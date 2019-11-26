More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Who needs what to qualify for Champions League last 16?

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 26, 2019, 7:54 AM EST
This is it, crunch time has arrived in the UEFA Champions League.

With two games to go in the group stage, some teams have already qualified for the last 16 but in some of the groups everything is up for grabs over the final 180 minutes of group play.

For the four Premier League teams, here’s what they need to do.

  • Tottenham Hotspur: If they beat Olympiakos on Tuesday, or if they draw and Red Star Belgrade fail to beat Bayern Munich, Spurs will make the last 16.
  • Manchester City: Pep Guardiola‘s side need a point at home against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday to reach the last 16, while a win means they would finish top of Group C.
  • Liverpool: They will win Group E and qualify for the last 16 if they beat Napoli at Anfield on Wednesday. Even if they lose or draw against Napoli, Liverpool will reach the last 16 if Salzburg fail to beat Genk.
  • Chelsea: The Blues know a win at Valencia would secure their spot in the last 16 as they would have a better head-to-head record against the La Liga club.

Ahead of Matchwek 5 in the UCL, here’s a look at what each team needs to do in order to make the knockout rounds.

Group A
PSG are already through to the last 16 and a point against Real Madrid will secure them top spot. Real Madrid have a five-point lead over third-place Club Brugge, while Galatasaray are eliminated.

Group B
Bayern Munich are through to the last 16 after four wins from four and will secure top spot if they beat Red Star Belgrade. Tottenham need a win against Olympiakos to seal a last 16 place, or a draw coupled with Red Star failing to beat Bayern would also send them through.

Group C
Man City need one more point to reach the last 16 and one more win to top the group. Shakhtar and Dinamo Zagreb both have five points, while Atalanta still have a chance of reaching the last 16 if they win both of their remaining games.

Group D
Juventus have reached the last 16, while Atletico Madrid know a win at Juve would secure their spot in the last 16 and give them a chance of winning the group. Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen both have three points and have a slim chance of reaching the last 16.

Group E
Liverpool know a win from their final two games will put them in the last 16, while Napoli are well placed to advance too with a four-point lead over RB Salzburg. Genk are eliminated.

Group F
Barcelona will secure their spot in the last 16 if they beat Borussia Dortmund at home. Dortmund sit three points clear of third-place Inter Milan, while Slavia Prague sit bottom but still have a chance of reaching the last 16.

Group G
RB Leipzig need one win from their final two games to reach the last 16, while a win for Lyon at Zenit this week will also secure their spot in the last 16. All four teams are still in the hunt to reach the last 16.

Group H
The tightest group of them all. Chelsea, Ajax and Valencia are all locked on seven points heading into the final game. Whoever wins the huge Valencia v. Chelsea clash will advance, but if there’s a draw then things will be set up perfectly for the final matchweek. Lille are already eliminated.

NWSL’s Reign to be sold to Olympique Lyonnais owners

Associated PressNov 25, 2019, 9:03 PM EST
The parent company of French soccer club Olympique Lyonnais is in exclusive talks to purchase Reign FC of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The OL Groupe and the Reign announced the deal Monday and the transaction is expected to be completed on Jan. 31.

Olympique Lyonnais, more commonly known as Lyon, plays in Ligue 1 on the men’s side and Division 1 Feminine on the women’s side. Lyon has won six women’s Champions League titles.

Current Reign owners Bill and Teresa Predmore will retain a minority stake in Reign FC. Bill Predmore will serve as CEO of the team.

“Our ambition has always been to operate the best women’s football club in the world,” Bill Predmore said in a statement. “This is a distinction long held by OL, making them the perfect organization to help us achieve our long-term objectives for the club.”

Reign FC made the NWSL playoffs for the second straight season this year and coach Vlatko Andonovski was named the league’s Coach of the Year. Andonovski stepped down at the end of the season to become head coach of the U.S. women’s national team.

Lyon will also assume control of Reign Academy as part of the deal.

The Hanauer Family and Tacoma Soccer Ventures, investors in the Reign when the team moved to Tacoma last season, will no longer have an ownership stake. But the Reign will continue to play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

UCL Tuesday preview: Man City, Spurs, Real Madrid can all clinch knockout place

By Kyle BonnNov 25, 2019, 7:49 PM EST
A number of teams have an opportunity to snag a spot in the Champions League knockout phase as the group stage begins the home stretch on Tuesday.

Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid highlight the list of teams that would see their way into the next round with victory tomorrow.

Gabriel Jesus gets the opportunity of his Man City career as the club begins a three-week stretch without injured striker Sergio Aguero. Jesus has often spoken about his lack of playing time at the Etihad and now his time comes to prove he can lead the lines. As City welcomes Shakhtar Donetsk to Manchester, the hosts can seal qualification to the knockout stage with a win, while a draw and a Dinamo Zagreb loss or draw would also do the trick with their magic number at just two. Shakhtar is a familiar opponent for City, drawn with the Ukranian club into each of the last three Champions League groups, with a comprehensive result in four of the five matches in that span, earning a clean sheet in all four wins.

Jose Mourinho gets his first taste of European football inside the beautiful Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which he dubbed the best ground in the world upon his hire. Spurs host Greek side Olympiakos, and while outside results could see them through despite dropped points at home, a win would do the trick on its own. Spurs will be up for the match knowing that with the Premier League outlook still questionable with regards to their initial goals, the European journey is still very much a theater of opportunity.

