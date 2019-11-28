Solskjaer praises Man Utd debutants despite loss in Kazakhstan

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United’s very young side fell 2-1 despite taking an early lead in Kazakhstan, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is grateful for the experience.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Seven United players made their first team debut, and Solskjaer’s men comprised the youngest starting lineup in its European history.

Jesse Lingard scored from a Luke Shaw assist, the veterans linking up for the goal, but James Garner and Angel Gomes impressed in midfield. Additionally, all three subs off the bench were debutants: Ethan Galbraith, Largie Ramazani, and D’Mani Mellor.

Also debuting were Di’Shon Bernard, Dylan Levitt, and Ethan Laird.

Here’s Solskjaer, from ManUtd.com:

“Some of them are also knocking on the door for us,” he added. “You could see the way we dominated midfield, Jimmy [Garner] and Dylan playing together, it’s nice to see midfielders dominating the game. Di’Shon was so composed, Ethan was marauding down the right-hand side, especially in the first-half. So some of these have done themselves a good favor.”

United didn’t have to worry much about winning the group, but can still do so by defeating AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford on Dec. 12. When it comes to the UEL, though, they’ll be favored regardless of whether they’re a group winner.

Follow @NicholasMendola