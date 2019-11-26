More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Tottenham ready to laud ‘born winner’ Mourinho

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2019, 5:53 PM EST
LONDON — Jose Mourinho isn’t a hero at Tottenham Hotspur yet. But the fans want him to be.

Before the game the lyrics of a Tom Greenan’s Song “found what I’ve been looking for” blasted out over the PA system. Spurs and their Chairman Daniel Levy feel like the have, generally.

All the chatter before, during and after the game was about Jose Mourinho. The “born winner” who has won trophies at FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Spurs fans hope Mourinho adds Spurs next to his list and keeps his incredible record going of winning silverware wherever he’s gone.

The former Chelsea and Man United manager has now won his first two games as Tottenham’s manager, beating rivals West Ham 3-2 on Saturday and securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League last 16 by beating Olympiacos 4-2 in dramatic fashion.

It was box office Mourinho to be 2-0 down early, make a tactical substitute after 30 minutes, then rally to win 4-2 and spark wild celebrations on the sidelines and in the stands.

Asked by ProSoccerTalk after the game about the reaction from home fans and what he made of his home debut for Spurs, Mourinho made it all about the team, but mostly about himself.

“It is not about me, it is about the team. I just want to help. The fans helped, I helped, the ballboy helped. Everybody that loves Spurs helped the players. The players are the most important thing,” Mourinho said. “My feeling was great, especially because it was one of these matches where I had to play. Some of the matches you play before the match, the way you prepare the team, you work, you train and your action during the game isn’t very important. In other matches you have to play. But today I had to play. “I think that was my 80th victory in the Champions League. Let’s go for 81.”

He is always focused on one thing: Winning above everything else.

Speaking to Spurs fans before the game, they are keen to forget Mourinho’s allegiance to rivals Chelsea (but were also keen to also mention they couldn’t forget former manager George Graham for his links to Arsenal) provided he does one thing: Win.

“If you’re going to go get someone, this club needs someone who is going to win, so you can go on and win. It has been so long. He is a winning manager,” Danny Hood said, smiling, as he stood next to his daughter with his flat cap on. “To get a couple of trophies would be great and then hopefully even if he does go, hopefully they will have it in them to do it again.”

Mourinho is all about the final step for Tottenham.

Under Mauricio Pochettino they came so close to winning silverware but just came up short. That ruthless edge wasn’t there. Firing Pochettino and hiring Mourinho came out of necessity.

“When it happened I was shocked. In terms of Pochettino, I thought he had a little bit of time left. And Mourinho, well, I thought it was quite an extreme appointment,” Duncan Capp, a lifelong Spurs fans from Uxbridge, explained. “At the same time you could see the sense as well. A proven winner of trophies and it is sort of a marriage of convenience for both parties. Tottenham want to get back to the top four and Mourinho wants to get back to the Champions League and hopefully win it, again.”

There was a spring in the step of fans and staff members at Spurs before and after the game, as the new manager bump has arrived big time under Mourinho. For a manager who divides opinion, there is still a sense of hesitation to laud him from Tottenham’s fans.

His name was not sung by the home fans on Tuesday against Olympiacos.

“I don’t think we will be singing his name just yet and any response will be more for the team who are playing in the Champions League tonight,” Capp said. “I don’t think there will be a negative response for Mourinho. He has a chance, especially if he keeps winning. We aren’t going to win every single game under Mourinho, we know that, but the Champions League is a good platform for him. It is his competition, or so he thinks. If we can have a good run in the Champions League and get in the top four, it would be a good season.”

Other were more keen to go all-in on Mourinho: “If we start winning every week then we will start singing his name!” Hood added.

Fans broke down his hiring time and time again amongst themselves, with many admitting he’s probably be gone inside three seasons but if he left with a few more trophies under his arm, who cares? They want to win, any way, any how. One fan belted out that 38 1-0 victories with boring football would do the job.

Somewhere Mourinho’s ears must have pricked up.

“You have the third most successful manager in history now,” one fan explained to another. “Exactly. We sacked one world class manager and replaced him with another,” replied another.

Mourinho was apparently the “best appointment we could have made” but some admitted they were a “little worried about the reaction he will get.”

They know the Portuguese coach is playing the same game he has time and time again to get fans onside early and believe they can succeed. He’s a master at it.

“Mourinho is saying all the right things, Pochettino was saying all the wrong things,” said one man leaning on the edge of corporate box inside the stadium. He and his friends had a theory, if Spurs didn’t hire Mourinho, Arsenal would have. And they believed Pochettino would never go to the Gunners.

