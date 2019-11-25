More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Mourinho eager for Tottenham home debut

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 25, 2019, 9:03 AM EST
Jose Mourinho was focused and fired up ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s UEFA Champions League clash against Olympiacos on Tuesday, his first home game in charge as Spurs’ new manager.

Mourinho, 56, spoke of his “love” for the old White Hart Lane and how Spurs’ new stadium generates a similar atmosphere, as he was “envious” of the passion the supporters have for their team.

A win for Spurs will guarantee their qualification to the Round of 16, and Mourinho is firmly focused on their final two group games. Nothing more, nothing less.

The man who has won the UEFA Champions League with FC Porto and Inter Milan is trying to stay grounded as the 2018-19 runners up look to go one better this season.

“I love the competition as much as everyone in football. It is something everybody dreams about winning. Not everyone has the privilege to be a Champions League winner. I was happy enough to do it twice. Do I want to win it for a third time? Of course I would love it,” Mourinho said. “One of the reasons my teams are never out of the group phase is because we always thought about the group phase. That needs to be our focus. We need to focus on these two matches. Tomorrow is one that can give us the qualification. It is not an easy moment, good opponent, good coach who I know well. We drew in Athens. A difficult one for us but hopefully we can get the result we need to qualify.”

Mourinho was asked if he had sensed a hangover from Spurs’ defeat to Liverpool in the UCL final in Madrid last season?

His predecessor Mauricio Pochettino mentioned it a few times in recent months and Mourinho admitted he must have seen it to talk about it, but he seems to think Spurs will come back stronger this season.

“When you are almost landing on the moon and you don’t do it, the frustration is very high,” Mourinho said. “When you look at a team like Liverpool, they had the frustration of losing the final and then made a second-straight final. It depends on people’s mentality and the way you react to such a big disappointment. I can imagine losing a big European cup final is disappointing.”

Mourinho was bullish when asked if Spurs winning the Champions League this season would be a “miracle” as Pochettino previously described their fairytale run last season.

The Portuguese coach said he “will have no problem at all to go to any stadium in Europe or in England” with this squad, but admitted it would be tough for Spurs to win the trophy this season.

“Sometimes we use words to try to describe things. But the words don’t reflect. I would change a miracle to very difficult,” Mourinho said “There are teams with a different culture of victory. Teams with different potential, experience, knowhow, all of that. At this level it plays a role. With these boys, I will never be afraid of any Champions League match that comes to our faces.”

That kind of underdog spirit and rhetoric has served Mourinho well in the past and he seems to have that in abundance at Spurs.

They should make it past OIympiacos easily on Tuesday and optimism levels will be on the up as Tottenham’s fans dream of a similar run in the UCL knockout rounds to last season.

In fact, Spurs fans may even enjoy this season in the UCL more as it could be their last for a few seasons as they sit nine points off the top four.

The supporters have a big role to play, says Mourinho.

“They love the team, the club, the stadium. I believe tomorrow can be the restart of that empathy between the supporters and the team and empathy with bad results, you lose a little bit,” Mourinho said. “Let’s hope that tomorrow can be the start of that empathy coming back with the players happiness with a good feeling to play at home with the supporters playing with them. We play two home matches in three days, if we can win matches, play well, score goals, show commitment and desire, it would be a good period.”

5 thoughts on wild PL weekend

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 25, 2019, 10:03 AM EST
What. A. Weekend.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

The Premier League was back with a bang after the international break as Jose Mourinho was in at Tottenham, Leicester City stay in second and Man City won the big game of the weekend as the edged past Chelsea.

Add VAR drama, late goals galore and a glut of no wins for the home teams and that adds up to one thing: Madness.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Below are five key takeaways from Saturday and Sunday on Matchweek 13.

Rejuvenated Mourinho keeps it simple at Spurs
It was like he’d never left. 11 months after being fired by Man United, Mourinho replaced his good friend Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham last week. In his first game in charge Spurs were 3-0 up and should have won by a larger margin than 3-2 (two late goals gave the scoreline an unnecessary gloss for poor West Ham), as Dele Alli played a starring role alongside Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane up top.

[ MORE: Mourinho delivers on debut ]

That quartet kept things simple and Mourinho had Harry Winks and Eric Dier as two holding midfielders as Spurs looked solid. Yes, they were playing a West Ham side which is slumping, but they took care of business and Spurs haven’t won away from home in the PL since January. There are signs that Tottenham will have a more ruthless edge going forward and Mourinho’s pragmatism will deliver a better chance of ending their 11-year wait for a trophy.

