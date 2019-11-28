More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
LIVE, Europa League: Wolves, Arsenal can reach knockout rounds

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2019, 12:55 PM EST
Two Premier League teams can secure their spot in the knockout round of the UEFA Europa League.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores  ] 

Wolves know a point at Braga will secure their spot in the Round of 32, while Arsenal host Eintracht Frankfurt knowing a point will also see them into the knockout round. Even if Arsenal lose, they will go through if Standard Liege lose their match against Vitoria Guimaraes.

Some other eye-catching games see already qualified Celtic host Rennes, Rangers travel to Feyenoord as they aim to reach the knockout round, while Sporting Lisbon host PSV and Saint-Etienne welcome Gent in two tasty clashes.

Below is the schedule in full for the games which kick off across two windows at 12:55 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET.

Early games (kick off time, 12:55 p.m. ET)

Oleksandriya v. Wolfsburg
Ferencvaros v. Espanyol
Feyenoord v. Rangers
Young Boys v. Porto
Saint-Etienne v. Gent
Istanbul Basaksehir v. Roma
Braga v. Wolves
Wolfsberger v. Borussia Monchengladbach
Besiktas v. Slovan Bratislava
AZ Alkmaar v. Partizan Belgrade
CSKA Moscow v. Ludogorets Razgrad

Late games (3 p.m. ET)

Celtic v. Rennes
Lazio v. CFR Cluj
Sporting v. PSV Eindhoven
Rosenborg v. LASK
Sevilla v. Qarabag
Dudelange v. APOEL Nicosia
Malmo v. Dynamo Kiev
Arsenal v. Eintracht Frankfurt
Vitoria v. Standard Liege
Lugano v. Copenhagen

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2019, 2:56 PM EST
Matchweek 14 is here in the Premier League as things are heating up very nicely ahead of the festive season.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick 'Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.



With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Newcastle 1-4 Man City – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Tottenham 3-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Leicester 4-1 Everton – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham – (Saturday 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-2 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Southampton 1-1 Watford – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Man United 1-1 Aston Villa – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Norwich 2-2 Arsenal – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Wolves 1-2 Sheffield United – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante sues former agent for fraud

Associated PressNov 28, 2019, 2:15 PM EST
PARIS (AP) The Paris prosecutor’s office says France midfielder N’Golo Kante has filed a lawsuit against his former image agent, citing fraud and breach of trust.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

The complaint filed this week by the Chelsea midfielder against Nouari Khiari also includes “attempted fraud” and “illegal exercise of the profession of sports agent.”

According to L’Equipe newspaper, which first reported the story, Kante was introduced to Khiari by friends and family members. The pair started their working relationship in July 2016 but tensions quickly arose and Kante decided to put an end to their partnership a year later, accepting to pay 150,000 euros for Khiari to severe their professional ties.

According to the sports daily, Kante claims that his former associate kept all the copies of their deal and later pressured him to get more money.

Another cause for their deteriorated relationship was Khiari’s attempts to influence Kante’s career choices. L’Equipe said the agent tried to convince Kante to move away from Chelsea during the 2018 summer to join Real Madrid.

“I was too kind,” Kante told L’Equipe. “I wanted to believe in this person’s honesty and sincerity. But he was only driven by the financial aspects.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2019, 1:45 PM EST
Matchweek 14 of the Premier League season is here, as the busy festive season is well and truly here.

Get in there.



The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

 

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

 

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Newcastle v. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Southampton v. Watford – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Norwich City v. Arsenal  – NBCSN [STREAM]
9 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Sheffield United  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Man United v. Aston Villa – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Mauricio Pochettino releases statement after Tottenham exit

By Joe Prince-WrightNov 28, 2019, 1:05 PM EST
Mauricio Pochettino has spoken for the first time about his firing by Tottenham Hotspur.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The Argentine coach, who spent five-and-a-half years in charge of Spurs, released a statement via the League Managers Association (LMA).

“I would like to thank Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy for giving me the opportunity to be part of Tottenham Hotspur’s history. I would like to thank also everyone I met at Tottenham, all the club staff and the football players during these five and a half years.

“Finally I would like to give a special mention to the fans who make this club so great with their fantastic support. I gave the best of me to accomplish the objectives I was asked for in our first meeting. There were equally tough challenges as exciting success. Best wishes for the future, I am sure we will cross paths again.”

Pochettino left an emotional message to his players on a tactics board following his firing and Jose Mourinho’s hiring last week, but these are his first public words about his exit at Tottenham.

He’s spot on when talking about accomplishing the objectives, as Spurs finished in the top four in each of the last four seasons, reached the League Cup final and UEFA Champions League final and developed a clear playing style with young, hungry players.

We all know Pochettino didn’t win any trophies at Tottenham as their 11-year wait for silverware goes on.

But he left with the best wishes of everyone connected with the club and will always be welcome back.

Pochettino will land one of the biggest jobs in world soccer when he does return and maybe that’s when we will hear a little more about exactly what went down in the final months at Tottenham.