The latest Premier League player Power Rankings are here.
Matchweek 13 was a crazy one, as players from Liverpool, Leicester City, Wolves and Man City continue to dominate our top 20.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!
1. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – Up 1
2. Fernandinho (Man City) – Up 16
3. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – New entry
4. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 1
5. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 8
6. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – New entry
7. Lys Mousset (Sheffield United) – New entry
8. Joao Moutinho (Wolves) – New entry
9. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
10. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Up 6
11. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
12. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Even
13. Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester) – Down 7
14. Roberto Firmino (Lierpool) – New entry
15. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester) – Down 10
16. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) – Down 15
17. Danny Ings (Southampton) – New entry
18. Todd Cantwell (Norwich) – New entry
19. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) – Even
20. Chris Wood (Burnley) – New entry