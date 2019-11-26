LIVE, UCL: Tottenham v. Olympiacos, Man City v. Shakhtar

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City can secure their spot in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
In Jose Mourinho’s first home game in charge of Spurs they host Olympiacos, and Tottenham are heavy favorites to grab the three points they need to guarantee their progression to the knockout rounds.
Pep Guardiola‘s Man City will secure their spot in the knockout rounds if they get a point against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium, while a victory would secure top spot in Group C.
Elsewhere, Real Madrid host PSG with the latter top of Group A after four wins fro four, while Atletico Madrid travel to Juventus in two monster clashes as all four teams look capable of making a deep run in the tournament.
Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s late games, which all kick off at 3 p.m. ET.
Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.
Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule
Group A
PSG v. Real Madrid
Group B
Red Star Belgrade v. Bayern Munich
Tottenham v. Olympiacos
Group C
Man City v. Shakhtar Donetsk
Atalanta v. Dinamo Zagreb
Group D
Juventus v. Atletico Madrid