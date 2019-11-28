Astana’s comeback sinks young Man United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United lost 2-1 at Astana, as the youngest starting lineup in Man United’s European history battled hard and took the lead but lost to the Kazakstani champions.

Jesse Lingard gave United the lead as the likes of Mason Greenwood, James Garner and Angel Gomes impressed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have seven players their United debuts throughout the game. Second half goals from Shomko and an own goal from Bernard gave Astana the win, as Tahith Chong missed a glorious chance for United to double their lead just before Astana struck twice.

Despite the defeat United still have a chance of finishing in top spot in Group L heading into their final group game against AZ Alkmaar at home, while Astana had no hope of qualifying before the game but secured the biggest victory in their history.

Early on Mason Greenwood had a powerful effort on goal which was pushed away, as United’s young side started brightly.

Two of their more experienced campaigners combined for the opening goal as Luke Shaw fed Lingard, captaining United for the first time, who smashed home to end his run of 28 games without a goal for the Red Devils.

Lingard sent another effort wide soon after and another deflected just over, as Astana took their time to get into the game.

The hosts started the second half well as Bernard almost sliced one into his own net and then Maevski went close.

Shaw then did superbly to set up a glorious chance for Tahith Chong at the back post but he shanked his effort over the bar with the goal gaping.

Moments later Astana made United pay for that miss as Shomko drilled home a low effort into the far corner to send the home fans wild.

Moments later they were celebrating again as a cross from Antonio Rukavina deflected off Bernard and in to turn the game on its head.

Sigurjonsson and Murtazaev both went close as Astana pushed hard to put the game to bed, but their goalkeeper Eric pulled off a tremendous save to deny a fantastic free kick from Angel Gomes.

Eric denied Mason Greenwood with another flying save as Astana were pinned back late on as United’s youngster finished with a flourish but tasted defeat in Kazakhstan.

