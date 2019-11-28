Europa League roundup: Celtic keeps rolling, Malmo wins thriller

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Europa League was good to Scotland again, while an American center back had a fine day in Ukraine.

It’s all in the roundup.

Feyenoord 2-2 Rangers

Steven Gerrard‘s Scots got a pair of goals from Alfredo Morales as Rangers still lead the group but have not advanced to the final round.

They’ll host Young Boys on Dec. 12, while Feyenoord visits Porto. No one’s been eliminated, with Rangers on eight points, Porto and Young Boys on seven, and Feyenoord five.

Celtic 3-1 Stade Rennes

Another impressive win for Neil Lennon’s Bhoys, as Celtic claimed its group through goals from Lewis Morgan, Ryan Christie, and Michael Johnston.

First #UEL start for Lewis Morgan = First club goal for Lewis Morgan 🍀 pic.twitter.com/7mOCxSF0GU — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 28, 2019

Olexandriya 0-1 Wolfsburg

Wout Weghorst scored the lone goal and USMNT back John Brooks played a standout role in a clean sheet as Wolfsburg joined Gent in advancing from Group I.

Malmo 4-3 Dynamo Kyiv

The first goal came from Rasmus Bengtsson in the second minute, and the game rarely stopped delivering from that point.

Malmo led 1-0, then trailed 2-1 at the break. The hosts then took a 3-2 lead only to find themselves level with the Ukrainians in the 77th. Markus Rosenberg then did this in stoppage time, and Malmo was pleased with him.

Scored a 90+6' winner and got mobbed by his home fans 😱 pic.twitter.com/xcW3sjuwvh — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) November 28, 2019

Elsewhere

Astana 2-1 Manchester United

Krasnodar 1-0 Basel

Trabzonspor 0-1 Getafe

Young Boys 1-2 Porto

Saint-Etienne 0-0 Gent

AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Partizan Belgrade

Besiktas 2-1 Slovan Bratislava

Braga 3-3 Wolves

Ferencvaros 2-2 Espanyol

CSKA Moscow 1-1 Ludogorets Razgrad

Istanbul Basaksehir 0-3 Roma

Wolfsberg 0-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Vitoria 1-1 Standard Liege

Arsenal 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Sporting Lisbon 4-0 PSV Eindhoven

Dudelange 0-2 APOEL Nicosia

Lazio 1-0 CFR Cluj

Sevilla 2-0 Qarabag

Rosenborg 1-2 LASK

Lugano 0-1 Copenhagen

