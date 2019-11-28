Mexico’s Jimenez stars as Wolves clinch UEL knockout round berth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves blew a 3-1 halftime lead at Braga but hung on for a draw to clinch a place in the Europa League Round of 32.

Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men can still win the group if it beats Besiktas on the final match day and Braga loses at Slovan Bratislava.

Andre Horta put Braga ahead, but Wolves answered with three goals in the next half hour. Raul Jimenez, Matt Doherty, and Adama Traore all got on the board, with Jimenez also picking up an assist.

Paulinho and Fransergio scored twice in 15 second half minute for Braga, who ruined Espirito Santo’s trip back to Portugal.

El Tri star Jimenez now has 15 goals and four assists in 24 matches, including markers in the last three UEL matches.

15 goals for Wolves this season for Raul Jimenez 🇲🇽 No Premier League player has more 🐺 pic.twitter.com/bxcFkbM291 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 28, 2019

