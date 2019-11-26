More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Champions League score predictions: Week 5

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2019, 9:44 AM EST
Crunch time has arrived in the UEFA Champions League. The 16 group stage games across Tuesday and Wednesday are pivotal in deciding which teams will advance to the knockout round.

Champions League scores

Below we predict the scores for every game over the next two days, with Tottenham hosting Olympiacos, reigning champions Liverpool welcoming Napoli to Anfield, Chelsea heading Valencia and Man City hosting Shakhtar Donetsk.

The equation for the PL clubs is simple, if all four win during Matchweek 5 they will all be in the last 16 of the competition.

Feel free to make your own predictions in the comments section below, too.

Tuesday

Group A
Galatasaray 1-2 Club Brugge
Real Madrid 1-2 PSG

Group B
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Olympiacos
Red Star Belgrade 1-4 Bayern Munich

Group C
Atalanta 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Man City 3-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Group D
Juventus 2-2 Atletico Madrid
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Wednesday

Group E
Liverpool 3-1 Napoli
Genk 1-2 RB Salzburg

Group F
Slavia Prague 1-2 Inter Milan
Barcelona 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

Group G
Zenit 1-1 Lyon
Leipzig 2-0 Benfica

Group H
Lille 1-2 Ajax
Valencia 1-2 Chelsea

Brighton boss Graham Potter signs contract extension

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2019, 11:52 AM EST
Graham Potter‘s fine start to life in the Premier League has been rewarded.

Premier League schedule

Despite only arriving at Brighton in the summer from Swansea City after signing a four-year deal, Potter has signed a new contract with the Seagulls which extends his stay at the Amex until 2025.

Potter’s assistant Billy Reid, first team coach Bjorn Hamberg and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay have all also extended to 2025 as they all arrived this summer and have totally revamped the way Brighton play in the PL.

“I’ve had a tremendous welcome from everyone connected to the club — staff, players and fans — and have found it very easy to settle,” Potter said. “The infrastructure, support and everything associated with the club is first class, and I’m pleased with what we have been able to do already, but there is still a way for us to go. I’m thrilled that the club have liked what they’ve seen so far, in a relatively short period of time, and have already shown an added confidence in what we are trying to do. I hope that this is just the start of what will be another successful period in our history, and I’m extremely grateful that the club have made this long-term commitment.”

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom hailed Potter’s influence in such a short space of time, and believes the Seagulls can now become a top 10 Premier League team.

“Together with his backroom team, he has continued the club’s progress of recent years and brought a different approach with a new style of play, which has been embraced by players and supporters alike,” Bloom said. “In the summer we unveiled a new long-term vision for us to become an established top-ten Premier League club, and we feel even more strongly that Graham as a bright, energetic and innovative head coach, is the right man to lead us there.”

The Seagulls remain strong defensively but Potter has brought a new cutting edge to the them on the ball and in attack, as they’ve beaten Tottenham, Norwich and Everton at home, and have impressed with their fluid possession-based style.

Potter has worked wonders at Ostersund, Swansea and already at Brighton and the journeyman defender, who played a handful of games in the PL with Southampton back in the 1990s, is one of the brightest coaching prospects in the UK.

The fact Brighton have agreed to extend his stay after just five months in the job proves that.

Report: Arsenal stars want to leave if Emery stays

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
A handful of Arsenal’s star players are agitating for moves away, if Unai Emery remains as Gunners boss.

Reports from multiple outlets, including the Daily Mail, claim that Arsenal’s directors are concerned that a number of their best players will stall on signing new deals as they wait for Emery to leave.

Per the report, Head of Football Raul Sanllehi and Sporting Director Edu held ‘crisis talks’ after their recent disappointing results, with Sanllehi reportedly visiting the dressing room to talk to Emery after their draw with Southampton on Saturday.

Emery has a break in his contract at the end of the 2019-20 season where Arsenal could fire him for nothing, but if they get rid of him before that he’d be due a payment of close to $5.5 million.

