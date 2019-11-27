Everton posts emotional thank you video from Andre Gomes

It has been just three weeks since Andre Gomes suffered a horrible ankle injury against Tottenham in Premier League play, and Everton fans have flooded the Portuguese midfielder with messages of support.
The club posted a heartwarming video of Gomes doing his absolute best to convey how thankful and touched he is to have received a swath of overwhelming messages. Gomes sat at a table covered in letters and emails from fans sent in to support the midfielder.
Gomes was touched by the many gestures, clearly holding back emotions throughout the video as he reads a select few messages on the table. One even came in from a young Liverpool fan who wished to get in touch and show support for a player on their bitter Merseyside rival.
Working with a limited English vocabulary, Gomes often struggled to find the words to express his overflowing emotions, repeating “thank you” over and over again as he held back tears.
Gomes was injured by a relatively innocuous tackle from Heung-Min Son, with his ankle twisting awkwardly as he landed. Upon seeing Gomes’ ankle in an unnatural position, players reacted in a variety of emotional ways on the field, with some appearing distressed as others looked to calm a screaming Gomes and still others prayed on the field. Son initially received a yellow card from Martin Atkinson, but the referee controversially changed that to red after seeing the severity of the injury. Son was an emotional wreck on the field after seeing the injury, reportedly still in tears even an hour after the match ended.
The club announced the day after the game that Gomes will make a full recovery in six months to a year.