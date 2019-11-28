Arsenal blows home lead, fails to clinch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Daichi Kamada scored twice in the second half as Eintracht Frankfurt extended Arsenal’s winless run to seven matches with a 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

The Gunners still lead the group with 10 points, with Eintracht moving a point behind them. The Gunners travel to Standard Liege for the finale, with the Belgians three points back.

Arsenal is winless in seven matches across all competitions, and manager Unai Emery is in trouble.

Granit Xhaka returned to the Starting XI for the first time since getting booed off the field and reacting with vigor, and was possibly the Gunners’ Man of the Match in the loss.

Arsenal led at the break through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who slashed a dummied pass inside the near post after some fine work from Bukayo Saka.

Japanese midfielder Kamada scored in the 55th minute to tie things up and made it 2-1 less than 10 minutes later, his second and third goals to go with six assists in 24 matches since arriving from Belgian side Sint-Truidense.

Here’s Arsenal’s goal:

Aubameyang strikes right before the half ⚡️ ➡️ https://t.co/vO0CggiUc5 pic.twitter.com/kzq0bOpfTp — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 28, 2019

