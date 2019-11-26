More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Man City draws Shakhtar, wins Group C

By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2019, 5:02 PM EST
Manchester City wasn’t at its best in a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in UEFA Champions League play at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday,

Ilkay Gundogan scored for the hosts, but Manor Solomon found the leveler late.

City still claimed Group C thanks to Atalanta’s defeat of Dinamo Zagreb.

Three things we learned

1. Gabriel Jesus calms no-Aguero nerves: The Brazilian’s work on City’s opener was magnificent, and Jesus was good for most of the game. Taking a surgical through ball from Kevin De Bruyne, Jesus worked one man and held off another to lay-off for Gundogan. The German finished well for 1-0.

2. Center back Fernandinho part of what’s missing in midfield: Look, Rodri is going to be an excellent long-term replacement for Fernandinho and was very, very good on Tuesday. He’s also already an important part of the set-up, but Guardiola really needs to consider putting Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones together at center back in order to put his old faithful midfielder back into his prime role and give a not 100 percent fit Rodri some time to heal. It’s a double bonus situation.

3. Dodo (Remember the name): With all due respect to Shakhtar Donetsk, their newly-turned 21-year-old Brazilian is heading for a contender soon and he’s got a chance to become a regular for the loaded national team as well. An integral part of the Shakhtar goal with his dribble and assist, he had three dribbles, two tackles, and an aerial won.

Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus.

There were few early signs of worry for the favored hosts, but a wild miscue from an adventuring Ederson led Tete on goal. Fernandinho slid to get a piece of the goal-bound shot and ultimately the only punishment was an unsuccessful corner.

A similar chance occurred moments later, but this time Ederson slid to beat Tete and made contact with the ball.

All-in-all, though, City was in control though clearly not at its best.

City’s breakthrough came as the clock hit 56, with Gabriel Jesus doing a boatload of physical labor to set up Gundogan after an incisive Kevin De Bruyne pass.

It was 1-1 within a quarter hour, as Dodo drove the right and slipped a pass through the 18 that was somehow able to reach Israeli forward Solomon for the tie.

David Silva had a shot cleared off the line within a minute of restart, and City will be smiling despite its inability to find a winner; The Premier League champions have a seeded spot for the knockout rounds.

UCL wrap: 4-goal Lewandowski just unfair; PSG comes back at Real

(Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2019, 5:23 PM EST
Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City joined Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Juventus in the knockout rounds at the conclusion of Tuesday’s action in the UEFA Champions League.

Paulo Dybala scored a gorgeous goal, PSG erases a 2-goal Real Madrid lead in 3 minutes, and Robert Lewandowski is currently the best center forward on Earth.

Read on…

Red Star 0-6 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski only had an assist in Bundesliga play this weekend, so you kinda figured something special was headed to Serbia.

Red Star Belgrade trailed 1-0 at the break when the powerful Polish forward took control with a haul of four goals (Corentin Tolisso scored the sixth marker).

This man is insane. It takes a lot to put up a UEFA Team of the Year worthy performance in a world with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe (Lewandowski has never claimed a First Team spot), but look at these numbers in all competitions:

20 matches
27 goals
1 assist

So selfish. Ten of those goals have come in five UCL matches, as he’s scored multiple times against every team in the group.

Real Madrid 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain

A thriller here, with controversy to boot.

Karim Benzema completed a brace in the 79th minute to put the hosts, seemingly, in control of the match.

Unfortunately for the Bernabeu, it was just cruise control and PSG tapped the brakes via two goals in four minutes.

Kylian Mbappe — who else? — made it 2-1 in the 81st and Pablo Sarabia scored an incredible strike in the 83rd. Gareth Bale smashed the post with a gorgeous free kick in stoppage time, and the game ended at 2.

It could’ve been much worse for Real despite the blown 2-goal lead, as a red card to Thibaut Courtois was removed via VAR due to a touchy foul on Idrissa Gana Gueye in the build-up.

Juventus 2-0 Atletico Madrid

It takes a lot to break down a Diego Simeone defense. This, however, will do the trick. Paulo, Paulo, Paulo Dybala had himself a moment on a day.

Too hot for the keeper’s hands, apparently:

Galatasaray 1-1 Club Brugge

Amazing stuff at the end, and not just because Krepin Diatta scored a point-winning equalizer in the second minute of stoppage. Diatta was shown a second yellow card for taking off his shirt, while teammate Clinton Mata was shown a second yellow as well for snapping the corner flag pole with a celebration.

WATCH that here.

Elsewhere

Atalanta 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Tottenham reach UCL last 16 thanks to stunning comeback

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2019, 4:57 PM EST
LONDON — Jose Mourinho has lift off at Tottenham Hotspur.

After falling 2-0 down in the first half, Spurs rallied to beat Olympiacos 4-2 at home on Tuesday, as they reached the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Youssef El-Arabi gave Olympiacos the lead, the Ruben Semedo doubled it soon afer, but a goal just before half time from Dele Alli sparked Spurs into life.

Harry Kane equalized early in the second half and then Serge Aurier got the go-ahead goal before Kane finished things off on a triumphant, in the end, home debut for Mourinho at Spurs.

3 things we learned

1. Spurs’ shaky defense has to be priority: Spurs have conceded four times in Mourinho’s first two games in charge and he will not be happy about that. Olympiacos’ first was a fine individual goal but the second was after sloppy marking from a set piece. Spurs need to sharpen up defensively and they once again started slowly, which is nothing new this season. Olympiacos are a solid UCL team but nothing more. Keeping compact as a team and being tighter at the back has to be the first big project for Mourinho as Spurs manager. Going forward they will score plenty but they can’t keep shooting themselves in the foot.

2. Positive vibes for Mourinho: Somewhat surprisingly, the overall vibe towards Mourinho from the home fans was a positive one. Before and after the game. Spurs fans want one thing: To win trophies. They’ve accepted that wasn’t going to happen under Pochettino and have moved on very quickly. Mourinho is a winner and back-to-back wins to open up his time in charge of Spurs proves it. The overall message is that Mourinho is welcome at Spurs, as long as he wins a trophy.

3. Holding midfielder/right back key for January: Eric Dier was hooked off after 30 minutes and Eriksen came on to give Spurs some extra attacking impetus, but it was probably because he was having another shocker, just like Saturday at West Ham. He’s rusty and it showed. If Mourinho doesn’t start using Victor Wanyama as a holding midfielder, he needs to go out and get a new one in January. He probably needs a new right back too as Aurier was all over the place positionally, erratic in possession and Mourinho needed to bring Sissoko on to give him more protection defensively. A new right back and holding midfielder is a must for Mourinho’s January wishlist.

Man of the Match: Dele Alli – He scored one and grabbed an assist, as he continues to shine under Mourinho. Clever flicks and tricks stole the show and he has that nasty streak back.

Olympiacos took the lead with their first effort of the game as El Arabi brilliantly turned and smashed a low finish past Paulo Gazzaniga to send the away fans wide.

Heung-Min Son‘s flicked header then produced a fine save from Jose Sa in a rare Spurs attack, but it was Olympiacos who looked more likely to grab a second. And they did.

Things then got worse for Spurs as a corner was flicked on and Ruben Semedo tapped home to make it 2-0 and spark scenes of utter disbelief among the home fans.

Mourinho responded by subbing off Eric Dier with less than 30 minutes on the clock as Christian Eriksen came on to try and help Spurs salvage the situation.

Right on half time Spurs were gifted a way back into the game as a cross to the front post was missed by Yassine Meriah and Dele Alli tapped home.

Game on.

