Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Luis Enrique: Moreno disloyal for wanting to coach at Euros

Associated PressNov 27, 2019, 7:50 PM EST
MADRID — Returning Spain coach Luis Enrique says Robert Moreno was disloyal for not wanting him to regain the job until after the 2020 European Championship.

Moreno was promoted from assistant coach to take charge of Spain in June when Luis Enrique left to be with his ill 9-year-old daughter. She died in August after a five-month battle against a type of bone cancer.

Luis Enrique was re-hired earlier this month to lead Spain after Moreno had secured the team’s spot at Euro 2020.

According to Luis Enrique on Wednesday, Moreno wanted to step back down into his assistant position after next year’s tournament.

Luis Enrique says “to me, it was disloyal. I would never have done that. I don’t want anybody with these characteristics in my staff.”

The former Barcelona coach says he was keen to resume work as soon as possible to show his family that “life goes on.”

The 2 Robbies breakdown Champions League action for Spurs, Liverpool

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
After a busy two days of Champions League Football, the 2 Robbies are here to talk you through it.

They start with Tottenham’s thrilling comeback against Olympiacos, before moving on to the other Premier League team who have advanced to the Round of 16: Manchester City (21:00).

The guys then chat briefly about what breed of dog Robbie Mustoe would be (28:00), before we stop in at Liverpool (30:00) and Chelsea’s draws (40:00).

Cancer survivor Taylor among 10 youths in Manchester United’s UEL team

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2019, 9:40 PM EST
Manchester United is in Kazakhstan for Thursday’s fifth match day of the Europa League group stage.

Well, some of Manchester United is there.

The Red Devils only sent two players with more than 20 club appearances to the away match, as United has already qualified for the knockout stages.

Those players are Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard, with most of the bunch being quite young, though 36-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant is going to get his first start for the club. He played 20 minutes in a League Cup match last season, but hasn’t started a senior match since his time at Stoke City ended in 2018.

“It’s a great chance for me to give Lee his first start for the club. It’s hard with young kids to give them enough games against men, professional games. We’ve got the EFL Trophy but, for me, this is a great chance to see them all together.”

Mostly, though, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is getting a look at his youngsters.

Many of the names will be alien to most fans, but Max Taylor may stand out from the pack. The 19-year-old is in the team just over a year removed from a diagnosis of testicular cancer and prescription of chemotherapy. From Manchester Evening News:

“He’s an inspiration for all the players. You can see when he’s out on the pitch there’s no fear anymore, he’s had fear in his life, when you’re on the football pitch you should enjoy yourself and I hope we can see him progress in his career. It’s a chance for us to give him extra motivation as well.”

Salient points, indeed.

United had to add spots in its team predictor app in order to accommodate Thursday’s crew, and a result on a frigid night in Kazakhstan would be remarkable.

Here are the numbers for 10 “new” players, via ManUtd.com:

41 – Ethan Laird
47 – Arnau Puigmal
49 – D’Mani Mellor
51 – Matej Kovar
52 – Max Taylor
54 – Ethan Galbraith
58 – Di’Shon Bernard
59 – Largie Ramazani
63 – Dylan Levitt
71 – Teden Mengi

Europa League preview: Arsenal, Wolves look to seal knockout berths

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2019, 8:37 PM EST
Arsenal and Wolves look to clinch places in the knockout rounds on Thursday, while Manchester United can win its group with a point and help on the out-of-town scoreboard.

The Gunners would prefer a win when Eintracht Frankfurt visits for any number of reasons. They’re winless in six-straight matches across all competitions, collecting four draws.

Arsenal will win the group with a win, its 10 points four more than both Eintracht and Standard Liege, but again… it just needs to make something good happen in front of its home support.

It’s been so bad that under fire Gunners boss Unai Emery is being quizzed on whether this time is the toughest in his 15-year managerial career.

From Arsenal.com:

“As a coach, each moment in my career is difficult. It’s a very good job, but it’s very hard. When you are winning, you feel the support from everybody, but when you’re not winning like in the last matches, you have some doubters. Really, I believe in us, the players, the group. I know I am going to work very hard to come back with this performance and take the confidence we need now. Each match is a very good opportunity The good and bad moments come and go, but the most important thing for me is to show my work and our capacity. Each match is a good opportunity to do that. Most importantly it’s to connect with the supporters. They need to back and help the players tomorrow in each moment.”

Granit Xhaka could return for the Gunners, his first appearance since being booed off the pitch and reacting with vigor.

Emery’s fate is now impacting Wolves ahead of their match against Braga, as Arsenal is being linked with manager Nuno Espirito Santo as a replacement for the beleaguered Spaniard.

Rui Patricio isn’t having it.

“It’s very important to keep Nuno at the club, not only for the players but for the club as well,” said Patricio. “For the club to develop and become greater it’s not just about the coach but also good staff behind the scenes. We have to work hard as a team and staff. Stability is important at any club. Nuno is an outstanding coach and he’s also a leader.”

Wolves need a win to guarantee advancement, though they meet last place Besiktas on the final match day.

Meanwhile, United already has a two-point lead on AZ Alkmaar for Group L ahead of Thursday’s early morning match at Astana (10:50 a.m. ET).

The Wolves match is at 12:55 p.m., while Manchester United kicks off at 3 p.m.

Marsch beams as Salzburg win sets up show-stopper v. Liverpool

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2019, 7:05 PM EST
An American manager and his Austrian club stand between Liverpool and its defense of the UEFA Champions League crown.

Red Bull Salzburg can advance to the knockout rounds with a defeat of Liverpool in Austria on Dec. 10, one that doesn’t come with three or more goals from the Reds.

[ RECAPS: Liverpool-Napoli | Valencia-Chelsea ]

That’s because they smashed Genk 4-1 in Belgium on Wednesday. They now have 16 goals in five group stage matches, eight coming courtesy of 19-year-old Erling Braut Haland. The player is now the first teenager to score eight goals in a group stage.

Here’s Marsch, via Sky Sports Austria:

“It was perhaps our best performance of the season so far. It was clear from the beginning that we were the better team. I’m proud of the guys. Against the ball it was difficult for Genk. An important goal for us is more stability and today was a big step in the right direction.”

A place in the knockout rounds for Salzburg would be magnificent, and for Marsch to author it would be a banner American fans would be thrilled to wave in celebration.

The ex-New York Red Bulls coach is now 17W-4D-2L as Salzburg boss, the only losses coming against Napoli and Liverpool. He’s unbeaten in league play, and targeting these moments as milemarkers.

“This team needs big games. This is important for the development of the talent in this squad. We are hungry, every day. That’s a big part of our success.”