Lampard issues verdict on Chelsea draw; Abraham speaks post-injury

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2019, 4:45 PM EST
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is accentuating the positives after his Blues tossed aside a late lead and the chance to qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds with one match to spare.

Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic answered a 40th minute Valencia marker, but Daniel Wass scored in the 82nd minute to send likely both sides behind Ajax (The Dutch side leads 3-0 in Lille with a quarter-hour to play as of this article’s post time).

Chelsea hosts Lille on the final match day while Valencia is away to Ajax, who will have 10 points to the others’ eight.

From Football.London:

“It’s a positive that it is now in our hands. We both had incredible chances. We had numerous ones in the first half. I don’t feel fortunate. I didn’t love the match. It can happen in football. It is about if you can get through the game.”

Lampard said that Tammy Abraham‘s hip injury “might not be as severe as we first thought,” as the scary incident has many fearing a long-term injury following his upending in Spain. Lampard called it a “bang on the hip.”

Abraham told Chelsea TV that he feared the worst at the time, saying it was a knee to his hip area and he hopes it’s just bruised.

Marsch beams as Salzburg win sets up show-stopper v. Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2019, 7:05 PM EST
An American manager and his Austrian club stand between Liverpool and its defense of the UEFA Champions League crown.

Red Bull Salzburg can advance to the knockout rounds with a defeat of Liverpool in Austria on Dec. 10, one that doesn’t come with three or more goals from the Reds.

That’s because they smashed Genk 4-1 in Belgium on Wednesday. They now have 16 goals in five group stage matches, eight coming courtesy of 19-year-old Erling Braut Haland. The player is now the first teenager to score eight goals in a group stage.

Here’s Marsch, via Sky Sports Austria:

“It was perhaps our best performance of the season so far. It was clear from the beginning that we were the better team. I’m proud of the guys. Against the ball it was difficult for Genk. An important goal for us is more stability and today was a big step in the right direction.”

A place in the knockout rounds for Salzburg would be magnificent, and for Marsch to author it would be a banner American fans would be thrilled to wave in celebration.

The ex-New York Red Bulls coach is now 17W-4D-2L as Salzburg boss, the only losses coming against Napoli and Liverpool. He’s unbeaten in league play, and targeting these moments as milemarkers.

“This team needs big games. This is important for the development of the talent in this squad. We are hungry, every day. That’s a big part of our success.”

Champions League wrap: Barca, Leipzig advance; Marsch’s Salzburg win again

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2019, 6:22 PM EST
Only two teams in Groups E-H of the UEFA Champions League advanced to the knockout rounds on Wednesday, leaving the final match day packed with tension.

Barcelona and RB Leipzig are the teams in question, joining the six teams from Groups A-D to have clinched berths: Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid.

Genk 1-4 Red Bull Salzburg

Jesse Marsch’s men aren’t messing around, and Liverpool won’t be caught off guard in Austria given the firepower on show. Salzburg now has 16 goals in five group stage matches, eight coming courtesy of 19-year-old Erling Braut Haland. Salzburg can only advance with a defeat of Liverpool that doesn’t come with three or more goals from the Reds.

RB Leipzig 2-2 Benfica

Down 2-0 and risking their knockout round status, Leipzig got a pair of Emil Forsberg goals in the final six minutes of play. High drama.

Zenit Saint-Petersburg 2-0 Lyon

Artem Dzyuba and Magomed Ozdoev scored near the end of each half as the Russians moved into second in Group G. Both sides have seven points. Lyon next hosts already-qualified RB Leipzig, while Zenit travels to Benfica, who has four points.

Slavia Prague 1-3 Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku had a goal and set up Lautaro Martinez’s brace as the Italians moved level with Borussia Dortmund for second place in Group F. Dortmund hosts Slavia Prague on Dec. 10 while Inter hosts Barca.

Lille 0-2 Ajax

Hakim Ziyech and Quincy Promes scored, the former’s goal coming on a beautiful team goal started by a sensational flick from USMNT back Sergino Dest. Watch that here.

Barcelona 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

This is the sort of match that Barcelona imagined when it signed Antoine Griezmann this summer. Lionel Messi scored and set up Griezmann and Luis Suarez for markers before Jadon Sancho pulled one back for Dortmund off a Julian Brandt assist. That’s 16-straight knockout rounds for the Blaugranas.

Look at this pass, which he’s done 100 times. The best ever.

Klopp reacts to Napoli draw, worries about Fabinho injury

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2019, 5:50 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp says the problem was the crosses, you see?

Liverpool drew Napoli 1-1 at Anfield on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League, failing to clinch a berth in the knockout rounds with one match day to spare.

The Reds’ boss figured Napoli would close down the middle of the pitch, and had a plan for it, but it just didn’t come off.