The next guy came along and wasn’t happy with Mourinho being the new manager but quipped “he could be a great manager and I hope it works out, but…”

The retort arrived: “But how good will it be for the youngsters, to have a winner like that around the team!?”

It all goes back to winning. It always does with Mourinho.

Winning means Spurs will try to become nasty again, as they try every trick in the box Mourinho wrote to get success.

He was the first person to celebrate with the ball boy who hurried to get the ball to Serge Aurier for Spurs’ second goal. The master of the dark arts approved.

“We want somebody who is nasty and pushing people and mixing it up. When Pochettino took over we were the youngest, fittest team and the most aggressive team,” Danny Hood added. “People talked about us being the hardest team in the league to play against. Dele used to dive, wind people up, Poch told him to stop that and knocked the confidence out of him. I want that nasty team again, that team who fought everyone. I hope that comes back.”

There is still a reluctance to get too excited by Mourinho.

“My initial reaction was shock but once you break it all down, here some of the details and rumors, then you sort of understand it a bit more. You can accept it a little more,” Capp added.

The acceptance at Spurs is that Mourinho isn’t perfect, but he’s a winner.

“He’s proven he can win everywhere, so let’s hope Spurs aren’t the odd ones out,” Daisy Hood laughed. “I nearly fell asleep during the Newcastle game! I want trophies. So it is Mourinho. As long as he’s running up the touchline at Stamford Bridge celebrating for Tottenham, I’m happy.”

‘We are on the way:’ Pep, Gundogan on next UCL step

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
For Pep Guardiola, it’s just another stop on the train to silverware.

Manchester City clinched its UEFA Champions League group on Tuesday with a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium.

[ RECAP, 3 THINGS: Man City 1-1 Shakhtar ]

City led through Ilkay Gundogan but allowed an equalizer and couldn’t quite find a winner, but it’s all fine for the manager.

“I’ve played against Shakhtar Donetsk many times and they always have quality players,” he said, via the BBC. “In general, we created chances but the draw was enough in the end. Now we have one competition already done, and now our focus will be the Premier League, until we arrive in the cups. The target was to qualify and we have done it.”

Gundogan further illustrated the City mindset.

“We are on the way,” he said. “In the Premier League we are nine points behind the leaders which is not what we are aiming for but this is the situation you have to deal with. We have dropped unnecessary points in a few games already, and to remain at the top, you are not allowed to. We need to be there if Liverpool slip and we are through in the Champions League, but there is still plenty of work to improve. Not results, but more the way we play.”

Mourinho credits players for comeback, speaks on viral ball boy moment

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2019, 6:18 PM EST
Through two quality wins, Jose Mourinho is making sure the love is headed for his players.

Tottenham Hotspur’s men have struggled this season despite a tactical wizard in Mauricio Pochettino, so it would be reasonable to offer some credit to their infamous new manager for a 3-2 win over West Ham and a now Tuesday’s 4-2, come-from-behind defeat of Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League.

[ MORE: JPW at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ]

OIympiacos built a 2-0 lead before the match was 20 minutes old, but Dele Alli pulled one back before the break. The second half was all Tottenham, with Harry Kane scoring twice and Serge Aurier also bagging a goal against a Greek side which has been quite good at keeping the ball out of the net.

Aurier scoring would be another reason to toot Mourinho’s horn, as the defender was abject in an earlier UCL match versus Bayern Munich. Mourinho, however, kept his composure.

“The way they reacted and knowing that a draw would give us qualification, because we knew Bayern were winning, but to go in search of the win and the confidence, they did that,” Mourinho said. “I expect them to start the next game without ghosts and open. We have to play better than that first half.”

And then there’s the ball boy, as Mourinho has offered his proper assessment of the kid who got the ball to Serge Aurier ahead of a Spurs goal.

“To do that you have to be a very good ball boy. I was between 10 and 16 years old a very good ball boy and he is a very good ball boy. He was reading the game and wasn’t looking at the stands. I wanted to invite him to the dressing room to celebrate with the players but he had disappeared.”

Something tells me we’ll be seeing a reunion on social media soon.

Spurs have now advanced to the UCL knockout rounds, and with Mourinho there’s renewed hope of another long run. Remember: Mourinho may not be the wizard he once was, but he remains one of the great trophy hunters in sport.

