LIVE, Europa League: Wolves, Arsenal can reach knockout rounds

Two Premier League teams can secure their spot in the knockout round of the UEFA Europa League.
Wolves know a point at Braga will secure their spot in the Round of 32, while Arsenal host Eintracht Frankfurt knowing a point will also see them into the knockout round. Even if Arsenal lose, they will go through if Standard Liege lose their match against Vitoria Guimaraes.
Some other eye-catching games see already qualified Celtic host Rennes, Rangers travel to Feyenoord as they aim to reach the knockout round, while Sporting Lisbon host PSV and Saint-Etienne welcome Gent in two tasty clashes.
Below is the schedule in full for the games which kick off across two windows at 12:55 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET.
Early games (kick off time, 12:55 p.m. ET)
Oleksandriya v. Wolfsburg
Ferencvaros v. Espanyol
Feyenoord v. Rangers
Young Boys v. Porto
Saint-Etienne v. Gent
Istanbul Basaksehir v. Roma
Braga v. Wolves
Wolfsberger v. Borussia Monchengladbach
Besiktas v. Slovan Bratislava
AZ Alkmaar v. Partizan Belgrade
CSKA Moscow v. Ludogorets Razgrad
Late games (3 p.m. ET)
Celtic v. Rennes
Lazio v. CFR Cluj
Sporting v. PSV Eindhoven
Rosenborg v. LASK
Sevilla v. Qarabag
Dudelange v. APOEL Nicosia
Malmo v. Dynamo Kiev
Arsenal v. Eintracht Frankfurt
Vitoria v. Standard Liege
Lugano v. Copenhagen