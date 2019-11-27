More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Report: Temporary concussion substitutions coming for Euro 2020

By Kyle BonnNov 27, 2019, 10:38 AM EST
According to a report by Sky Sports, football’s lawmakers – the International Football Association Board (IFAB) – is set to vote in February on the institution of temporary concussion substitutions, and it seems to have widespread support.

The rule is proceeding through the regular process of vetting possible changes to the laws of the game, currently under review for presentation and voting in February. Should the vote pass, it would be implemented on June 1, 2020 with all other rule changes that pass, per the usual timeline, meaning the first major competition to make use of the new law would be Euro 2020.

The proposed rule would allow a team to send in a substitute while an on-field player is removed for concussion evaluation. The substitution would not count as one of the team’s three (or four, in extra-time) official substitutions, and the substitute could be replaced by the original player should he be deemed fit to play.

It is intended to afford a team’s medical staff more time to evaluate a player thought to be possibly concussed with as little effect on the game. It is thought at present that teams are hesitant to fully evaluate a player that suffers a head injury in fear that the team is down a man for the duration of the evaluation.

Detractors of the rule believe that coaches will take advantage of the flexibility late in games after having used all three legal substitutions by having a player fake a head injury to see him replaced.

Collegiate soccer in the United States – which has far more relaxed substitution rules than professional – currently allows teams to freely substitute for all injured players without counting against that injured player’s eligibility to return to the match, or the substitute’s eligibility to return later. Professional rugby, a fully contact sport, also currently allows for temporary head injury substitutions.

The Sky Sports report seems to infer that the rule has support, citing both UEFA’s publicly declared support as well as reported support within players’ union FiFPRO.

LIVE, UCL: Valencia v. Chelsea, Liverpool v. Napoli

By Kyle BonnNov 27, 2019, 12:24 PM EST
Both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur secured a berth in the Champions League knockout stage yesterday, and now the Premier League looks to Chelsea and Liverpool to do the same.

Chelsea has an early 12:55 p.m. ET kick as they head to Spain, an absolutely vital match as Chelsea sits level on seven points with both today’s opponent Valencia and group leaders Ajax. While they cannot officially secure advancement today, victory at Mestalla Stadium would be a massive step towards doing so, leaving them at the brink of qualification.

Christian Pulisic starts again for the Blues with N’Golo Kante and Tammy Abraham also in the lineup as Frank Lampard looks to secure a significant advantage over a clogged Group H crowd.

Liverpool is home against Napoli where victory would indeed clinch a spot in the knockout stage. A draw would also do the trick should Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg fail to win on the road in Belgium. The Reds suffered a 2-0 loss in Italy back in mid-September and will look for revenge against a Carlo Ancelotti side in slight turmoil, having failed to win any of its last six matches across all competition.

Elsewhere, Barcelona can also clinch a knockout round spot with victory at the Nou Camp against Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus is back from injury for Dortmund, but Paco Alcacer is not with the squad to face his former club after suffering a gash to his knee. These two teams played to a 0-0 draw back in mid-September but the German side will know that a draw here could leave them vulnerable in Group F with Inter hot on their trail with a visit to Slavia Prague.

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

Group E
Liverpool v. Napoli
Racing Genk v. Red Bull Salzburg

Group F
Barcelona v. Borussia Dortmund
Slavia Prague v. Inter Milan

Group G
Zenit St. Petersburg v. Olympique Lyonnais (12:55 p.m. ET)
RB Leipzig v. Benfica

Group H
Valencia v. Chelsea (12:55 p.m. ET)
Lille v. Ajax

Report: Mourinho arrival could see Vertonghen, Alderweireld stay at Spurs

By Kyle BonnNov 27, 2019, 12:01 PM EST
Belgian duo Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are two of many Tottenham players out of contract in the coming summer, and to this point talks with both on a new deal had stalled.

However, there seems to be renewed hope that both stick around now that Mauricio Pochettino has departed and Jose Mourinho is on as the new manager in North London.

Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports reported Wednesday that Vertonghen is “keen to discuss” a new contract with the club now that Mourinho has been brought aboard. The report states that Vertonghen was open to discussions with Pochettino in the past, but no offer was ever officially extended. Vertonghen was reportedly informed this summer that the club would not let him leave and he would play for Spurs in the final year of his contract.

At 32 years old, Vertonghen has made six appearances for the club in the Premier League this season, with another three in Champions League play. He has battled a muscle injury of late but was on the bench for the comeback win over Olympiakos this week.

Alderweireld, meanwhile, has been quite open about his desire to leave the club this summer at the expiry of his deal, as the club has not offered him a new contract and there are thought to be a number of clubs interested in his services. However, a report by The Telegraph says that Alderweireld feels the arrival of Mourinho could calm his desire for a new challenge.

The 30-year-old defender admitted as such publicly after the win over Olympiakos, saying of Mourinho, “I am happy that I’m playing. I’m proud to work with a manager that has won it all. I am grateful that I can become a better player under him. I want to repay him for the faith he has shows in me.”

HLN reporter Kristof Terreur claims the club has not formally offered Alderweireld a new contract, but it was always expected he would leave even should they open talks. However, now it could be that Alderweireld desires to stay and talks can progress.

One of the biggest challenges Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy faced this season was the gaggle of players all out of contract either this summer or next, with very few seemingly willing to consider an extension. Alongside Alderweireld and Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen is also out of contract this summer, while the club will need to make a decision on the future of Giovani Lo Celso on loan from Real Betis. Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Victor Wanyama, and Oliver Skipp all have contracts expiring in the summer of 2021.

Eden Hazard injury not as significant as Real Madrid feared

By Kyle BonnNov 27, 2019, 10:09 AM EST
Zinedine Zidane and the rest of the Real Madrid staff believed they may have lost winger Eden Hazard for an extended period of time after the Belgian limped off the pitch in the 69th minute of the 2-2 Champions League draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

Thankfully, their fears were quelled after news was released that tests showed Hazard suffered just an ankle bruise and will miss only 10 days of action.

Zidane said after the match that Hazard’s injury “worries me” and that “I hope it is minor.”

Madrid confirmed Wednesday morning that Hazard’s injury was not serious, officially announcing he had suffered an “external bruise on his right leg.” No official timetable was given for his return, but journalists in Spain speculated he would miss about a week and a half. Most importantly, Hazard will likely be fit for the December 18 El Clasico game against Barcelona, only likely to miss a pair of La Liga matches against Alaves and Espanyol plus a meaningless Champions League clash with Club Brugge.

The injury occurred in a clash with international teammate Thomas Meunier.

Injuries have slightly stunted the start of Hazard’s Real Madrid career, as he missed time with a hamstring problem at the start of the season, and he has scored just a single goal in 13 appearances across all competitions. Still, the Belgian has been one of the best players on the squad this season despite the low goal tally, ramping up his play after a slow start.

Xhaka in Arsenal’s Europa League squad, could play

By Kyle BonnNov 27, 2019, 9:02 AM EST
Granit Xhaka may be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

The Arsenal midfielder has been frozen out of the Gunners’ squad since he reacted angrily to boos from supporters, but it appears the hiatus is coming to an end.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery confirmed during his pre-match press conference that Xhaka is in the squad to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday in Europa League play.

The Swiss international has not appeared on the field or on the bench for Arsenal since the incident occurred in the 61st minute of Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the end of October. Xhaka was booed while being substituted off, and he appeared to swear at fans as he made his way off the field. He was stripped of the captaincy he had been officially handed just a month earlier.

“He’s in the group and he has the possibility to play,” Emery confirmed at his press conference. “I hope every supporter supports him.”

“Xhaka’s comeback is going to be important for us,” the boss continued. Arsenal has not won a game since Xhaka was frozen out, throwing away leads in four consecutive Premier League games. Following the midweek Europa League match, Arsenal takes on Norwich City on Sunday in league play.