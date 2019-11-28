LIVE, Europa League: Wolves, Arsenal can reach knockout rounds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two Premier League teams can secure their spot in the knockout round of the UEFA Europa League.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Wolves know a point at Braga will secure their spot in the Round of 32, while Arsenal host Eintracht Frankfurt knowing a point will also see them into the knockout round. Even if Arsenal lose, they will go through if Standard Liege lose their match against Vitoria Guimaraes.

Some other eye-catching games see already qualified Celtic host Rennes, Rangers travel to Feyenoord as they aim to reach the knockout round, while Sporting Lisbon host PSV and Saint-Etienne welcome Gent in two tasty clashes.

Below is the schedule in full for the games which kick off across two windows at 12:55 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET.

Early games (kick off time, 12:55 p.m. ET)

Oleksandriya v. Wolfsburg

Ferencvaros v. Espanyol

Feyenoord v. Rangers

Young Boys v. Porto

Saint-Etienne v. Gent

Istanbul Basaksehir v. Roma

Braga v. Wolves

Wolfsberger v. Borussia Monchengladbach

Besiktas v. Slovan Bratislava

AZ Alkmaar v. Partizan Belgrade

CSKA Moscow v. Ludogorets Razgrad

Late games (3 p.m. ET)

Celtic v. Rennes

Lazio v. CFR Cluj

Sporting v. PSV Eindhoven

Rosenborg v. LASK

Sevilla v. Qarabag

Dudelange v. APOEL Nicosia

Malmo v. Dynamo Kiev

Arsenal v. Eintracht Frankfurt

Vitoria v. Standard Liege

Lugano v. Copenhagen

