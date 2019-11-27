More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Report: Phil Jones turned down Manchester United testimonial

By Kyle BonnNov 27, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
According to a report by Daniel Taylor of The Athletic, Phil Jones has turned down the option for a Manchester United testimonial despite the likelihood he will reach the required 10 years at the club.

Taylor’s article waxed lyrical about Jones’ ability on the field defensively versus his fame as an internet sensation, but one tidbit near the top stood out. According to the report, Jones turned down the option to have a testimonial included in his recent contract extension, believing that his popularity has waned to the point where he may not deserve one.

Jones’ career has been a fascinating one, owning 220 Manchester United appearances across all competitions since joining from Blackburn Rovers in 2011. He has won a Premier League title, an FA Cup, a League Cup, and a Europa League title.

Still, with the majority of his Red Devils career coming after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, he has become more of a symbol to represent the mediocrity the club has been mired in since. He has made more than 22 league appearances in just two of his eight full seasons to date and made his first appearance of the current campaign against Sheffield United over the weekend, yanked at halftime after being culpable of the first Blades goal, scenes that left Jones “devastated” according to the Taylor report.

Taylor says that when asked about a testimonial, Jones would reply, “Apart from my mum and dad, who else would turn up?”

For a player who has spent nearly his entire career with one of the largest clubs in Europe, this remains a tough story to swallow. It’s hard not to feel for a player who gives his heart and soul to a club and gets nothing but laughs in return.

WATCH: Audacious play by USMNT’s Dest starts gorgeous Ajax team goal

By Nicholas MendolaNov 27, 2019, 3:31 PM EST
Sergino Dest respects that there’s about to be a big holiday in the United States, so naturally he’s feasting.

The Dutch American right back, 19, used an audacious flick on the touch line to help set up Ajax’s second minute goal against Lille as the Amsterdam set looks to take control of its group after Valencia and Chelsea drew in Spain.

Hakim Ziyech is the guy who delivered the finishing touch, but the shot and Dest’s flick were just the book ends of a terrific a team goal.

Donny van de Beek knifes Dest’s pass to Zakaria Labyad, who carries down the right before cutting inside for Dusan Tadic.

The ex-Saints forward lays off for Ziyech’s second goal of the UEFA Champions League campaign. He also has four assists after setting up three goals in the 4-4 thriller at Chelsea.

Chelsea pegged back by Wass stunner against Valencia

By Kyle BonnNov 27, 2019, 2:52 PM EST
The Chelsea defense was shambolic, but Valencia’s finishing was worse, and it seemed that Christian Pulisic‘s goal and Kepa Arrizabalaga’s penalty save would be enough. Then Daniel Wass produced a moment of sheer brilliance good enough to keep the Spanish side’s Champions League hopes alive.

Valencia missed a host of big chances that should have won them the game, but in the 80th minute Wass arrived to deliver a goal worthy of points from acres away to secure a 2-2 draw.

Valencia were on the front foot the first 30 minutes, but they were left empty-handed as Maxi Gomez missed a blinding chance on 20 minutes that left the home fans stunned. A wonderful cross form Rodrigo on the break fell right to the feet of Gomez, but the Uruguayan completely whiffed while sliding in awkwardly at the far post, a surefire miss of the season candidate.

Gomez again was left begging on the half-hour mark as the cross from Dani Parejo was too far for Ferran Torres but reached Gomez at the far post where his effort was saved by a charging Kepa Arrizabalaga despite the goal gaping.

Chelsea began to push after that, and worked a pair of chances with N’Golo Kante firing over the bar and Tammy Abraham forcing an exceptional save from Man of the Match Jasper Cillessen who tipped his poke over the bar. Just as the Blues were getting going, Valencia finally found the back of the net. From the right flank Rodrigo delivered a fabulous lofted cross into the middle of the box and Carlos Soler volleyed it home past Arrizabalaga.

The Blues responded right away, with Mateo Kovacic delivering a speculative turn-and-shoot from the top of the box that squirted inside the left post past a diving Cillessen for the Croatian’s first Chelsea goal. He nearly had a second before halftime as he rifled in a silky Pulisic delivery from the far post and Cillessen saved. Chelsea suffered a blow just before the break as Tammy Abraham landed awkwardly and was in serious pain, holding his left hip. Abraham was replaced by Michy Batshuayi upon the second-half restart.

Just moments after the whistle blew, Pulisic put Chelsea in front 2-1 as he nodded home Kurt Zouma‘s header with a toe poke. It was initially ruled out for offside, but after an extremely long VAR review, the goal was given as technology proved Pulisic was just level with the defender. Ezequiel Garay was booked for dissent after the goal was given, appearing to argue that he was fouled by Zouma on the aerial challenge.

