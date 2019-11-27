More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Jurgen Klinsmann signs on as Hertha BSC head coach

By Kyle BonnNov 27, 2019, 7:41 AM EST
Hertha BSC has hired former USMNT head coach Jurgen Klinsmann as boss through the end of the season, the club announced Wednesday morning. Klinsmann replaces Ante Covic who had only been in the position since the summer.

The coaching position is Klinsmann’s first since he was fired from his post with the United States in 2016 and replaced by Bruce Arena amidst what would ultimately be a failed World Cup qualifying cycle.

Hertha sits 15th in the 18-team Bundesliga table, firmly in the relegation mix having lost its last four league games in a row. Aside from a four-match unbeaten run through late September and early October, Hertha has picked up just one points through its other eight league matches.

Klinsmann’s last Bundesliga spell came with Bayern Munich in the 2008/09 campaign, where he was sacked five matches from completion of his first season. The club sat third at the time of his firing and players later spoke of Klinsmann’s lack of tactical ability that led to dressing room turmoil. Klinsmann also led the German national team from 2004-2006 where he is credited with the birth of a youth revolution, overhauling the youth structure and helping the national team reload after a period of poor results.

Klinsmann had been appointed to the Hertha board just three weeks ago, saying he was “emotionally invested in” the club with his late father a big fan of the team while growing up in Berlin.

Covic had been with the club since 2003 first as a player – making 180 appearances in midfield over two stints – and then as a youth team and reserve coach.

“It was an extremely difficult decision for us, because Ante has been part of Hertha BSC for more than 20 years,” said Hertha sporting director Michael Preetz in the official team release. “He has conducted himself with a lot of passion, expertise and meticulousness ever since he took over as head coach of the first team in the summer. We regret that it has come to this, but ultimately, in terms of development and recent results, we felt there was a need for action. I would like to thank Ante for his commitment and in time we will talk to him about alternative ways for him to be involved with Hertha BSC.”

Joao Felix tops Jadon Sancho for Golden Boy award

By Kyle BonnNov 27, 2019, 8:22 AM EST
Atletico Madrid youngster Joao Felix has won the 2019 Golden Boy award as the best player in Europe under 21 years old.

The award, given out by Italian publication Tuttosport, saw Felix edge Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz among its top three vote-getters.

Felix scored 18 goals for Benfica last season while assisting 10 more, before a massive $138 million move to Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese international has not burst off the page at his new club just yet, with just two goals and an assist through 10 league games while struggling with an ankle injury.

“I am very proud,” said Felix. “It is the second time that a player from Atletico Madrid has won this award and I am happy.”

Sancho finished second in the voting after a 2019 calendar year that saw him score 12 goals and assist 19 more for Borussia Dortmund. The England international started this season strong, scoring three goals and assisting five more in the first five league goals of the campaign, elevating Dortmund to an early title challenge. Since, however, they have fallen off the table, currently sitting sixth with a five-point gap off the top.

Phil Foden and Mason Mount were among the 20-man list of nominees that also included Matteo Guendouzi and Moise Kean. Last year’s award was won by defender Matthijs de Ligt, while Kylian Mbappe took home the honors in 2017.

PL Club Power Rankings: Week 13

By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2019, 10:26 PM EST
We’ve got a new No. 20!

The Power Rankings aren’t looking kindly on Manuel Pellegrini‘s insipid bunch, and are frankly as surprised as power rankings can be that the Hammers have played so poorly, so often this season.

