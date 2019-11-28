Duckenfield found not guilty of Hillsborough manslaughter

Match commander David Duckenfield has been found not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter at a retrial of the Hillsborough disaster.

A seven-week trial concluded on Thursday, as the jury deliberated for three days before returning their verdict. The jury at Duckenfield’s original trial earlier in 2019 failed to agree a verdict.

Duckenfield, 75, was found not guilty on the charge of manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 of the 96 people who were killed due to the events in FA Cup semifinal between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on Apr. 15, 1989.

Here are more details in a statement released from Liverpool Football Club: