PL Club Power Rankings: Week 13

We’ve got a new No. 20!

The Power Rankings aren’t looking kindly on Manuel Pellegrini‘s insipid bunch, and are frankly as surprised as power rankings can be that the Hammers have played so poorly, so often this season.

Green: New season-high ranking

Red: New season-low

20. West Ham United — It’s inexplicable how bad they look right now.

Last week: 18

Season high: 5

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 3-2 v. Spurs

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Chelsea

19. Southampton — Can Saints build on their Arsenal result under the bright lights of internationally-focused television on Saturday?

Last week: 19

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

Last match: Drew 2-2 at Arsenal

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Watford

18. Watford — Quite a setback at home to the Clarets in a match you would’ve expected a point; Saturday looks big at St. Mary’s.

Last week: 17

Season high: 17

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 3-0 v. Burnley

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Southampton

17. Everton — It’s a huge drop, but shame on us for believing the Toffees had found their way. Their wins this season have come against the three teams below them on our power rankings and Wolves when they were at their worst. Ugly.

Last week: 8

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Norwich City

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Leicester City

16. Norwich City — That’s a big, ol’ yellow and green sigh of relief you heard this weekend.

Last week: 20

Season high: 10

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 2-0 at Everton

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Arsenal

15. Newcastle United — Utterly predictable away loss to Villa given the absence of effective healthy complete midfielders. They must buy one in January.

Last week: 12

Season high: 12

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 2-0 at Aston Villa

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Man City

14. Brighton and Hove Albion — Wondering why Graham Potter got a new contract already? The fact that we’re a bit surprised they lost at home to Leicester City says plenty about how far the Seagulls have come under their new coach.

Last week: 14

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Leicester City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Liverpool

13. Aston Villa — Looked very much the real deal in a complete defeat of Newcastle at Villa Park.

Last week: 15

Season high: 8

Season low: 15

Last match: Won 2-0 v. Newcastle United

Up next: 11 a.m. ET Sunday at Manchester United

12. Arsenal — Free Nicolas Pepe.

Last week: 8

Season high: 4

Season low: 12

Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Southampton

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Norwich City

11. Bournemouth — Perfectly mid-table.

Last week: 7

Season high: 6

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Wolves

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Spurs



10. Crystal Palace — Unlucky not to snare a point against Liverpool. We’ve written that a lot this season.

Last week: 8

Season high: 5

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Liverpool

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Burnley

9. Spurs — I’ll admit they are getting a big bump from the teams beneath them and looking very decent under Jose Mourinho (Yes, it’s early. Yes, it’s fun).

Last week: 16

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Won 3-2 at West Ham United

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Bournemouth

8. Manchester United — Impressive from Ole’s bunch, though you have to wonder if we’ll ever see Paul Pogba in United red again.

Last week: 7

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Drew 3-3 at Sheffield United

Up next: 11:30 a.m. Sunday v. Aston Villa



7. Burnley — is Chuck Norris’ lone role model.

Last week: 9

Season high: 5

Season low: 15

Last match: Won 3-0 at Watford

Last week: 9

Season high: 5

Season low: 15

Last match: Won 3-0 at Watford

Up next: 10 a.m. Saturday v. Crystal Palace

6. Sheffield United — Atypical blown lead against Manchester United, but the gumption to get an equalizer after conceding thrice in nine minutes is impressive. A trip to Wolves on Sunday looms large.

Last week: 5

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 3-3 v. Manchester United

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Wolves

5. Wolves — Sounds nuts given how well the Foxes are going, but we might peg Wolves as the likeliest non-traditional Top Four side to finish in a UCL spot.

Last week: 11

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Won 2-1 at Bournemouth

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Sheffield United

4. Chelsea — Given the way West Ham and Everton have been playing, the Blues have a shot at going 12/12 on point before heading to Tottenham on Dec. 22.

Last week: 2

Season high: 2

Season low: 12

Last match: Lost 2-1 at Man City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. West Ham United

3. Leicester City — Reasonable to think they won’t lose until Dec. 21 at Man City, and no one’s discounting a win their either.

Last week: 4

Season high: 3

Season low: 10

Last match: Won 2-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Everton

2. Manchester City — An even game against a vastly improved Chelsea that underscored both how deep City is an how badly it needs to get healthy (especially when it comes to Aymeric Laporte).

Last week: 3

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 2-1 v. Chelsea

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Newcastle United

1. Liverpool — Let's just say it: This is a team of destiny if there ever were two (because Ranieri's Leicester City can never lose the gloss).

Last week: 3

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 2-1 v. Chelsea

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Newcastle United 1. Liverpool — Let’s just say it: This is a team of destiny if there ever were two (because Ranieri’s Leicester City can never lose the gloss).

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 2-1 at Crystal Palace

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Brighton and Hove Albion

Follow @NicholasMendola