Green: New season-high ranking
Red: New season-low

20. West Ham United — It’s inexplicable how bad they look right now.
Last week: 18
Season high: 5
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 3-2 v. Spurs
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Chelsea

19. Southampton — Can Saints build on their Arsenal result under the bright lights of internationally-focused television on Saturday?
Last week: 19
Season high: 13
Season low: 20
Last match: Drew 2-2 at Arsenal
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Watford

18. Watford — Quite a setback at home to the Clarets in a match you would’ve expected a point; Saturday looks big at St. Mary’s.
Last week: 17
Season high: 17
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 3-0 v. Burnley
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Southampton

17. Everton — It’s a huge drop, but shame on us for believing the Toffees had found their way. Their wins this season have come against the three teams below them on our power rankings and Wolves when they were at their worst. Ugly.
Last week: 8
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Norwich City
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Leicester City

16. Norwich City — That’s a big, ol’ yellow and green sigh of relief you heard this weekend.
Last week: 20
Season high: 10
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 2-0 at Everton
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Arsenal

15. Newcastle United — Utterly predictable away loss to Villa given the absence of effective healthy complete midfielders. They must buy one in January.
Last week: 12
Season high: 12
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 2-0 at Aston Villa
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Man City

14. Brighton and Hove Albion — Wondering why Graham Potter got a new contract already? The fact that we’re a bit surprised they lost at home to Leicester City says plenty about how far the Seagulls have come under their new coach.
Last week: 14
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Leicester City
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Liverpool

13. Aston Villa — Looked very much the real deal in a complete defeat of Newcastle at Villa Park.
Last week: 15
Season high: 8
Season low: 15
Last match: Won 2-0 v. Newcastle United
Up next: 11 a.m. ET Sunday at Manchester United

12. Arsenal — Free Nicolas Pepe.
Last week: 8
Season high: 4
Season low: 12
Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Southampton
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Norwich City

11. Bournemouth — Perfectly mid-table.
Last week: 7
Season high: 6
Season low: 17
Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Wolves
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Spurs

10. Crystal Palace — Unlucky not to snare a point against Liverpool. We’ve written that a lot this season.
Last week: 8
Season high: 5
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 2-1 v. Liverpool
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Burnley

9. Spurs — I’ll admit they are getting a big bump from the teams beneath them and looking very decent under Jose Mourinho (Yes, it’s early. Yes, it’s fun).
Last week: 16
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Won 3-2 at West Ham United
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Bournemouth

8. Manchester United — Impressive from Ole’s bunch, though you have to wonder if we’ll ever see Paul Pogba in United red again.
Last week: 7
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Drew 3-3 at Sheffield United
Up next: 11:30 a.m. Sunday v. Aston Villa

7. Burnley — Sean Dyche is Chuck Norris’ lone role model.
Last week: 9
Season high: 5
Season low: 15
Last match: Won 3-0 at Watford
Up next: 10 a.m. Saturday v. Crystal Palace
6. Sheffield United — Atypical blown lead against Manchester United, but the gumption to get an equalizer after conceding thrice in nine minutes is impressive. A trip to Wolves on Sunday looms large.
Last week: 5
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Drew 3-3 v. Manchester United
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Wolves

5. Wolves — Sounds nuts given how well the Foxes are going, but we might peg Wolves as the likeliest non-traditional Top Four side to finish in a UCL spot.
Last week: 11
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Won 2-1 at Bournemouth
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Sheffield United

4. Chelsea — Given the way West Ham and Everton have been playing, the Blues have a shot at going 12/12 on point before heading to Tottenham on Dec. 22.
Last week: 2
Season high: 2
Season low: 12
Last match: Lost 2-1 at Man City
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. West Ham United
3. Leicester City — Reasonable to think they won’t lose until Dec. 21 at Man City, and no one’s discounting a win their either.
Last week: 4
Season high: 3
Season low: 10
Last match: Won 2-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Everton

2. Manchester City — An even game against a vastly improved Chelsea that underscored both how deep City is an how badly it needs to get healthy (especially when it comes to Aymeric Laporte).
Last week: 3
Season high: 1
Season low: 3
Last match: Won 2-1 v. Chelsea
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Newcastle United

1. Liverpool — Let’s just say it: This is a team of destiny if there ever were two (because Ranieri’s Leicester City can never lose the gloss).
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3
Last match: Won 2-1 at Crystal Palace
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Brighton and Hove Albion

UCL preview: Will Chelsea, Liverpool clinch?

