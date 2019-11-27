Eden Hazard injury not as significant as Real Madrid feared

Zinedine Zidane and the rest of the Real Madrid staff believed they may have lost winger Eden Hazard for an extended period of time after the Belgian limped off the pitch in the 69th minute of the 2-2 Champions League draw with Paris Saint-Germain.
Thankfully, their fears were quelled after news was released that tests showed Hazard suffered just an ankle bruise and will miss only 10 days of action.
Zidane said after the match that Hazard’s injury “worries me” and that “I hope it is minor.”
Madrid confirmed Wednesday morning that Hazard’s injury was not serious, officially announcing he had suffered an “external bruise on his right leg.” No official timetable was given for his return, but journalists in Spain speculated he would miss about a week and a half. Most importantly, Hazard will likely be fit for the December 18 El Clasico game against Barcelona, only likely to miss a pair of La Liga matches against Alaves and Espanyol plus a meaningless Champions League clash with Club Brugge.
The injury occurred in a clash with international teammate Thomas Meunier.
Injuries have slightly stunted the start of Hazard’s Real Madrid career, as he missed time with a hamstring problem at the start of the season, and he has scored just a single goal in 13 appearances across all competitions. Still, the Belgian has been one of the best players on the squad this season despite the low goal tally, ramping up his play after a slow start.