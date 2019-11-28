LIVE, Europa League: Youthful Man United face Astana

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United take on FC Astana in Kazakhstan on Thursday (kick off, 10:50 a.m. ET) as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named a starting lineup which has an average age of 21.6 years old.

14 teenagers are among United’s 18-man squad for the UEFA Europa League Group L game, as they’ve already reached the Round of 32 and a win against Astana would secure top spot.

Ethan Laird, Di’Shon Bernard and Dylan Levitt all make their first team debuts for United, while Luke Shaw makes his return after suffering an injury in August.

Jesse Lingard captains the team with veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant and defender Axel Tuanzebe among the handful of more experienced players.