By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2019, 9:36 PM EST
Half of the Premier League’s entrants into the UEFA Champions League have advanced to the knockout rounds.

The other two can follow suit on Tuesday, with Chelsea playing in the early pair of matches and Liverpool in the sextet of late kickoffs.

Chelsea needs to beat Valencia in Spain, ensuring a head-to-head advantage if both finished on 10 points, while Liverpool can win its group with a win over Napoli at Anfield. The Reds can also advance if Red Bull Salzburg fails to beat Genk.

The Blues lost at home to Valencia on Matchday 1, and manager Frank Lampard says the intensity is higher because of that loss despite taking 4 of 6 points from Ajax and beating Lille.

“The loss in the first game put us in this position,” he said, via Football.London. “I don’t think the Ajax draw did, it was losing a game at home on day one, when we should have got a result for sure. So what we’ve done really is bring that knockout football slightly earlier in the competition. That’s no big problem. Obviously it will be a problem if we lose but the reality is at this level you’re going to come to that kind of conundrum at some point where it will be like this, so that is a big test for us.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Antonio Rudiger remain out for the Blues. American winger Christian Pulisic remains in contention to start, having assisted in both of his UCL outings for the Blues.

Over to Liverpool, where the Premier League leaders will be happy to take the next step toward defending their UCL title.

The Reds host a wounded Napoli which has had all sorts of controversy this season, with talk of Carlo Ancelotti being on the hot seat after his players and he refused to attend a training camp ordered by team ownership after the last UCL match day.

Napoli is a point behind the Reds, and would love to get a win to ensure its place in the knockout rounds while keeping the proverbial wolves at bay.

“What we expect it is will make them stronger,” Klopp said, via The Liverpool Echo. “I have really not a proper idea about what happened but if I was part of the team as a player I would try to bring the group together and fight against all the things from outside. Carlo is the most experienced manager in world football and is used to dealing with difficult situations so he will make the best of it, 100%. But, saying that, we have to make sure tomorrow night from the first second that this is a different place again.”

Elsewhere, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund square off for the Group F driver’s seat at the Camp Nou, while Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg meets Genk in a pivotal match for its European hopes.

Wednesday’s Champions League schedule

Group E
Liverpool v. Napoli — 3 p.m. ET
Genk v. Red Bull Salzburg — 3 p.m. ET

Group F
Slavia Prague v. Inter Milan — 3 p.m. ET
Barcelona v. Borussia Dortmund — 3 p.m. ET

Group G
Zenit Saint-Petersburg v. Lyon — 12:55 p.m. ET
RB Leipzig v. Benfica — 3 p.m. ET

Group H
Valencia v. Chelsea — 12:55 p.m. ET
Lille v. Ajax — 3 p.m. ET

Ex-USMNT winger Picault traded; Four selected in MLS Re-Entry Draft

Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 26, 2019, 8:25 PM EST
Four players found new clubs via Stage One of the Major League Soccer Re-Entry Draft on Tuesday, while a one-time USMNT winger found a new home by way of trade.

That player is Fabrice “Fafa” Picault, who is headed to FC Dallas in exchange for $300,000 of 2020 General Allocation Money and a conditional $75,000 in 2021.

Picault, 28, had five goals and five assists in 35 appearances for Philadelphia this season, his third in MLS. He scored 17 times with eight assists his first two seasons in the league, and his next appearance will be his 100th in the league. He earned caps for the USMNT in 2016 and 2018.

As for the Re-Entry draft, Mikey Ambrose is headed from Atlanta United to first-year club Inter Miami CF, while fellow expansion side Nashville SC has selected Eric Miller from New York City FC.

A pair of goalkeepers are also moving, with Richard Sanchez going from Chicago to Sporting KC and Kendall McIntosh heads from Portland to the New York Red Bulls.