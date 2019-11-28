Mauricio Pochettino releases statement after Tottenham exit

Mauricio Pochettino has spoken for the first time about his firing by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine coach, who spent five-and-a-half years in charge of Spurs, released a statement via the League Managers Association (LMA).

“I would like to thank Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy for giving me the opportunity to be part of Tottenham Hotspur’s history. I would like to thank also everyone I met at Tottenham, all the club staff and the football players during these five and a half years.

“Finally I would like to give a special mention to the fans who make this club so great with their fantastic support. I gave the best of me to accomplish the objectives I was asked for in our first meeting. There were equally tough challenges as exciting success. Best wishes for the future, I am sure we will cross paths again.”

Pochettino left an emotional message to his players on a tactics board following his firing and Jose Mourinho’s hiring last week, but these are his first public words about his exit at Tottenham.

He’s spot on when talking about accomplishing the objectives, as Spurs finished in the top four in each of the last four seasons, reached the League Cup final and UEFA Champions League final and developed a clear playing style with young, hungry players.

We all know Pochettino didn’t win any trophies at Tottenham as their 11-year wait for silverware goes on.

But he left with the best wishes of everyone connected with the club and will always be welcome back.

Pochettino will land one of the biggest jobs in world soccer when he does return and maybe that’s when we will hear a little more about exactly what went down in the final months at Tottenham.