Yet again the Chelsea defense was let off as Valencia should have scored, but Torres missed over the goal with a chip attempt as the Blues scrambled and Arrizabalaga was out of his net. Chelsea again allowed Valencia through as Jorginho was harshly whistled for a penalty in a clash with Jose Gaya, but after VAR allowed the call to stand, Arrizabalaga made a spectacular save to maintain the lead.

The game remained wide open as Chelsea nearly doubled the lead through Willian whose feed from Batshuayi left him alone with a charging Cillessen who saved well. Valencia began to pour on the pressure, and ultimately it bore fruit. A feed to the right by Parejo was dummied and left to Wass whose cross (it was absolutely a cross) stunningly found the top corner and into the back of the net off the woodwork.

Chelsea nearly found a winner thanks to a massive deflection on a Batshuayi shot, but Cillessen somehow managed to make a kick save despite already having gone to ground to meet the initial hit. For good measure, Valencia missed a sure winner at the death, with Rodrigo mishitting at the far post from a Gaya cross along the face of goal.

The two points lost for Chelsea were valuable ones in a crowded Group H, with the trio of Chelsea, Valencia, and Ajax all coming into the day level on seven points. With the Blues still to play Lille while Valencia has to take on Ajax, they will still believe to be holding the upper hand, but it will all come down to the final match day.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham suffers potentially serious injury

By Kyle BonnNov 27, 2019, 2:01 PM EST
In-form Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has suffered what looks to be a potentially serious injury as the Blues play a huge Champions League game at Valencia.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard put forth a strong lineup with the Blues level on points with both Ajax and Valencia in Group H, needing a win to take an advantage with one game still remaining. Abraham, who has enjoyed a breakout year, was part of that starting lineup and forced a fabulous save of Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen about five minutes before halftime.

Just minutes later, with 60 seconds to go before the break, Abraham rose high to meet a corner delivery by Willian but came crashing down on top of Ezequiel Garay, undercut by the Valencia midfielder, landing awkwardly on Garay’s leg. He received treatment and walked off under his own power, but was shown on television wincing in severe pain while walking gingerly with trainer help down the touchline back to the tunnel, his left hip or ribs appearing to be the troublesome spot. He was in clear discomfort, closing his eyes and yelling on multiple occasions.

At halftime, journalists and television cameras caught Abraham eventually succumbing to his injury enough to require a stretcher to carry him down the tunnel.

Abraham has been a critical piece of Chelsea’s youth revolution this season, scoring 10 goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season. The 22-year-old Chelsea youth product has appeared in every league goal for Chelsea this season so far, as well as all four Champions League matches to date.

Chelsea was level 1-1 with Valencia at halftime, when Abraham was replaced by Michy Batshuayi. The Belgian could be in line for a serious increase in playing time should Abraham be out of action for the near future.

LIVE, UCL: Liverpool trails to Napoli after Chelsea draws Valencia

By Kyle BonnNov 27, 2019, 12:24 PM EST
Both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur secured a berth in the Champions League knockout stage yesterday, and now the Premier League looks to Chelsea and Liverpool to do the same.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Chelsea has an early 12:55 p.m. ET kick as they head to Spain, an absolutely vital match as Chelsea sits level on seven points with both today’s opponent Valencia and group leaders Ajax. While they cannot officially secure advancement today, victory at Mestalla Stadium would be a massive step towards doing so, leaving them at the brink of qualification.

Christian Pulisic starts again for the Blues with N’Golo Kante and Tammy Abraham also in the lineup as Frank Lampard looks to secure a significant advantage over a clogged Group H crowd.

Liverpool is home against Napoli where victory would indeed clinch a spot in the knockout stage. A draw would also do the trick should Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg fail to win on the road in Belgium. The Reds suffered a 2-0 loss in Italy back in mid-September and will look for revenge against a Carlo Ancelotti side in slight turmoil, having failed to win any of its last six matches across all competition.

Elsewhere, Barcelona can also clinch a knockout round spot with victory at the Nou Camp against Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus is back from injury for Dortmund, but Paco Alcacer is not with the squad to face his former club after suffering a gash to his knee. These two teams played to a 0-0 draw back in mid-September but the German side will know that a draw here could leave them vulnerable in Group F with Inter hot on their trail with a visit to Slavia Prague.

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

Group E
Liverpool v. Napoli
Racing Genk v. Red Bull Salzburg

Group F
Barcelona v. Borussia Dortmund
Slavia Prague v. Inter Milan

Group G
Zenit St. Petersburg v. Olympique Lyonnais (12:55 p.m. ET)
RB Leipzig v. Benfica

Group H
Valencia v. Chelsea (12:55 p.m. ET)
Lille v. Ajax