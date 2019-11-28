Duckenfield found not guilty of Hillsborough manslaughter

Match commander David Duckenfield has been found not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter at a retrial of the Hillsborough disaster.
A seven-week trial concluded on Thursday, as the jury deliberated for three days before returning their verdict. The jury at Duckenfield’s original trial earlier in 2019 failed to agree a verdict.
Duckenfield, 75, was found not guilty on the charge of manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 of the 96 people who were killed due to the events in FA Cup semifinal between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on Apr. 15, 1989.
Here are more details in a statement released from Liverpool Football Club:
Criminal charges in relation to the Hillsborough disaster were brought in June 2017 following the investigations of the Independent Police Complaints Commission and Operation Resolve, which were launched after the publication of the Hillsborough Independent Panel report in September 2012 and the subsequent quashing of the original inquest verdicts. New inquests into the tragedy began in 2014 and an historic determination of unlawful killing in relation to each victim was returned in April 2016.
Earlier this year, Graham Mackrell, the Sheffield Wednesday club secretary at the time of the disaster, was found guilty of failing to take reasonable care to have sufficient turnstiles available for the match and fined £6,500. Three other men – former South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent Donald Denton, former SYP detective chief inspector Alan Foster, and the force’s then-solicitor Peter Metcalf – are scheduled to stand trial on charges of perverting the course of justice next year.