Both Alexander Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are mentioned as players stalling on signing new contracts, as Arsenal’s star strikers are keeping them in games right now.

Lacazette scored twice in the 2-2 draw against Southampton on Saturday as Arsenal snatched an undeserved point in the 96th minute after their defensive had given up 21 attempts at goal.

The Gunners haven’t won any of their last five Premier League games and sit in eighth place, eight points off the top four, as Emery’s leadership has been criticized heavily in recent weeks.

From his handling of the captaincy, then ostracizing Granit Xhaka after his outburst, to his constant rotation of players and formations, Arsenal have no clear playing identity and style. Emery has been in charge for the last 18 months and Arsenal are worse off than when things tailed off in the final seasons under Arsene Wenger.

Have Arsenal hit rock bottom under Emery? It seems like the board may have to act between now and January to stop the fine attacking players they have planning to jump ship.

Will Arsenal keep Emery in charge for the rest of this season because they don’t want to pay him off? Or do they cut the cord now and hope his replacement can lead them top a first top four finish in four seasons which would improve their financial strength?

VIDEO: Klopp, Guardiola reveal respect for one another

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are keeping it cordial. In fairness, they always have.

Premier League schedule

Speaking at the Football Writers Association awards dinner for the North of England, both Klopp and Guardiola won awards and both spoke candidly about the achievements of one another.

Klopp was his usual candid self, as he revealed for the first time just how much he wanted Man City to slip up at the end of last season and his reaction to Vincent Kompany‘s late winner against Leicester City.

Guardiola then appeared after Klopp and suggested they swap the should swap their Premier League trophy for Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League trophy (both of which were on show) and everyone would be happy.

It was very refreshing to see both managers so relaxed and full of respect for the achievement of one another.

So often drama and backchat between managers dominates the headlines, but we need to see more of the respect Klopp and Guardiola have for one another.

I love this video.

Report: Man United lead $130 million Sancho chase

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2019, 8:48 AM EST
Manchester United is said to be at the front of the queue to sign teenage winger Jadon Sancho.

Premier League schedule

The England international, 19, has excelled at Borussia Dortmund over the last 18 months but after he was hauled off by BVB coach Lucien Favre in the first half of a humbling defeat at Bayern Munich earlier this month, then criticized by his coach, Sancho’s future has come into discussion once again after previous fallings out with the hierarchy at Dortmund.

Sancho has a host of Europe’s top clubs forming a not so orderly queue to sign him.

Dortmund have admitted many times that he won’t be with them for much longer and a report from The Telegraph claims that Man United believe they are winning the race to sign Sancho this summer.

The former Watford and Man City academy product sensationally left City in 2017 for $10 million in search of first team action and found that almost immediately at Dortmund as he jumped ahead of USMNT star Christian Pulisic as one of the starting wingers for the German giants.

After a fine 2018-19 campaign for Dortmund he’s struggled for consistency this season but has been a regular for Gareth Southgate’s England either off the bench or starting as he’s scored his first Three Lions goals in September and is expected to be a key player for England at EURO 2020 next summer.

Does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer need another young attacker?

United are seriously lacking creativity in the final third and although they have the pace of Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Anthony Martial up top, they are missing a player who can knit it all together. Sancho can do that from out wide as he often cuts in to a central role to use his trickery to unlock defenses, and that’s why so many Premier League and top European clubs are chasing him.

Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Chelsea have been mentioned as potential destinations for Sancho should he leave Dortmund but United’s new strategy of signing young, hungry British talents seems to give them the edge, while Sancho knows he will be an automatic starter for the Red Devils as they continue their painful rebuild.

United have the finances to sign Sancho, but does the youngster want to take the huge pressure on his shoulders to try and lead them back to glory?

He seems up for the challenge and has the talent. A frontline of James, Rashford, Martial and Sancho would certainly be a sight to behold over the next decade.