Five minutes into the second half Spurs drew level as some quick work from a ball boy found Serge Aurier, his quick throw-in found Lucas Moura who crossed for Kane to slot home as Mourinho celebrated wildly, and with the ball boy, on the sidelines.

Olympiacos poured forward and threatened on numerous occasions as Spurs creaked at the back, but Tottenham got the win their flowing attacking performance, in the second half, deserved.

Dele Alli’s ball to the back post found Aurier who hammered home as Mourinho celebrated wildly on the sidelines, while Kane nodded home Eriksen’s free kick to seal the win in style.

Mourinho is off to a flying start at Spurs, but there is plenty of work to do to repair the damage of the past 12 months.

U.S. Soccer announces Player of Year nominees

Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2019, 4:36 PM EST
Dest commitment a big win for Berhalter, Stewart's USMNT Andonovski named new USWNT coach Spanish FA once again opposes La Liga match in U.S.

The United States men’s national team and women’s national team will each have a star elected Player of the Year, but the similarities end there.

The USWNT won the World Cup and choosing its top performer for 2019 is an improbably difficult task. The USMNT spent much of the calendar driving its supporters crazy.

Women’s nominees
Julie Ertz
Rose Lavelle
Megan Rapinoe
Alex Morgan
Alyssa Naeher
Carli Lloyd

It’s hard to find too much fault with the half-dozen World Cup winners chosen as finalists, though arguments for Kelley O’Hara and Tobin Heath would be well heard by the writer of this post.

It seems likely Rapinoe will claim the award, considering she’s yet to win it and was probably the most visible athlete in the world this summer.

Ertz, Morgan and Lloyd have all won the honor.

Men’s nominees
Christian Pulisic
Jordan Morris
Weston McKennie
Aaron Long
Tim Ream
Gyasi Zardes

As for the men, is there a scenario in which Christian Pulisic doesn’t win the honor? Reasonably? Yes.

Some will argue that Weston McKennie might get a look over Pulisic on the balance of their seasons, but there’s a strong argument to be made for Morris given his incredible comeback from injury and standout seasons for both Seattle and the USMNT.

Pulisic had three goals and three assists at the Gold Cup, and added goals against Chile and Cuba.

Morris bagged five goals and seven assists, including four and four in the CONCACAF Nations League group stage.

Three of the six men’s finalists ply their trade in MLS, while one is in the Premier League, another in the Football League Championship, and a sixth in the Bundesliga.

Pulisic won in 2017, while Zack Steffen nabbed the award in 2018. The other four nominees have not claimed one.

UCL AT HALF: Spurs down in Mourinho’s home debut; VAR stars at Real

Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2019, 3:53 PM EST
The UEFA Champions League is seeing some nerves on display on the penultimate match day of the group stage.

In the case of Man City, Shakhtar Donetsk has been very up to the task at the Etihad Stadium and the first goal has yet to arrive in England.

At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, however, things are dicier for the hosts in Jose Mourinho’s first home match as boss. Spurs are down 2-1 after a beautiful opener and sloppy follow-up have Olympiacos in front, with Dele Alli pulling one back before the break.

Elsewhere…

Karim Benzema put Real Madrid ahead of visiting Paris Saint-Germain, but the hosts looked down to be 10 men when Thibaut Courtois slid Kylian Mbappe on the edge of stoppage time.

VAR spotted a foul in the build-up against PSG’s Idrissa Gana Gueye, however, and it pulled back the entire play. A dodgy decision goes in favor of Real at the Bernabeu? Gasp.

Bayern Munich has a lead at Red Star Belgrade through a 14th minute Leon Goretzka goal, and the other matches are scoreless.

Juventus is up on Atletico Madrid through a late Paulo Dybala goal.

Group A
PSG 1-0 Real Madrid
Galatasaray 1-1 Club Brugge — FINAL

Group B
Red Star Belgrade 0-1 Bayern Munich
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Olympiacos

Group C
Man City 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Atalanta 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Group D
Juventus 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen — FINAL