UCL wrap: 4-goal Lewandowski just unfair; PSG comes back at Real

(Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2019, 5:23 PM EST
Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City joined Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Juventus in the knockout rounds at the conclusion of Tuesday’s action in the UEFA Champions League.

[ RECAPS: Man City-Shakhtar | Spurs-Olympiacos ]

Paulo Dybala scored a gorgeous goal, PSG erases a 2-goal Real Madrid lead in 3 minutes, and Robert Lewandowski is currently the best center forward on Earth.

Read on…

Red Star 0-6 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski only had an assist in Bundesliga play this weekend, so you kinda figured something special was headed to Serbia.

Red Star Belgrade trailed 1-0 at the break when the powerful Polish forward took control with a haul of four goals (Corentin Tolisso scored the sixth marker).

This man is insane. It takes a lot to put up a UEFA Team of the Year worthy performance in a world with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe (Lewandowski has never claimed a First Team spot), but look at these numbers in all competitions:

20 matches
27 goals
1 assist

So selfish. Ten of those goals have come in five UCL matches, as he’s scored multiple times against every team in the group.

Real Madrid 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain

A thriller here, with controversy to boot.

Karim Benzema completed a brace in the 79th minute to put the hosts, seemingly, in control of the match.

Unfortunately for the Bernabeu, it was just cruise control and PSG tapped the brakes via two goals in four minutes.

Kylian Mbappe — who else? — made it 2-1 in the 81st and Pablo Sarabia scored an incredible strike in the 83rd. Gareth Bale smashed the post with a gorgeous free kick in stoppage time, and the game ended at 2.

It could’ve been much worse for Real despite the blown 2-goal lead, as a red card to Thibaut Courtois was removed via VAR due to a touchy foul on Idrissa Gana Gueye in the build-up.

Juventus 2-0 Atletico Madrid

It takes a lot to break down a Diego Simeone defense. This, however, will do the trick. Paulo, Paulo, Paulo Dybala had himself a moment on a day.

Too hot for the keeper’s hands, apparently:

Galatasaray 1-1 Club Brugge

Amazing stuff at the end, and not just because Krepin Diatta scored a point-winning equalizer in the second minute of stoppage. Diatta was shown a second yellow card for taking off his shirt, while teammate Clinton Mata was shown a second yellow as well for snapping the corner flag pole with a celebration.

WATCH that here.

Elsewhere

Atalanta 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Man City draws Shakhtar, wins Group C

Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2019, 5:02 PM EST
Manchester City wasn’t at its best in a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in UEFA Champions League play at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday,

Ilkay Gundogan scored for the hosts, but Manor Solomon found the leveler late.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

City still claimed Group C thanks to Atalanta’s defeat of Dinamo Zagreb.

Three things we learned

1. Gabriel Jesus calms no-Aguero nerves: The Brazilian’s work on City’s opener was magnificent, and Jesus was good for most of the game. Taking a surgical through ball from Kevin De Bruyne, Jesus worked one man and held off another to lay-off for Gundogan. The German finished well for 1-0.

2. Center back Fernandinho part of what’s missing in midfield: Look, Rodri is going to be an excellent long-term replacement for Fernandinho and was very, very good on Tuesday. He’s also already an important part of the set-up, but Guardiola really needs to consider putting Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones together at center back in order to put his old faithful midfielder back into his prime role and give a not 100 percent fit Rodri some time to heal. It’s a double bonus situation.

3. Dodo (Remember the name): With all due respect to Shakhtar Donetsk, their newly-turned 21-year-old Brazilian is heading for a contender soon and he’s got a chance to become a regular for the loaded national team as well. An integral part of the Shakhtar goal with his dribble and assist, he had three dribbles, two tackles, and an aerial won.

Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus.

There were few early signs of worry for the favored hosts, but a wild miscue from an adventuring Ederson led Tete on goal. Fernandinho slid to get a piece of the goal-bound shot and ultimately the only punishment was an unsuccessful corner.

A similar chance occurred moments later, but this time Ederson slid to beat Tete and made contact with the ball.

All-in-all, though, City was in control though clearly not at its best.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

City’s breakthrough came as the clock hit 56, with Gabriel Jesus doing a boatload of physical labor to set up Gundogan after an incisive Kevin De Bruyne pass.

It was 1-1 within a quarter hour, as Dodo drove the right and slipped a pass through the 18 that was somehow able to reach Israeli forward Solomon for the tie.

David Silva had a shot cleared off the line within a minute of restart, and City will be smiling despite its inability to find a winner; The Premier League champions have a seeded spot for the knockout rounds.