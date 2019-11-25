Report: Everton consider replacing Marco Silva

Everton boss Marco Silva appears to be almost out of time at Goodison Park.

After their 2-0 defeat at home against bottom club Norwich on Saturday the Toffees sit in 15th place in the Premier League table, four points above the relegation zone as boos rang out from the home fans during the game and at the final whistle.

Our partners in the UK, Sky Sports, believe that David Moyes and Eddie Howe are being lined up to replace Silva, possibly before they travel to Leicester City on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

The former is a former Everton boss, of course, and the latter is an Everton fan as Howe has spoken to the Toffees in the past about a managerial vacancy but remained at Bournemouth.

Here are a few more details from Sky Sports:

“Everton are considering replacing Marco Silva before Sunday’s clash at Leicester, with David Moyes a strong contender and Eddie Howe also of interest, Sky Sports News has been told. It could lead to a sensational return for former boss Moyes to Goodison Park, possibly on an initial short-term deal until the end of the season, to steady what is currently a sinking ship. But Bournemouth boss Howe, who has been on Everton’s shortlist in the past, is still favored by some members of the Everton board.”

It would appear that Moyes could come in on a short-term deal to push Everton up the table, bring some stability and allow the talented players they have to play within a clear framework.

That’s not something Everton have right now under Silva, as the Portuguese coach has struggled to develop a clear playing style and identity in the 18 months he’s been in charge.

Would Howe leave Bournemouth for Everton? His Cherries side have one win in their last seven games and could slip into a relegation scrap in the second half of the season, so now may be the right time for him to make that step away from the club he has managed for the past seven years.

Howe is no doubt the favorite as a long-term option, but there is a sense that Everton’s fans would be more than happy with Moyes coming back in to steady the ship, just as Sam Allardyce did after Roberto Martinez’s firing. But that respite didn’t last long as Big Sam was then fired as Ronald Koeman arrived.

Everton have the investment they need from majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri but they’ve made some poor managerial appointments in recent seasons and although Marcel Brands has arrived as their Director of Football, plenty of mistakes continue to be made in the transfer market too.

Is that because Moshiri and others among the Everton board, such as long-time chairman Bill Kenwright, want too much say in what the manager is doing and who they are buying? Perhaps.

Moyes would know what he’s getting in to while Howe will be wary of all the managers who have come and gone in the past few years.

Silva is on his last legs at Everton but who on earth would want this job right now?

“Give it to Moysey ’til end of the season?”

Follow @JPW_NBCSports