Pochettino lurking as Solskjaer’s United lucky to draw
As for the man Mourinho replaced at Spurs, Mauricio Pochettino is being linked with the biggest jobs in the world. They don’t come much bigger than Man United and Sir Alex Ferguson and others at the Red Devils are big fans of Poch. United fought back from 2-0 down to go 3-2 up at Sheffield United on Sunday as they failed to turn up for the first 70 minutes then sprung to life. United’s three goalscorers were all academy products as Brandon Williams (19 years old), Mason Greenwood (18) and Marcus Rashford (22) came to the rescue. United should have won the game but Solskjaer brought on a defender for a winger late on to try and shut up shop and that handed the initiative to the blades as Ollie McBurnie grabbed a late equalizer, which is the least Sheffield United deserve. Nobody knew how Man United were leading in stoppage time as they looked disjointed, lacked creativity and Solskjaer had a somber expression throughout. With a talented crop of youngsters coming through it seems like only one man should be trusted with developing their talent and giving United a clear playing identity. It’s not Solskjaer.

VAR drama involves Liverpool once again
So, are the LiVARpool jokes still going around? Ah yes, they are. After tight VAR decisions going their way in their wins against Man City, Leicester City and Chelsea, opposing fans are adamant Jurgen Klopp‘s side are getting all of the luck and the power that be are desperate for them to win the Premier League title. In truth, if they play like that did at Crystal Palace on Saturday, they won’t win anything this season. Liverpool were sloppy in possession, error strewn in defense and had it not been for Dejan Lovren‘s theatrical dive seeing a Palace goal chalked off and Wilf Zaha blazing over late on, Liverpool would have left Selhurst Park with a point, at best. But this game summed up their season so far.

Even the most ardent of Liverpool fans won’t deny they have been far from their best but they’ve found a way to win. Sadio Mane’s shot was tipped onto the post, squirmed across the line and hit the other post as Patrick Van Aanholt failed to clear, then Liverpool’s winner arrived as the ball pin-balled around and fell perfectly for Roberto Firmino to slot home. You make your own luck in this game, and Liverpool are doing just that through gritty, determined displays. Opposing fans can point to VAR, but Liverpool are eight points clear for a reason.

Man City lose Aguero, beat Chelsea as Pulisic struggles
This wasn’t a decent outing for Christian Pulisic as Chelsea’s youngster were held at arms length by a banged-up Man City squad. The USMNT winger showed a few glimpses of attacking intent in the first half but Man City just had that extra bit of class and composure in the final third which won them the game. Chelsea’s run of six-straight PL wins came to an end but Frank Lampard was impressed and believes his team are cutting the gap to the title contenders, even thought they’ve now lost to Liverpool, Man United and Man City. As for the reigning champs, they’ve lost Sergio Aguero for a few weeks at a key stage in the season and the pressure to score goals is now all on Gabriel Jesus. Pep Guardiola‘s men are hanging in there but untimely injuries are seeing them look longingly up to Liverpool who are at the summit and nine points ahead of them. Aguero often comes up big with goals late on in games and City have been involved in plenty of those tight situations in recent months. How much will they miss their all-time leading goalscorer?

Pressure mounts on Silva, Emery
Not many people would have predicted Arsenal to grab a last-gasp point at home against lowly Southampton on Saturday. Fewer would have predicted Everton losing to Norwich. But both happened and that is bad news for Unai Emery and Marco Silva. Both teams, and managers specifically, were booed at the final whistle and Emery admitted he knows he “needs to do better” as the pressure was cranked up a few notches. Had Southampton finished one of their numerous chances, they would have easily beaten Arsenal. The Gunners defense was all over the place and they didn’t deserve the point Alexandre Lacazette‘s late equalizer secured. As for Everton, there is no clear playing style, no grit and no leadership and Silva looks to be on his last legs, as he has done for a while now. Their win away at Saints before the international break papered over the cracks and this defeat against Norwich exposed them.

Man City issue Sergio Aguero injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 25, 2019, 7:52 AM EST
Sergio Aguero is the latest Manchester City star to be hit by injury.

Aguero hobbled off with a thigh injury during Man City’s 2-1 win against Chelsea on Saturday and their all-time leading goalscorer is set to be out ahead of the busy festive period.

Speaking to journalists ahead of City’s clash with Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, Guardiola confirmed that Aguero will miss the next few weeks, including the Manchester Derby on December 7 (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

“Aguero is out for maybe three games, a few weeks, he will be a few weeks out,” Guardiola said.

Man City will now have to cope without Aguero for games against Newcastle, Burnley and Man United in the Premier League and he will be aiming to return for their game at Arsenal on Dec. 15.

In the meantime the pressure of scoring goals falls squarely on the shoulders of Gabriel Jesus. This is exactly why City have Jesus, 22, in their squad, as he will now get an extended run of games in the team. Good luck, kid.

Aguero’s absence is a big blow for Man City, just like the injuries to Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane and briefly Ederson have been. Aguero has had a fine start to the 2019-20 season, scoring 13 goals in 16 games in all competitions, and with City nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, they will have to stay within touching distance without their top goalscorer.

Let’s see how City cope without Aguero as Jesus, plus Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne have to step up and score more goals in his absence. Scoring goals is never normally a problem for City, but that’s usually because Aguero is around.

