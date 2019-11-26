UCL AT HALF: Spurs down in Mourinho’s home debut; VAR stars at Real

The UEFA Champions League is seeing some nerves on display on the penultimate match day of the group stage.
In the case of Man City, Shakhtar Donetsk has been very up to the task at the Etihad Stadium and the first goal has yet to arrive in England.
At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, however, things are dicier for the hosts in Jose Mourinho’s first home match as boss. Spurs are down 2-1 after a beautiful opener and sloppy follow-up have Olympiacos in front, with Dele Alli pulling one back before the break.
Elsewhere…
Karim Benzema put Real Madrid ahead of visiting Paris Saint-Germain, but the hosts looked down to be 10 men when Thibaut Courtois slid Kylian Mbappe on the edge of stoppage time.
VAR spotted a foul in the build-up against PSG’s Idrissa Gana Gueye, however, and it pulled back the entire play. A dodgy decision goes in favor of Real at the Bernabeu? Gasp.
Bayern Munich has a lead at Red Star Belgrade through a 14th minute Leon Goretzka goal, and the other matches are scoreless.
Juventus is up on Atletico Madrid through a late Paulo Dybala goal.
Group A
PSG 1-0 Real Madrid
Galatasaray 1-1 Club Brugge — FINAL
Group B
Red Star Belgrade 0-1 Bayern Munich
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Olympiacos
Group C
Man City 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Atalanta 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Group D
Juventus 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Lokomotiv Moscow 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen — FINAL