the first half, Barrow’s strike from the penalty spot rattled off the crossbar.

Late in stoppage time, Dybala sealed all three points for Juventus with a left-footed goal. The 26-year-old has scored in consecutive league games for the Old Lady.

Juventus hopes to have Ronaldo back for their Champions League showdown against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, while Atalanta look for their first win in the same tournament as they host Dinamo Zagreb.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Torino 0-3 Inter Milan

AC Milan 1-1 Napoli