Americans Abroad: Dest assists in Ajax win; Boyd scores

By Joel SoriaNov 24, 2019, 11:03 PM EST
It was mostly a quiet first weekend back for Americans abroad following the international break, with only two U.S. men’s national team affiliates contributing on the scoresheet.

One of the two was Sergino Dest, who contributed an assist in Ajax’s 4-01win over Heracles on Saturday, despite coming off the bench in the 67th minute.

Over in Germany, Terrence Boyd continues to shine in the country’s third division, scoring his eighth goal of the season for Hallescher FC.

Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea — After a fine run of form, Pulisic went mute in Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City. The 21-year-old started and played 90 minutes, but failed to record any shots and contributed only a single key pass.

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — Yedlin and the Magpies take on Aston Villa on Monday.

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic —  The young left back started and played the full 90 minutes as Wigan dropped to Stoke City 2-1 on Saturday.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old started and played all 90 minutes in Reading’s 1-0 loss to Brentford.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The captain played the full 90 minutes for the Tigers in their 2-2 draw against Middlesborough.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender didn’t dress for QPR.

Tim Ream, Fulham — Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win over QPR on Friday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stoke City (loan Tottenham Hotspur) — Carter-Vickers didn’t dress for Stoke City, who are on a surprising two-game winning streak.

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 1-0 win over Preston North End on Saturday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch, Sunderland – Gooch remains out with an injury. There is no timeline on his return.

Bundesliga

John Brooks, Wolfsburg – The 26-year-old defender started and played 90 in Wolfsburg’s 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Weston McKennie, Schalke —  McKennie came off the bench and played 17 minutes in Schalke’s 2-0 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Steffen played all 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday. Morales also started and played 90 minutes on Saturday. A tough night for both Americans against the defending champions.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen  Sargent was left on the bench in Werder Bremen’s loss.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams didn’t dress in RB Leipzig’s 4-0 thumping of Koln on Saturday. Nursing an injury the majority of the season, the midfielder opened up about his frustrations this season.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Mönchengladbach — Johnson watched Borussia Mönchengladbach’s 2-0 loss to Union berlin from the bench this weekend.

Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — Chandler was on the 18 but didn’t play for Frankfurt on Saturday.

Khiry Shelton, Paderborn – The 26-year-old winger dressed but didn’t play in Paderborn’s entertaining 3-3 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Greuther Furth – The 24-year-old midfielder, who is having a positive season in the German second division, is out with a knee injury until December.

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest, Ajax — Dest came off the bench and recorded an assist in Ajax’s 4-1 win.

Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — The 21-year-old striker started and played 90 minutes in VVV’s 2-1 victory over FC Twente on Sunday.

Desevio Payne, FC Emmen — Payne didn’t dress for FC Emmen over the weekend.

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Weah remains sidelined with a muscular injury. There’s no timeline on his return.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Jordan-Siebatcheu came off the bench and played four minutes in Rennes’ 2-1 loss to Dijon on Saturday.

Honorable Mentions:

Terrence Boyd, Hallescher FC The 28-year-old striker played a mere four minutes on Friday, but he managed to score his eighth goal of the season in stoppage time. With the 3-0 win, Hallescher move third in the 3. Liga table. 

La Liga Roundup: Sevilla squeeze past Valladolid, go third (video)

By Joel SoriaNov 24, 2019, 9:48 PM EST
Sevilla’s thin victory at Jose Zorilla Stadium highlights La Liga’s Sunday action.

[ FOLLOW: PST's La Liga coverage ]

Real Valladolid 0-1 Sevilla

If it wasn’t for video assistant referee (VAR), there’s a good chance that Julen Lopetegui and company would have walked away from Valladolid with a point, not three. 

 

Following a heavy challenge from Valladolid captain Javi Moyano on Nolito, VAR’s intervention concluded that the visitor’s were to be awarded a penalty. Ever Banega’s strike from the spot was stopped by Jordi Masip, only for VAR to overturn the sequence due to encroachment from Masip.

A second time around, Banega rifled the ball into the top right corner of the goal, scoring the first and lone goal of the match.

With the win, Sevilla moved ahead of Atletico Madrid and remain one point away from leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“There is a long way to go and I think my team has a big margin for improvement,” Sevilla manager Lopetegui said following the game. “We are competing well and are happy we got the three points.”

After receiving his second yellow card of the night, Lucas Ocampos was sent off in stoppage time for the visitor’s. The Argentine has accumulated five goals in 12 appearances this season, leading the team.

Sevilla’s win brings and end to Valladolid’s – owned by Brazilian legend Ronaldo – unbeaten streak at home this season.

Unbeaten in eight straight games across all competitions, Sevilla travel back to Seville to host Qarabag in Europa League competition, while Real Valladolid –  now in the 14th spot – travel to Celta to try and overturn their two-game losing streak.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Espanyol 1-1 Getafe

Osasuna 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Eibar 0-2 Alaves

Villarreal 1-3 Celta Vigo