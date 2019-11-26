USWNT’s Ertz on equal pay battle: “We are really proud of ourselves”

Graham Potter‘s fine start to life in the Premier League has been rewarded.

Despite only arriving at Brighton in the summer from Swansea City after signing a four-year deal, Potter has signed a new contract with the Seagulls which extends his stay at the Amex until 2025.

Potter’s assistant Billy Reid, first team coach Bjorn Hamberg and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay have all also extended to 2025 as they all arrived this summer and have totally revamped the way Brighton play in the PL.

“I’ve had a tremendous welcome from everyone connected to the club — staff, players and fans — and have found it very easy to settle,” Potter said. “The infrastructure, support and everything associated with the club is first class, and I’m pleased with what we have been able to do already, but there is still a way for us to go. I’m thrilled that the club have liked what they’ve seen so far, in a relatively short period of time, and have already shown an added confidence in what we are trying to do. I hope that this is just the start of what will be another successful period in our history, and I’m extremely grateful that the club have made this long-term commitment.”

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom hailed Potter’s influence in such a short space of time, and believes the Seagulls can now become a top 10 Premier League team.

“Together with his backroom team, he has continued the club’s progress of recent years and brought a different approach with a new style of play, which has been embraced by players and supporters alike,” Bloom said. “In the summer we unveiled a new long-term vision for us to become an established top-ten Premier League club, and we feel even more strongly that Graham as a bright, energetic and innovative head coach, is the right man to lead us there.”

The Seagulls remain strong defensively but Potter has brought a new cutting edge to the them on the ball and in attack, as they’ve beaten Tottenham, Norwich and Everton at home, and have impressed with their fluid possession-based style.

Potter has worked wonders at Ostersund, Swansea and already at Brighton and the journeyman defender, who played a handful of games in the PL with Southampton back in the 1990s, is one of the brightest coaching prospects in the UK.

The fact Brighton have agreed to extend his stay after just five months in the job proves that.

