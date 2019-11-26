More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
USWNT’s Ertz on equal pay battle: “We are really proud of ourselves”

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2019, 12:15 PM EST
In the latest Peter King Podcast, NBC Sports’ NFL analyst spoke with USMNT star midfielder Julie Ertz and her husband Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz, to discuss their lives as athletes, what they learned from each other’s sport, and the work they’re doing off the field and in the community.

Ertz, 27, also discussed the USWNT’s ongoing battle with the U.S. Soccer Federation for equal pay.

“As a team we are really proud of ourselves, honored to be one of those that is continuing to make this sport bigger and better,” Ertz said. “Not just here but globally as well, and that when the next generation comes and fills our shoes, we will leave it in a better place than when I started with this national team.”

Click play to listen to the pod below, where you can also subscribe.

Brighton boss Graham Potter signs contract extension

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2019, 11:52 AM EST
Graham Potter‘s fine start to life in the Premier League has been rewarded.

Despite only arriving at Brighton in the summer from Swansea City after signing a four-year deal, Potter has signed a new contract with the Seagulls which extends his stay at the Amex until 2025.

Potter’s assistant Billy Reid, first team coach Bjorn Hamberg and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay have all also extended to 2025 as they all arrived this summer and have totally revamped the way Brighton play in the PL.

“I’ve had a tremendous welcome from everyone connected to the club — staff, players and fans — and have found it very easy to settle,” Potter said. “The infrastructure, support and everything associated with the club is first class, and I’m pleased with what we have been able to do already, but there is still a way for us to go. I’m thrilled that the club have liked what they’ve seen so far, in a relatively short period of time, and have already shown an added confidence in what we are trying to do. I hope that this is just the start of what will be another successful period in our history, and I’m extremely grateful that the club have made this long-term commitment.”

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom hailed Potter’s influence in such a short space of time, and believes the Seagulls can now become a top 10 Premier League team.

“Together with his backroom team, he has continued the club’s progress of recent years and brought a different approach with a new style of play, which has been embraced by players and supporters alike,” Bloom said. “In the summer we unveiled a new long-term vision for us to become an established top-ten Premier League club, and we feel even more strongly that Graham as a bright, energetic and innovative head coach, is the right man to lead us there.”

The Seagulls remain strong defensively but Potter has brought a new cutting edge to the them on the ball and in attack, as they’ve beaten Tottenham, Norwich and Everton at home, and have impressed with their fluid possession-based style.

Potter has worked wonders at Ostersund, Swansea and already at Brighton and the journeyman defender, who played a handful of games in the PL with Southampton back in the 1990s, is one of the brightest coaching prospects in the UK.

The fact Brighton have agreed to extend his stay after just five months in the job proves that.

Report: Arsenal stars want to leave if Emery stays

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
A handful of Arsenal’s star players are agitating for moves away, if Unai Emery remains as Gunners boss.

Reports from multiple outlets, including the Daily Mail, claim that Arsenal’s directors are concerned that a number of their best players will stall on signing new deals as they wait for Emery to leave.

Per the report, Head of Football Raul Sanllehi and Sporting Director Edu held ‘crisis talks’ after their recent disappointing results, with Sanllehi reportedly visiting the dressing room to talk to Emery after their draw with Southampton on Saturday.

Emery has a break in his contract at the end of the 2019-20 season where Arsenal could fire him for nothing, but if they get rid of him before that he’d be due a payment of close to $5.5 million.

Both Alexander Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are mentioned as players stalling on signing new contracts, as Arsenal’s star strikers are keeping them in games right now.

Lacazette scored twice in the 2-2 draw against Southampton on Saturday as Arsenal snatched an undeserved point in the 96th minute after their defensive had given up 21 attempts at goal.

The Gunners haven’t won any of their last five Premier League games and sit in eighth place, eight points off the top four, as Emery’s leadership has been criticized heavily in recent weeks.

From his handling of the captaincy, then ostracizing Granit Xhaka after his outburst, to his constant rotation of players and formations, Arsenal have no clear playing identity and style. Emery has been in charge for the last 18 months and Arsenal are worse off than when things tailed off in the final seasons under Arsene Wenger.

Have Arsenal hit rock bottom under Emery? It seems like the board may have to act between now and January to stop the fine attacking players they have planning to jump ship.

Will Arsenal keep Emery in charge for the rest of this season because they don’t want to pay him off? Or do they cut the cord now and hope his replacement can lead them top a first top four finish in four seasons which would improve their financial strength?

VIDEO: Klopp, Guardiola reveal respect for one another

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are keeping it cordial. In fairness, they always have.

Speaking at the Football Writers Association awards dinner for the North of England, both Klopp and Guardiola won awards and both spoke candidly about the achievements of one another.

Klopp was his usual candid self, as he revealed for the first time just how much he wanted Man City to slip up at the end of last season and his reaction to Vincent Kompany‘s late winner against Leicester City.

Guardiola then appeared after Klopp and suggested they swap the should swap their Premier League trophy for Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League trophy (both of which were on show) and everyone would be happy.

It was very refreshing to see both managers so relaxed and full of respect for the achievement of one another.

So often drama and backchat between managers dominates the headlines, but we need to see more of the respect Klopp and Guardiola have for one another.

I love this video.

Champions League score predictions: Week 5

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2019, 9:44 AM EST
Crunch time has arrived in the UEFA Champions League. The 16 group stage games across Tuesday and Wednesday are pivotal in deciding which teams will advance to the knockout round.

Below we predict the scores for every game over the next two days, with Tottenham hosting Olympiacos, reigning champions Liverpool welcoming Napoli to Anfield, Chelsea heading Valencia and Man City hosting Shakhtar Donetsk.

The equation for the PL clubs is simple, if all four win during Matchweek 5 they will all be in the last 16 of the competition.

Feel free to make your own predictions in the comments section below, too.

Tuesday

Group A
Galatasaray 1-2 Club Brugge
Real Madrid 1-2 PSG

Group B
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Olympiacos
Red Star Belgrade 1-4 Bayern Munich

Group C
Atalanta 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Man City 3-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Group D
Juventus 2-2 Atletico Madrid
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Wednesday

Group E
Liverpool 3-1 Napoli
Genk 1-2 RB Salzburg

Group F
Slavia Prague 1-2 Inter Milan
Barcelona 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

Group G
Zenit 1-1 Lyon
Leipzig 2-0 Benfica

Group H
Lille 1-2 Ajax
Valencia 1-2 Chelsea