Report: Man United lead $130 million Sancho chase

Manchester United is said to be at the front of the queue to sign teenage winger Jadon Sancho.

The England international, 19, has excelled at Borussia Dortmund over the last 18 months but after he was hauled off by BVB coach Lucien Favre in the first half of a humbling defeat at Bayern Munich earlier this month, then criticized by his coach, Sancho’s future has come into discussion once again after previous fallings out with the hierarchy at Dortmund.

Sancho has a host of Europe’s top clubs forming a not so orderly queue to sign him.

Dortmund have admitted many times that he won’t be with them for much longer and a report from The Telegraph claims that Man United believe they are winning the race to sign Sancho this summer.

The former Watford and Man City academy product sensationally left City in 2017 for $10 million in search of first team action and found that almost immediately at Dortmund as he jumped ahead of USMNT star Christian Pulisic as one of the starting wingers for the German giants.

After a fine 2018-19 campaign for Dortmund he’s struggled for consistency this season but has been a regular for Gareth Southgate’s England either off the bench or starting as he’s scored his first Three Lions goals in September and is expected to be a key player for England at EURO 2020 next summer.

Does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer need another young attacker?

United are seriously lacking creativity in the final third and although they have the pace of Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Anthony Martial up top, they are missing a player who can knit it all together. Sancho can do that from out wide as he often cuts in to a central role to use his trickery to unlock defenses, and that’s why so many Premier League and top European clubs are chasing him.

Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Chelsea have been mentioned as potential destinations for Sancho should he leave Dortmund but United’s new strategy of signing young, hungry British talents seems to give them the edge, while Sancho knows he will be an automatic starter for the Red Devils as they continue their painful rebuild.

United have the finances to sign Sancho, but does the youngster want to take the huge pressure on his shoulders to try and lead them back to glory?

He seems up for the challenge and has the talent. A frontline of James, Rashford, Martial and Sancho would certainly be a sight to behold over the next decade.