“They closed the center so we needed to come from the wing,” Klopp said, via the BBC. “The plan is one thing but the boys have to execute it, and they crossed too early. We take that, it was always a hard one.”

Liverpool will advance with a draw or better in Austria against Red Bull Salzburg on Dec. 10. It could also advance with a loss if Napoli fails to beat Genk in Italy.

Salzburg lost 4-3 at Anfield during the first meeting but carries three away goals in case it wins and a tiebreaker is required. Napoli just needs a draw.

Klopp figured Napoli is celebrating despite failing to hold onto its Dries Mertens-supplied lead.

“In (the Napoli) dressing room they feel like they are already through and maybe they are. Everybody here thinks, ‘Oh my God, it will be tough’ and it will be tough, that much is clear.”

Predictably and understandably, Klopp joined the online chorus claiming Napoli played negative football.

“The way Napoli set up, it didn’t help that they scored, they could follow their plan all the time, we had to increase pressure all the time. We were not brilliant but we put pressure on them. I was not happy with the last 15 minutes of the first half. Second half it was just intense and of course it’s not easy, they really defended the goal they had.”

Klopp also recognized that he’s got a bigger problem, potentially, in the form of an injury to influential midfielder Fabinho.

The Brazilian had played every minute of the UCL group stage and has gone 90 minutes in all but two of their 13 Premier League matches.

“The biggest things is the Fabinho injury, that’s massive. It’s early and we all hope it’s not too serious but it’s pretty painful and in an area you don’t want to have pain, around the ankle.”

That doesn’t sound great, but Liverpool supporters can hope it’s simply a matter of Klopp being extra candid (which is why we love him).

Liverpool draws Napoli, takes UCL fate to last match day

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
Napoli drew Liverpool 1-1 on Wednesday to push the Reds’ knockout round qualification hopes to the final match day.

Liverpool will advance with a draw or better in Austria against Red Bull Salzburg on Dec. 10. It could also advance with a loss if Napoli fails to beat Genk in Italy.

Salzburg lost 4-3 at Anfield during the first meeting but carries three away goals in case it wins and a tiebreaker is required.

Dries Mertens scored in the first half, but Dejan Lovren leveled the score in the second half.

Premier League teams would love to have a word with Napoli, or subscribe to their diet or something; The Serie A side has now a 2-1-1 record against the reigning UCL champs dating back to last season.

Three things we learned

1. VAR doesn’t save Reds from opening concession: There were two reviews of Dries Mertens opener, but neither stopped the “1” from staying on the visitor’s side of the scoreboard as the Belgian scored for the second-straight match against Liverpool. Mertens timed his run perfectly well, though at first glance it looked like offside would be the call. Also, as good as the finish was, it was helped by a rare mistake from Alisson Becker. The Liverpool goalkeeper was married to his post.

2. Reds have trouble getting going: Napoli’s plan was to punch Liverpool in the mouth. No, literally. The Neapolitan set had the Reds off balance in the first half hour or so, but goalkeeper Alex Meret was called upon twice in the final 10 minutes to keep the advantage 1-0. The second half was much better, and the Reds could’ve found more than their lone tally.

3. Fabinho injury a worry: Liverpool’s midfield monster walked off the pitch and straight into the tunnel with an apparent hip injury. He was already going to miss this weekend via suspension, so if it’s something small he’ll have some time to heal before the Merseyside Derby on Dec. 4. If it’s not something small, the Reds will have some problems navigating a terribly congested December.

Man of the Match: There wasn’t a true star in this one. Obviously Lovren and Mertens delivered the goals, and Kalidou Koulibaly was good at the back for Napoli. But we’ll give it to James Milner, who left in the 78th minute with an assist to go with 89 percent passing, two tackles, three aerials won, and two dribbles.

Napoli took the lead when Van Dijk was momentarily hobbled while rising above Mertens for an aerial win.

Mertens took off as Napoli gained possession, and the Belgian’s run to meet a Giovanni di Lorenzo through ball was immaculate in beating the line set by Andy Robertson. As noted above, Alisson wasn’t at his best and would’ve needed to be in order to stop a terrific strike.

Liverpool came to life and might’ve won a penalty due to some Sadio Mane tomfoolery that the referee was correct to dismiss as embellishment (no card, though). The Senegalese star would later rifle a shot that Meret turned away to keep it 1-0 heading to the break.

Mohamed Salah pumped a shot into Meret’s belly at the hour mark as Liverpool fought for an equalizer. Oxlade-Chamberlain then cued up Roberto Firmino for a header that was probably put off by Kostas Manolas.

Liverpool found its answer off a corner kick, James Milner sending it in and Lovren finishing the play.