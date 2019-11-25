More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Report: Everton consider replacing Marco Silva

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 25, 2019, 11:47 AM EST
Everton boss Marco Silva appears to be almost out of time at Goodison Park.

After their 2-0 defeat at home against bottom club Norwich on Saturday the Toffees sit in 15th place in the Premier League table, four points above the relegation zone as boos rang out from the home fans during the game and at the final whistle.

Our partners in the UK, Sky Sports, believe that David Moyes and Eddie Howe are being lined up to replace Silva, possibly before they travel to Leicester City on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

The former is a former Everton boss, of course, and the latter is an Everton fan as Howe has spoken to the Toffees in the past about a managerial vacancy but remained at Bournemouth.

Here are a few more details from Sky Sports:

“Everton are considering replacing Marco Silva before Sunday’s clash at Leicester, with David Moyes a strong contender and Eddie Howe also of interest, Sky Sports News has been told. It could lead to a sensational return for former boss Moyes to Goodison Park, possibly on an initial short-term deal until the end of the season, to steady what is currently a sinking ship. But Bournemouth boss Howe, who has been on Everton’s shortlist in the past, is still favored by some members of the Everton board.”

It would appear that Moyes could come in on a short-term deal to push Everton up the table, bring some stability and allow the talented players they have to play within a clear framework.

That’s not something Everton have right now under Silva, as the Portuguese coach has struggled to develop a clear playing style and identity in the 18 months he’s been in charge.

Would Howe leave Bournemouth for Everton? His Cherries side have one win in their last seven games and could slip into a relegation scrap in the second half of the season, so now may be the right time for him to make that step away from the club he has managed for the past seven years.

Howe is no doubt the favorite as a long-term option, but there is a sense that Everton’s fans would be more than happy with Moyes coming back in to steady the ship, just as Sam Allardyce did after Roberto Martinez’s firing. But that respite didn’t last long as Big Sam was then fired as Ronald Koeman arrived.

Everton have the investment they need from majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri but they’ve made some poor managerial appointments in recent seasons and although Marcel Brands has arrived as their Director of Football, plenty of mistakes continue to be made in the transfer market too.

Is that because Moshiri and others among the Everton board, such as long-time chairman Bill Kenwright, want too much say in what the manager is doing and who they are buying? Perhaps.

Moyes would know what he’s getting in to while Howe will be wary of all the managers who have come and gone in the past few years.

Silva is on his last legs at Everton but who on earth would want this job right now?

“Give it to Moysey ’til end of the season?”

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 25, 2019, 2:18 PM EST
Aston Villa host Newcastle United on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a massive game between two sleeping giants eager to creep up the Premier League table.

Villa have been up and down in recent months and Dean Smith‘s side are one point above the relegation zone after three-straight defeats.

Newcastle are on a fine run with two wins on the spin ahead of the international break as former Villa boss Steve Bruce returns to Villa Park.

In team news Villa bring back captain Jack Grealish after his calf injury, and goalkeeper Tom Heaton also returns after injury.

Newcastle have Paul Dummett in at center back with Jamaal Lascelles out injured, while Jonjo Shelvey captains the Magpies.

LINEUPS

VIDEO: Brescia defend club president after racist Balotelli comments

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 25, 2019, 12:58 PM EST
Mario Balotelli has been subjected to more racist abuse in Serie A, this time from the president of his own club, Massimo Cellino.

Earlier this month Balotelli was subjected to racist chants from Hellas Verona fans during a game for Brescia, his hometown club, and at the weekend he was left out of the squad for their 3-0 defeat at Roma after having a disagreement with head coach Fabio Grosso.

Asked about the situation regarding Balotelli, here’s what Cellino had to say: “He’s black, what can I say, he’s working on clearing himself but he’s having a lot of difficulty.”

Here is a video of the simply shocking comments from Cellino.

The club then released a statement, saying that Cellino’s comment was “clearly misunderstood” and he was in fact trying to protect Balotelli.

Balotelli, 29, has scored twice for Brescia this season as they sit bottom of Serie A.

Which Tottenham players have most to prove?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 25, 2019, 12:33 PM EST
Jose Mourinho has a heck of a job on his hands to turn things around at Tottenham Hotspur, but the initial signs were encouraging in Spurs’ 3-2 win at West Ham on Saturday.

After that clash at the London Stadium I hosted a live video answering your questions (watch that back, here) and one of the questions was a belter: “Which Tottenham players have the most to prove?”

Simple answer: A lot of Tottenham’s players will be feeling guilty about their recent displays which ultimately led to Mauricio Pochettino and his staff losing their jobs.

A more detailed answer is that the trio of Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura have all struggled massively at different times and contributed to Pochettino’s dismissal, and an intriguing new player trading platform has the stats to back it up.

Via the team over at SportStack, this graphic below shows how the value of some of Tottenham’s most influential players have plummeted over the last 12 months.

How does it work? Players will earn and lose value during a match according to SportStack’s Scoring Table which gives a score of 0-100p per game based on pre-determined metrics including tackles won (+2p), shots on target (+5p), goals (+20p) and hitting the woodwork (+5). A pay out of the total amount will happen at the end of each match in line with the Scoring Table.

 

There’s no doubt that Mourinho got the most out of Kane, Alli and Moura at the weekend as Moura and Kane scored plus Alli played a key role in Tottenham’s first two goals.

And with both Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen said to be on their way out with contracts ending in the summer, it is certainly damning that they have both seen their values fall considerably, according to SportStack. Harry Kane is also in there, which probably says more about the players around him not creating the chances for him to finish than it does about Kane’s displays.

Right now every Spurs player will feel like they have something to prove to Mourinho in the coming days, weeks and months, but the list of players above will feel even more responsibility to dig deep.

It is time for Dele Alli and Lucas Moura to stand tall on a regularly basis, while Vertonghen and Eriksen need to move on as quickly as possible if they aren’t going to sign new contracts.

Brescia chief makes apparently racist remark about Balotelli

Associated PressNov 25, 2019, 10:53 AM EST
MILAN (AP) Brescia President Massimo Cellino has made an apparently racist remark about his own club’s forward Mario Balotelli.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule

The 29-year-old Balotelli has struggled since returning to Serie A with Brescia, his hometown club, and was dropped from the weekend’s match following a dispute with coach Fabio Grosso.

Asked about Balotelli on Monday, Cellino said: “He’s black, what can I say, he’s working on clearing himself but he’s having a lot of difficulty.”

Balotelli experienced racism at the beginning of his career in Italy, when he rose to prominence with Inter Milan, and he was also the target of racist chants earlier this month during a match at Hellas Verona.

The game was suspended for several minutes and Balotelli threatened to leave the field.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports