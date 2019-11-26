More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

UCL AT HALF: Spurs down in Mourinho’s home debut; VAR stars at Real

By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2019, 3:53 PM EST
The UEFA Champions League is seeing some nerves on display on the penultimate match day of the group stage.

In the case of Man City, Shakhtar Donetsk has been very up to the task at the Etihad Stadium and the first goal has yet to arrive in England.

At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, however, things are dicier for the hosts in Jose Mourinho’s first home match as boss. Spurs are down 2-1 after a beautiful opener and sloppy follow-up have Olympiacos in front, with Dele Alli pulling one back before the break.

Elsewhere…

Karim Benzema put Real Madrid ahead of visiting Paris Saint-Germain, but the hosts looked down to be 10 men when Thibaut Courtois slid Kylian Mbappe on the edge of stoppage time.

VAR spotted a foul in the build-up against PSG’s Idrissa Gana Gueye, however, and it pulled back the entire play. A dodgy decision goes in favor of Real at the Bernabeu? Gasp.

Bayern Munich has a lead at Red Star Belgrade through a 14th minute Leon Goretzka goal, and the other matches are scoreless.

Juventus is up on Atletico Madrid through a late Paulo Dybala goal.

Group A
PSG 1-0 Real Madrid
Galatasaray 1-1 Club Brugge — FINAL

Group B
Red Star Belgrade 0-1 Bayern Munich
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Olympiacos

Group C
Man City 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Atalanta 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Group D
Juventus 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen — FINAL

U.S. Soccer announces Player of Year nominees

Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2019, 4:36 PM EST
MORE: U.S. Soccer

Dest commitment a big win for Berhalter, Stewart’s USMNT Andonovski named new USWNT coach Spanish FA once again opposes La Liga match in U.S.

The United States men’s national team and women’s national team will each have a star elected Player of the Year, but the similarities end there.

The USWNT won the World Cup and choosing its top performer for 2019 is an improbably difficult task. The USMNT spent much of the calendar driving its supporters crazy.

Women’s nominees
Julie Ertz
Rose Lavelle
Megan Rapinoe
Alex Morgan
Alyssa Naeher
Carli Lloyd

It’s hard to find too much fault with the half-dozen World Cup winners chosen as finalists, though arguments for Kelley O’Hara and Tobin Heath would be well heard by the writer of this post.

It seems likely Rapinoe will claim the award, considering she’s yet to win it and was probably the most visible athlete in the world this summer.

Ertz, Morgan and Lloyd have all won the honor.

Men’s nominees
Christian Pulisic
Jordan Morris
Weston McKennie
Aaron Long
Tim Ream
Gyasi Zardes

As for the men, is there a scenario in which Christian Pulisic doesn’t win the honor? Reasonably? Yes.

Some will argue that Weston McKennie might get a look over Pulisic on the balance of their seasons, but there’s a strong argument to be made for Morris given his incredible comeback from injury and standout seasons for both Seattle and the USMNT.

Pulisic had three goals and three assists at the Gold Cup, and added goals against Chile and Cuba.

Morris bagged five goals and seven assists, including four and four in the CONCACAF Nations League group stage.

Three of the six men’s finalists ply their trade in MLS, while one is in the Premier League, another in the Football League Championship, and a sixth in the Bundesliga.

Pulisic won in 2017, while Zack Steffen nabbed the award in 2018. The other four nominees have not claimed one.

Two Club Brugge players sent off for equalizer celebrations

Photo by Nico Vereecken / Photonews via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2019, 3:23 PM EST
The visitors were ready to party after scoring a stoppage time equalizer in the UEFA Champions League, but referee Ivan Kruzliak wasn’t pleased with their jubilant response.

Krepin Diatta scored a remarkable goal to keep Club Brugge’s European hopes alive, ripping a low rocket from distance that leveled the score with Galatasaray in Turkey.

But Senegalese striker Diatta was shown a second yellow card for taking off his shirt in celebration, while Angola international Clinton Mata was shown a second yellow as well for snapping the corner flag pole with a celebration.

It’s letter of the law, but kinda unnecessary, isn’t it Ivan?

Brugge now has one more point than Gala. The Belgians host Real Madrid on the final match day, while Gala heads to PSG.

The tweet below says, “Worth it.” The moment was terrific, but worth may be determined in how Brugge fares without two key players on the next match day.

LIVE, UCL: Tottenham v. Olympiacos, Man City v. Shakhtar

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2019, 2:15 PM EST
Both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City can secure their spot in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

In Jose Mourinho’s first home game in charge of Spurs they host Olympiacos, and Tottenham are heavy favorites to grab the three points they need to guarantee their progression to the knockout rounds.

Pep Guardiola‘s Man City will secure their spot in the knockout rounds if they get a point against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium, while a victory would secure top spot in Group C.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid host PSG with the latter top of Group A after four wins fro four, while Atletico Madrid travel to Juventus in two monster clashes as all four teams look capable of making a deep run in the tournament.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s late games, which all kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

Group A
PSG v. Real Madrid

Group B
Red Star Belgrade v. Bayern Munich
Tottenham v. Olympiacos

Group C
Man City v. Shakhtar Donetsk
Atalanta v. Dinamo Zagreb

Group D
Juventus v. Atletico Madrid

Van Basten banned for a week after Nazi comment

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 26, 2019, 1:25 PM EST
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) Retired Dutch football star Marco van Basten has been benched for a week by Fox Sports for saying “sieg heil” on air.

Van Basten, working as an analyst, was off camera on Saturday when he used the German phrase for “hail victory” that became notorious for its use at Nazi rallies.

Van Basten, who made the comment after a German coach had been interviewed by a reporter, apologized later in the show.

Fox Sports said in a statement on Monday that it distanced itself from the comment, which the broadcaster called “stupid and inappropriate.”

Fox says it will not use Van Basten as an analyst this week and will donate his fee to a Dutch institute to promote knowledge about World War II.

Van Basten was a striker for Ajax and AC Milan and was one of the stars of the Netherlands team that won the European Championship in 1988.

After his playing career, he coached the Netherlands and other teams and was a senior official at FIFA.

