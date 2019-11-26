Two Club Brugge players sent off for equalizer celebrations

The visitors were ready to party after scoring a stoppage time equalizer in the UEFA Champions League, but referee Ivan Kruzliak wasn’t pleased with their jubilant response.
Krepin Diatta scored a remarkable goal to keep Club Brugge’s European hopes alive, ripping a low rocket from distance that leveled the score with Galatasaray in Turkey.
But Senegalese striker Diatta was shown a second yellow card for taking off his shirt in celebration, while Angola international Clinton Mata was shown a second yellow as well for snapping the corner flag pole with a celebration.
It’s letter of the law, but kinda unnecessary, isn’t it Ivan?
Brugge now has one more point than Gala. The Belgians host Real Madrid on the final match day, while Gala heads to PSG.
The tweet below says, “Worth it.” The moment was terrific, but worth may be determined in how Brugge fares without two key players on the next match day.