Real Madrid can secure passage to the knockout stage with victory against group leaders Paris Saint-Germain at the Bernabeu. Angel Di Maria was Real Madrid’s worst nightmare when these two teams met in the French capital back in mid-September, but the Spanish side is in much better form of late. While all the focus seems to be on Gareth Bale, Madrid has quietly gone unbeaten across its last six matches in all competitions, outscoring opponents 19-1. Madrid could still go through with a less successful result, so long as Club Brugge does not beat Galatasaray in Turkey.

A slumping Atletico Madrid side has the tough task of a trip to Turin to face Serie A leaders Juventus, but will be boosted by the knowledge that a win could see them through. Any less, however, and things become quite dicey, especially should either Bayer Leverkusen or Lokomotiv Moscow win in Russia. A draw for Atleti would see them through to the knockout stage if Bayer and Lokomotiv draw, but otherwise the final place in Group D remains up for grabs. Diego Simeone’s side has won just three of its last nine matches across all competitions, with just three clean sheets across that span. Cristiano Ronaldo was rested by Maurizio Sarri over the weekend as he looks to manage a knee problem, but is likely available for the match at home.

Bayern Munich has already secured passage to the knockout round, but could again put Robert Lewandowski on display as they travel to Serbia to take on Red Star Belgrade. The Ballon d’Or candidate failed to score for the first time in 12 Bundesliga matches this season over the weekend, but still remains in white-hot form. He has also found the back of the net in each of Bayern’s four Champions League games to date, but could potentially be rested with the German side already confirmed through and the top of the Bundesliga table clogged with challengers to the throne. They could do Spurs a favor by winning and confirming Tottenham’s place in the later stages no matter their result against Olympiakos.

Atalanta’s Champions League journey has not gone to plan, but the surprise Serie A contenders last season still have a chance to save face as they host Dinamo Zagreb before finishing out the European campaign with a visit to Shakhtar later on. The Italians have just one point through four group stage matches thus far, and they have not won any of their last five matches across all competitions, falling 3-1 to Juventus over the weekend in league play. However, a 1-1 draw with 10-man Manchester City last time out in Europe will give them hope that a challenge can be mounted. They are not eliminated yet, given they are just four points behind both Shakhtar and Dinamo in the group, but the opportunity is a longshot that would require victory in both their final matches.

Finally, both Galatasaray and Club Brugge look to mount a last-gasp challenge to a Group A that seems destined to see PSG and Real Madrid through to the knockout stage. The Belgian club sits on just two points while Galatasaray welcomes them to Istanbul with just one of their own. Two victories down the stretch are required by either side to stay alive, and even then Real Madrid could end the battle with a win over PSG who has already clinched a spot. The road gets even tougher for the home side who will see Radamel Falcao, Florin Andone, and Ryan Babel all out with injuries, leaving the Turkish side aching for attacking players.

Bruce labels Newcastle performance ‘too passive’

By Kyle BonnNov 25, 2019, 7:06 PM EST
Steve Bruce was harsh but fair when discussing his team’s performance in the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Monday.

Newcastle was battered and bruised throughout the match, out-shot in the game 17-11 and beaten on the xG count 2.44-1.04, with half their xG total coming on one saved shot just before halftime.

That left Bruce shaking his head after the match, criticizing his team’s ability to put the home side under pressure at Villa Park. “I think that was the disappointment,” Bruce said during his post-match media availability when discussing the first half. “I think we didn’t do enough with the ball or without it to cause Aston Villa any real threat.”

[ MORE: Recap, 3 things learned ]

“For a half-hour we were too passive, and that’s the frustrating thing,” Bruce said, “because Aston Villa weren’t that great either and the game’s hinged on the first goal.”

It wasn’t just the attacking mentality that Bruce said was missing. He also wanted more from his defenders, who allowed a pair of set-piece goals, both coming on deliveries from Conor Hourihane who scored the first and assisted the second.

“I think our defenders should be defending that better, too many stood and watched it,” Bruce said of the second goal scored by Anwar El Ghazi in front of net, “and unfortunately in two minutes in the Premier League the game’s gone.”

Bruce was asked if the international break put a stop to the team’s momentum, which he brushed off. “There’s no excuses really. In the first half we didn’t do enough, and we have to be honest enough to admit that.”

Liga MX goalkeeper scores from his own box

By Kyle BonnNov 25, 2019, 6:42 PM EST
On Saturday, Chivas Guadalajara topped basement-dwelling Veracruz 3-1 en route to a jump to 10th-placed in the Liga MX table. They had dominated possession in the match, but aside from an Alan Pulido brace, Chivas was struggling to truly put the game to bed.

Then, in the 94th minute, with Veracruz goalkeeper Sebastian Jurado up for a corner, Chivas found its moment. For goalkeeper Antonio Rodriguez, it was the moment of a lifetime.

After collecting the ball after Veracruz’s corner came to nothing, Rodriguez saw the open net on the far side of the pitch. With defenders realizing what was about to happen and sprinting back to cover, the Chivas goalkeeper took aim and punted the ball as far as he could at the open net. The ball dropped just over the head of the last man and bounded into the open net for the 27-year-old’s first professional goal.

“I never imagined making a goal, not even in training,” Rodriguez said after the match. “I don’t know how to react. I don’t know what it is to score a goal. I had never scored a goal in my life!”