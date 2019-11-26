Who needs what to qualify for Champions League last 16?

This is it, crunch time has arrived in the UEFA Champions League.
With two games to go in the group stage, some teams have already qualified for the last 16 but in some of the groups everything is up for grabs over the final 180 minutes of group play.
For the four Premier League teams, here’s what they need to do.
- Tottenham Hotspur: If they beat Olympiakos on Tuesday, or if they draw and Red Star Belgrade fail to beat Bayern Munich, Spurs will make the last 16.
- Manchester City: Pep Guardiola‘s side need a point at home against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday to reach the last 16, while a win means they would finish top of Group C.
- Liverpool: They will win Group E and qualify for the last 16 if they beat Napoli at Anfield on Wednesday. Even if they lose or draw against Napoli, Liverpool will reach the last 16 if Salzburg fail to beat Genk.
- Chelsea: The Blues know a win at Valencia would secure their spot in the last 16 as they would have a better head-to-head record against the La Liga club.
Ahead of Matchwek 5 in the UCL, here’s a look at what each team needs to do in order to make the knockout rounds.
Group A
PSG are already through to the last 16 and a point against Real Madrid will secure them top spot. Real Madrid have a five-point lead over third-place Club Brugge, while Galatasaray are eliminated.
Group B
Bayern Munich are through to the last 16 after four wins from four and will secure top spot if they beat Red Star Belgrade. Tottenham need a win against Olympiakos to seal a last 16 place, or a draw coupled with Red Star failing to beat Bayern would also send them through.
Group C
Man City need one more point to reach the last 16 and one more win to top the group. Shakhtar and Dinamo Zagreb both have five points, while Atalanta still have a chance of reaching the last 16 if they win both of their remaining games.
Group D
Juventus have reached the last 16, while Atletico Madrid know a win at Juve would secure their spot in the last 16 and give them a chance of winning the group. Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen both have three points and have a slim chance of reaching the last 16.
Group E
Liverpool know a win from their final two games will put them in the last 16, while Napoli are well placed to advance too with a four-point lead over RB Salzburg. Genk are eliminated.
Group F
Barcelona will secure their spot in the last 16 if they beat Borussia Dortmund at home. Dortmund sit three points clear of third-place Inter Milan, while Slavia Prague sit bottom but still have a chance of reaching the last 16.
Group G
RB Leipzig need one win from their final two games to reach the last 16, while a win for Lyon at Zenit this week will also secure their spot in the last 16. All four teams are still in the hunt to reach the last 16.
Group H
The tightest group of them all. Chelsea, Ajax and Valencia are all locked on seven points heading into the final game. Whoever wins the huge Valencia v. Chelsea clash will advance, but if there’s a draw then things will be set up perfectly for the final matchweek. Lille are already eliminated.