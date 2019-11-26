More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Van Basten banned for a week after Nazi comment

Associated PressNov 26, 2019, 1:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) Retired Dutch football star Marco van Basten has been benched for a week by Fox Sports for saying “sieg heil” on air.

Van Basten, working as an analyst, was off camera on Saturday when he used the German phrase for “hail victory” that became notorious for its use at Nazi rallies.

Van Basten, who made the comment after a German coach had been interviewed by a reporter, apologized later in the show.

Fox Sports said in a statement on Monday that it distanced itself from the comment, which the broadcaster called “stupid and inappropriate.”

Fox says it will not use Van Basten as an analyst this week and will donate his fee to a Dutch institute to promote knowledge about World War II.

Van Basten was a striker for Ajax and AC Milan and was one of the stars of the Netherlands team that won the European Championship in 1988.

After his playing career, he coached the Netherlands and other teams and was a senior official at FIFA.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

LIVE, UCL: Tottenham v. Olympiacos, Man City v. Shakhtar

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2019, 2:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City can secure their spot in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

In Jose Mourinho’s first home game in charge of Spurs they host Olympiacos, and Tottenham are heavy favorites to grab the three points they need to guarantee their progression to the knockout rounds.

Pep Guardiola‘s Man City will secure their spot in the knockout rounds if they get a point against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Etihad Stadium, while a victory would secure top spot in Group C.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid host PSG with the latter top of Group A after four wins fro four, while Atletico Madrid travel to Juventus in two monster clashes as all four teams look capable of making a deep run in the tournament.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s late games, which all kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have you covered with a roundup of the action right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

Group A
PSG v. Real Madrid

Group B
Red Star Belgrade v. Bayern Munich
Tottenham v. Olympiacos

Group C
Man City v. Shakhtar Donetsk
Atalanta v. Dinamo Zagreb

Group D
Juventus v. Atletico Madrid

Ostersund denied license to play in Sweden’s top league

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 26, 2019, 12:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

OSTERSUND, Sweden (AP) Swedish soccer team Ostersund has been denied a license to play in the top division next season because of its financial problems.

The Swedish Football Association says its licensing board has decided Ostersund “does not meet the elite licensing criteria … for continued operation throughout the next year.”

Ostersund says it will appeal against the ruling, which was announced on Tuesday. As it stands, the club will play in the third-tier Division I in 2020.

Ostersund recently said it needed to raise 10 million kronor ($1 million) to pay creditors and tax authorities in order to continue operating.

The club from central Sweden rose from the amateur ranks in 2011 to the top league in 2015, and won the Swedish Cup in 2017. That qualified Ostersund for the Europa League, where it advanced to the knockout stage before losing to Arsenal despite winning the second leg 2-1 at Emirates Stadium.

Having its license denied is the latest blow to Ostersund after its former chairman, Daniel Kindberg, the man regarded as the mastermind behind the club’s rise, was sentenced this month to three years in prison after being convicted of serious financial crimes. Kindberg is appealing against the conviction.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

USWNT’s Ertz on equal pay battle: “We are really proud of ourselves”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2019, 12:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

In the latest Peter King Podcast, NBC Sports’ NFL analyst spoke with USMNT star midfielder Julie Ertz and her husband Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz, to discuss their lives as athletes, what they learned from each other’s sport, and the work they’re doing off the field and in the community.

Ertz, 27, also discussed the USWNT’s ongoing battle with the U.S. Soccer Federation for equal pay.

“As a team we are really proud of ourselves, honored to be one of those that is continuing to make this sport bigger and better,” Ertz said. “Not just here but globally as well, and that when the next generation comes and fills our shoes, we will leave it in a better place than when I started with this national team.”

Click play to listen to the pod below, where you can also subscribe.

Brighton boss Graham Potter signs contract extension

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2019, 11:52 AM EST
Leave a comment

Graham Potter‘s fine start to life in the Premier League has been rewarded.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Despite only arriving at Brighton in the summer from Swansea City after signing a four-year deal, Potter has signed a new contract with the Seagulls which extends his stay at the Amex until 2025.

Potter’s assistant Billy Reid, first team coach Bjorn Hamberg and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay have all also extended to 2025 as they all arrived this summer and have totally revamped the way Brighton play in the PL.

“I’ve had a tremendous welcome from everyone connected to the club — staff, players and fans — and have found it very easy to settle,” Potter said. “The infrastructure, support and everything associated with the club is first class, and I’m pleased with what we have been able to do already, but there is still a way for us to go. I’m thrilled that the club have liked what they’ve seen so far, in a relatively short period of time, and have already shown an added confidence in what we are trying to do. I hope that this is just the start of what will be another successful period in our history, and I’m extremely grateful that the club have made this long-term commitment.”

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom hailed Potter’s influence in such a short space of time, and believes the Seagulls can now become a top 10 Premier League team.

“Together with his backroom team, he has continued the club’s progress of recent years and brought a different approach with a new style of play, which has been embraced by players and supporters alike,” Bloom said. “In the summer we unveiled a new long-term vision for us to become an established top-ten Premier League club, and we feel even more strongly that Graham as a bright, energetic and innovative head coach, is the right man to lead us there.”

The Seagulls remain strong defensively but Potter has brought a new cutting edge to the them on the ball and in attack, as they’ve beaten Tottenham, Norwich and Everton at home, and have impressed with their fluid possession-based style.

Potter has worked wonders at Ostersund, Swansea and already at Brighton and the journeyman defender, who played a handful of games in the PL with Southampton back in the 1990s, is one of the brightest coaching prospects in the UK.

The fact Brighton have agreed to extend his stay after just five months in the job proves that.